Michigan special teams star out with season-ending injury
Injuries continue to pile up for the Michigan football team, and the latest serves as a major blow to special teams. Caden Kolesar, praised for his play in all four phases of the unit, suffered a season-ending ACL tear in Saturday’s victory over Iowa, a source with direct knowledge of the injury confirmed to MLive.
Michigan DT Mazi Smith sheds blocks, early-season attention
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — He was named college football’s most athletic “freak.” Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz playfully likened his frame to that of a refrigerator. Five games into his senior year, Mazi Smith is garnering praise from those around him and Michigan’s opponents, who have stepped up their efforts in trying to keep the defensive tackle from impacting their offensive game plan.
diehardsport.com
Michigan Receives Prediction For Fringe Five-Star Center
The Wolverines look to be in the driver’s seat for Papa Kante, a 6-foot-10 center out of Connecticut. Kante, the No. 35 recruit to On3 for the 2023 class, recently saw a prediction go in Michigan favor:
Kickoff, TV announced for Michigan’s Oct. 15 game vs. Penn State
Michigan’s scheduled game against Penn State has a kickoff time and TV network ... and both should be familiar to fans by now. The Wolverines’ Oct. 15 matchup with the James Franklin-led Nittany Lions is set for Noon Eastern time and will be carried on FOX, the Big Ten announced Monday afternoon, within the required 12-day network designation timeframe.
saturdaytradition.com
Jim Harbaugh reveals one Michigan player he absolutely loves
Jim Harbaugh recently took the opportunity to dote on one of his players. Sophomore running back Donovan Edwards was injured in the blowout win over Hawaii. Edwards made his return to the field in Week 5, getting 18 snaps against Iowa. Edwards carried the ball 5 times and collected 29 rushing yards, and also caught a 12-yard TD pass.
Democrats seek to keep slim majority in Michigan State Board of Trustees election. Here’s who’s running.
EAST LANSING, MI - Democrats seek to hold a 5-3 majority on the Michigan State University Board of Trustees. A pair of Republicans seek to draw even on Nov. 8. There are seven candidates running for the two open seats decided by statewide voters in the Nov. 8 general election.
Michigan’s offensive line is healthy again, and back to bullying
IOWA CITY, Iowa — It may have taken five games, but Michigan’s offensive line flashed a familiar looking kind of strength and brute force on Saturday. Featuring its five original starters, a lineup that had become a turnstile in recent weeks due to injuries, the Wolverines bullied their way to a 27-14 win over Iowa.
This is Most Dangerous Place to Live in Michigan
When you think of dangerous cities in Michigan, Detroit and Flint are usually the first ones that come to mind. This may come as a big surprise but those cities aren't the most dangerous in the state of Michigan. They're definitely high on the list but they didn't land at the number spot of a recent study.
4 Great Steakhouses in Michigan
If you live in Michigan and you also love to order a nice steak with some fresh vegetables when you go out with your friends and family members, then keep on reading because I have put together a list of four amazing steakhouses in Michigan that you should definitely visit. All of these restaurants are highly praised for serving delicious food made with fresh ingredients and are very appreciated by both local people and travellers. If you have never visited these steakhouses in Michigan, make sure to add them on your list and pay them a visit next time you are in the area.
Purdue student killed in residence hall, roommate in custody
A Purdue University student has been arrested and is a suspect in the murder of his roommate. According to the Associated Press and numerous media reports, Ji Min Sha, a 22-year-old cybersecurity major from Seoul, South Korea, is accused of killing of 20-year-old Varun Manish Chheda, a 20-year-old data science major from Indianapolis, in their dorm room at McCutcheon Hall.
Mel Tucker talks Ohio State matchup
The Spartans have now lost three straight games, with losses to Washington, Minnes
Michigan startup investing $1.6B in EV battery gigafactory, creating 2,112 jobs
LANSING, MI – A Michigan startup is getting a $200 million state grant for a new $1.6 billion electric vehicle battery gigafactory in Wayne County. The Michigan Strategic Fund awarded funding to Our Next Energy during a special Wednesday, Oct. 5 board meeting. Founded in 2020, the battery technology company headquartered in Novi intends to double the distance electric vehicles can travel.
These 5 Ann Arbor-area football teams are trending up after Week 6
ANN ARBOR – As the regular season of the Michigan high school football season continues to dwindle down, it’s time again to look at which Ann Arbor area teams are in good shape. We’ve put a list together of teams that are on the rise, and we also...
Legend Says Seven Gates of Hell are in the Midwest and This Indiana Tunnel is One of Them
Legend says to flash your lights before driving through this tunnel. Located in Brazil, Indiana is a tunnel that is so creepy it has been nicknamed Hells Gate Tunnel. Legend says there are seven gates to hell located throughout the Wabash Valley, and this tunnel is said to be one of them.
A Message To Michigan Drivers Who Try To Block Others From Merging
One of the biggest struggles for Michigan drivers is the seemingly neverending construction season that seems to run from March to late November (if not longer) every year. Compounding that problem is the fact that Zipper Merging seems to be an inherently difficult concept for Michigan drivers. Does the state...
Jim Harbaugh weighs in on ‘shocking’ Paul Chryst firing, Tua injury
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — The news caught many in the college football world off guard Sunday night, including Jim Harbaugh himself. Paul Chryst was fired after seven-plus seasons at Wisconsin, where he led the Badgers to three Big Ten West Division titles and was twice named conference coach of the year.
Election officials brace for confrontational poll watchers
The situation with the poll watcher had gotten so bad that Anne Risku, the election director in North Carolina's Wayne County, had to intervene via speakerphone.
WNDU
Delta Airlines cancels flights between South Bend and Detroit
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - It looks like South Bend travelers will have to motor to the “Motor City,” if they want to fly out of Detroit in the future. Daily flights between South Bend and Detroit will cease next month. Michelle Boyd with Signal Travel makes her...
$3M electric vehicle charger manufacturing facility creates 133 Michigan jobs
Michigan’s newest electric vehicle charger manufacturing facility will create 133 new jobs next year. Canadian charging company FLO chose Auburn Hills as its first U.S. facility. The company announced its $3 million investment in June alongside a goal to produce 250,000 EV chargers by 2028 for the U.S. market.
Missing Michigan woman, Dee Warner, to be profiled on episode of ID show ‘Disappeared’
LENAWEE COUNTY, MI – The disappearance of a Michigan woman, now presumed dead, is set to be featured in the lasted episode of “Disappeared” on the ID network. The episode “Vanished in the Heartland” is set to broadcast at 10 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 5, on ID and streamable on Discovery+ profiling the disappearance of Dee Ann Warner who vanished from her Franklin Township home in April 2021.
