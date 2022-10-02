ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Ann Arbor News

Michigan DT Mazi Smith sheds blocks, early-season attention

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — He was named college football’s most athletic “freak.” Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz playfully likened his frame to that of a refrigerator. Five games into his senior year, Mazi Smith is garnering praise from those around him and Michigan’s opponents, who have stepped up their efforts in trying to keep the defensive tackle from impacting their offensive game plan.
ANN ARBOR, MI
The Ann Arbor News

Kickoff, TV announced for Michigan’s Oct. 15 game vs. Penn State

Michigan’s scheduled game against Penn State has a kickoff time and TV network ... and both should be familiar to fans by now. The Wolverines’ Oct. 15 matchup with the James Franklin-led Nittany Lions is set for Noon Eastern time and will be carried on FOX, the Big Ten announced Monday afternoon, within the required 12-day network designation timeframe.
ANN ARBOR, MI
saturdaytradition.com

Jim Harbaugh reveals one Michigan player he absolutely loves

Jim Harbaugh recently took the opportunity to dote on one of his players. Sophomore running back Donovan Edwards was injured in the blowout win over Hawaii. Edwards made his return to the field in Week 5, getting 18 snaps against Iowa. Edwards carried the ball 5 times and collected 29 rushing yards, and also caught a 12-yard TD pass.
ANN ARBOR, MI
1470 WFNT

This is Most Dangerous Place to Live in Michigan

When you think of dangerous cities in Michigan, Detroit and Flint are usually the first ones that come to mind. This may come as a big surprise but those cities aren't the most dangerous in the state of Michigan. They're definitely high on the list but they didn't land at the number spot of a recent study.
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Michigan

If you live in Michigan and you also love to order a nice steak with some fresh vegetables when you go out with your friends and family members, then keep on reading because I have put together a list of four amazing steakhouses in Michigan that you should definitely visit. All of these restaurants are highly praised for serving delicious food made with fresh ingredients and are very appreciated by both local people and travellers. If you have never visited these steakhouses in Michigan, make sure to add them on your list and pay them a visit next time you are in the area.
MICHIGAN STATE
The Ann Arbor News

Purdue student killed in residence hall, roommate in custody

A Purdue University student has been arrested and is a suspect in the murder of his roommate. According to the Associated Press and numerous media reports, Ji Min Sha, a 22-year-old cybersecurity major from Seoul, South Korea, is accused of killing of 20-year-old Varun Manish Chheda, a 20-year-old data science major from Indianapolis, in their dorm room at McCutcheon Hall.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
The Flint Journal

Michigan startup investing $1.6B in EV battery gigafactory, creating 2,112 jobs

LANSING, MI – A Michigan startup is getting a $200 million state grant for a new $1.6 billion electric vehicle battery gigafactory in Wayne County. The Michigan Strategic Fund awarded funding to Our Next Energy during a special Wednesday, Oct. 5 board meeting. Founded in 2020, the battery technology company headquartered in Novi intends to double the distance electric vehicles can travel.
MICHIGAN STATE
The Flint Journal

Missing Michigan woman, Dee Warner, to be profiled on episode of ID show ‘Disappeared’

LENAWEE COUNTY, MI – The disappearance of a Michigan woman, now presumed dead, is set to be featured in the lasted episode of “Disappeared” on the ID network. The episode “Vanished in the Heartland” is set to broadcast at 10 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 5, on ID and streamable on Discovery+ profiling the disappearance of Dee Ann Warner who vanished from her Franklin Township home in April 2021.
LENAWEE COUNTY, MI
The Ann Arbor News

The Ann Arbor News

The Ann Arbor News is an online digital media company serving the people of Ann Arbor and the Washtenaw County region.

 https://www.mlive.com/ann-arbor/

