Pittsburgh, PA

WPXI Pittsburgh

Alan Jackson postpones Pittsburgh concert

PITTSBURGH — Alan Jackson’s concert at PPG Paints Arena scheduled for this Saturday has been postponed. The country music singer is dealing with health issues related to the neurological condition CMT he’s been living with for several years, according to a news release from the venue. “I...
PITTSBURGH, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh engineer to appear on Jeopardy

Jacqueline Liao, an engineer from Pittsburgh, will appear as a contestant Tuesday on Jeopardy. Liao will appear on an episode with host Ken Jennings, who shares hosting duties with Mayim Bialik. Jeopardy airs at 7:30 p.m. on WPXI. 2,554-pound pumpkin breaks national record A New York farmer has a ton...
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Landslide threatens historic Oakland neighborhood

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Landslides throughout our region in recent years have destroyed homes and rendered properties worthless, leaving families in the lurch.In Pittsburgh, there have been dozens of landslides, and one now threatens a historic Oakland neighborhood. Homeowners there say the city is to blame and want to be made whole.From the front, Schenley Farms Terrace is a street of impeccably maintained early 20th-century homes. But in the rear, a slow-moving tsunami of earth and mud has been cascading down the hillside all summer, threatening their very existence.For 34 years, Francoise Barrionuevo and her husband took meticulous care of their...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Pittsburgh, PA
Pennsylvania Sports
Pittsburgh, PA
PhillyBite

Best Golf Courses in Pennsylvania

Philadelphia, PA - If you are looking to play golf in Pennsylvania, there are several great options. These include Oakmont in Oakmont, Merion in Ardmore, Aronimink in Newtown Square, and Fox Chapel in Pittsburgh. All are worth a visit. In addition to the ones listed here, there are also many other courses in the state that you might want to check out.
OAKMONT, PA
New Pittsburgh Courier

Why Pittsburgh is called the Fort Knox of jazz

CRAWFORD GRILL NO. 2, in 1975, from the McBride Sign Company Photographs, Detre Library & Archives, Heinz History Center. When most think of jazz music, they might picture New Orleans’ French Quarter, the streets and jazz bars of 20th-century Harlem, and Greenwich Village in New York City. However, jazz music — perhaps the most genuine American art form — has a long and rich history in Pittsburgh.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Thrillist

Visit an Old Coal-Mining Town Turned Into a Cool Bike Haven

When visitors arrive in the tiny, rural Pennsylvania hamlet of Confluence, it’s often by bicycle. Nestled in the Allegheny mountains, the town is home to just around 600 people—and biking wasn’t always so popular here. For generations, life in Confluence revolved around coal mining and logging. The town hammered out a rhythm of life familiar to rural Appalachian outposts for over a century until those industries began to dry up. When opportunity floundered and left, the town found itself full of shuttered storefronts and empty eateries. Residents wondered what would save their town. They never expected it to be bikes.
CONFLUENCE, PA
kidsburgh.org

‘Frozen’ ticket giveaway! Enter to win 4 tickets for the Oct. 12 show at Pittsburgh’s Benedum Center

Photo above by Deen van Meer. We know many Pittsburgh-area kids love the story of Anna, Elsa and their animated friends. So with the national touring company of Broadway’s “Frozen” coming to Pittsburgh live on stage, we thought it would be fun to share four tickets to the show with our community of readers. Welcome to our “Frozen” ticket giveaway!
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Plane makes emergency landing at Pittsburgh International Airport

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — An American Airlines flight was forced to make an emergency landing at Pittsburgh International Airport after reporting a mechanical problem on Tuesday.Flight 806 was on its way from Washington, D.C. to Chicago when the plane was diverted. An airport spokesperson said the plane landed safely at 4:10 p.m. and taxied to the gate under its own power."It definitely makes you feel a little bit nervous," passenger Bob Schillerstrol said. "But they handled it very well."That passenger said some firefighters came onboard to check everything out and everyone is OK.
PITTSBURGH, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Pittsburgh's official holiday tree hails from Springdale

The city of Pittsburgh’s official holiday tree will come from the Alle-Kiski Valley. A 40-foot blue spruce will be donated by Guardian Angels Parish from its Springdale campus. It will be situated at the City-County Building, along Grant Street downtown, and will be lit Nov. 19 during the unofficial...
PITTSBURGH, PA
nextpittsburgh.com

10 great Pittsburgh sandwiches (without fries) you need to try

Hey, it could happen; I’ve had a few. I went from a typical picky eater as a child to someone who will eat absolutely anything because of sandwiches. Just about everything — any unusual condiment or protein or vegetable — tastes delicious between two pieces of good bread. I don’t make the rules.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Bishop Zubik ordains 17 new deacons for the Pittsburgh Catholic Diocese

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Bishop David Zubik ordained 17 men as permanent deacons for the Pittsburgh Catholic Diocese today.The ceremony was held at Saint Paul Cathedral. The 17 men come from throughout the diocese and all but one is married.As ordained ministers, deacons assist priests at mass and preside as needed at events such as baptisms, weddings, and funerals.They also help provide care to people in hospitals, nursing homes, and jails.
PITTSBURGH, PA

