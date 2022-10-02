Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Pennsylvania judge rules in favor of removing Christopher Columbus statue from public parkKristen WaltersPennsylvania State
This Entire Neighborhood in Pennsylvania was Mysteriously AbandonedTravel MavenAllegheny County, PA
Multiple Allegheny County neighborhoods under boil water advisoryKristen WaltersAllegheny County, PA
Car cruise, pie eating contests, live music, and more at Pumpkin Fest this weekendKristen WaltersEvans City, PA
Women’s Volleyball: No. 5 Buckeyes winning streak ends, splits weekend with Tennessee, No. 12 Pitt during Pitt ClassicThe LanternColumbus, OH
Alan Jackson postpones Pittsburgh concert
PITTSBURGH — Alan Jackson’s concert at PPG Paints Arena scheduled for this Saturday has been postponed. The country music singer is dealing with health issues related to the neurological condition CMT he’s been living with for several years, according to a news release from the venue. “I...
Pittsburgh engineer to appear on Jeopardy
Jacqueline Liao, an engineer from Pittsburgh, will appear as a contestant Tuesday on Jeopardy. Liao will appear on an episode with host Ken Jennings, who shares hosting duties with Mayim Bialik. Jeopardy airs at 7:30 p.m. on WPXI. 2,554-pound pumpkin breaks national record A New York farmer has a ton...
Landslide threatens historic Oakland neighborhood
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Landslides throughout our region in recent years have destroyed homes and rendered properties worthless, leaving families in the lurch.In Pittsburgh, there have been dozens of landslides, and one now threatens a historic Oakland neighborhood. Homeowners there say the city is to blame and want to be made whole.From the front, Schenley Farms Terrace is a street of impeccably maintained early 20th-century homes. But in the rear, a slow-moving tsunami of earth and mud has been cascading down the hillside all summer, threatening their very existence.For 34 years, Francoise Barrionuevo and her husband took meticulous care of their...
cohaitungchi.com
Date Ideas Pittsburgh Pennsylvania: 50+ Romantic things to do for couples
You are reading: Fun things to do in pittsburgh for couples | Date Ideas Pittsburgh Pennsylvania: 50+ Romantic things to do for couples. Look no further! Pittsburgh Pennsylvania is a great place to be for couples as they are heaps of fun activities for couples. Whether you want to spend...
New Kensington native with Pittsburgh bar in Florida helps Hurricane Ian victims
A southwestern Pennsylvania native who operates a Pittsburgh-inspired sports bar in Florida is among the many to face devastating damage following Hurricane Ian. John Nader grew up in New Kensington but has spent nearly 20 years on Sanibel, a small island in southwest Florida. Nader opened “The Great White Grill,”...
Pennsylvania man dies after fall from escalator inside Steelers Acrisure stadium; Name identified
A 27- year old man has died after he fell from an escalator inside Acrisure stadium, where the Pittsburgh Steelers play. The man identified is Dalton Ryan Keane of Monaca. The fall occurred near an escalator by Gate C of the stadium and Keane fell about 40 feet The Pittsburgh Department of Public Safety said police […]
Pittsburgh senior high-rise residents say they have no heat
PITTSBURGH — With temperatures in the region plummeting into the 40s overnight, seniors at Riverview Manor in Pittsburgh’s Brighton Heights neighborhood said they have no heat — and no management to turn to for help. A resident told Channel 11 some have been turning on their ovens...
PhillyBite
Best Golf Courses in Pennsylvania
Philadelphia, PA - If you are looking to play golf in Pennsylvania, there are several great options. These include Oakmont in Oakmont, Merion in Ardmore, Aronimink in Newtown Square, and Fox Chapel in Pittsburgh. All are worth a visit. In addition to the ones listed here, there are also many other courses in the state that you might want to check out.
New Pittsburgh Courier
Why Pittsburgh is called the Fort Knox of jazz
CRAWFORD GRILL NO. 2, in 1975, from the McBride Sign Company Photographs, Detre Library & Archives, Heinz History Center. When most think of jazz music, they might picture New Orleans’ French Quarter, the streets and jazz bars of 20th-century Harlem, and Greenwich Village in New York City. However, jazz music — perhaps the most genuine American art form — has a long and rich history in Pittsburgh.
Thrillist
Visit an Old Coal-Mining Town Turned Into a Cool Bike Haven
When visitors arrive in the tiny, rural Pennsylvania hamlet of Confluence, it’s often by bicycle. Nestled in the Allegheny mountains, the town is home to just around 600 people—and biking wasn’t always so popular here. For generations, life in Confluence revolved around coal mining and logging. The town hammered out a rhythm of life familiar to rural Appalachian outposts for over a century until those industries began to dry up. When opportunity floundered and left, the town found itself full of shuttered storefronts and empty eateries. Residents wondered what would save their town. They never expected it to be bikes.
kidsburgh.org
‘Frozen’ ticket giveaway! Enter to win 4 tickets for the Oct. 12 show at Pittsburgh’s Benedum Center
Photo above by Deen van Meer. We know many Pittsburgh-area kids love the story of Anna, Elsa and their animated friends. So with the national touring company of Broadway’s “Frozen” coming to Pittsburgh live on stage, we thought it would be fun to share four tickets to the show with our community of readers. Welcome to our “Frozen” ticket giveaway!
Plane makes emergency landing at Pittsburgh International Airport
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — An American Airlines flight was forced to make an emergency landing at Pittsburgh International Airport after reporting a mechanical problem on Tuesday.Flight 806 was on its way from Washington, D.C. to Chicago when the plane was diverted. An airport spokesperson said the plane landed safely at 4:10 p.m. and taxied to the gate under its own power."It definitely makes you feel a little bit nervous," passenger Bob Schillerstrol said. "But they handled it very well."That passenger said some firefighters came onboard to check everything out and everyone is OK.
This Is The Best Grocery Store In Pennsylvania
Love Food compiled a list of the best grocery stores in every U.S. state. Here's the top choice for Pennsylvania.
The Galleria of Mt. Lebanon is listed for sale
PITTSBURGH — The Galleria, a mall in Mt. Lebanon, has been put up for sale. The property was listed for sale without an asking price on the commercial real estate website Crexi late last week. ©2022 Cox Media Group.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Pittsburgh's official holiday tree hails from Springdale
The city of Pittsburgh’s official holiday tree will come from the Alle-Kiski Valley. A 40-foot blue spruce will be donated by Guardian Angels Parish from its Springdale campus. It will be situated at the City-County Building, along Grant Street downtown, and will be lit Nov. 19 during the unofficial...
Legislation could allow Pittsburgh to fine residents, businesses for excess trash, uncut lawns
Legislation introduced to City Council Tuesday would allow Pittsburgh to fine residents or businesses for quality of life violations, like an accumulation of garbage, tall weeds or improperly stored garbage cans. The measure, sponsored by Councilman Bruce Kraus, aims to tackle issues surrounding properties that are not properly maintained. Such...
nextpittsburgh.com
10 great Pittsburgh sandwiches (without fries) you need to try
Hey, it could happen; I’ve had a few. I went from a typical picky eater as a child to someone who will eat absolutely anything because of sandwiches. Just about everything — any unusual condiment or protein or vegetable — tastes delicious between two pieces of good bread. I don’t make the rules.
Bishop Zubik ordains 17 new deacons for the Pittsburgh Catholic Diocese
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Bishop David Zubik ordained 17 men as permanent deacons for the Pittsburgh Catholic Diocese today.The ceremony was held at Saint Paul Cathedral. The 17 men come from throughout the diocese and all but one is married.As ordained ministers, deacons assist priests at mass and preside as needed at events such as baptisms, weddings, and funerals.They also help provide care to people in hospitals, nursing homes, and jails.
Pennsylvania man accused in fishing scandal
A man from Hermitage and his fishing partner are accused of illegally putting lead weights in fish they caught during the Lake Erie Walleye Trail Championship on Friday.
