ARLINGTON, Texas — Kyle Higashioka was back out there Monday night squatting behind home plate at Globe Life Field for the first time since May 19, 2021, another big day in Yankees history. Two-time Cy Young winner Corey Kluber’s one injury-plagued season as a Yankee included the biggest highlight of the season, the 12th no-hitter in franchise history and first in 22 years.
The New York Yankees are already dealing with a thin bullpen, currently without Clay Holmes, Wandy Peralta, and Ron Marinaccio suffering a shin injury during Sunday’s game. However, they are getting arms back, piece by piece. The team announced on Monday afternoon that flame-throwing bullpen arm Miguel Castro would...
It’s the end of the road for Tony La Russa. USA Today’s Bob Nightengale reports the Chicago White Sox manager is expected to announce his retirement on Monday. La Russ, who turns 78 on Tuesday, has been away from the team since August 30. Nightengale reports the three-time World Series champion was advised to retire after being diagnosed with heart problems which required the installation of a pacemaker.
Yankees' Gleyber Torres: Dealing with illness
Torres was removed from Monday's lineup against the Rangers since he's under the weather, Kristie Ackert of the New York Daily News reports. Torres was scratched from the lineup just over an hour before first pitch, and it's not yet clear whether he'll be available off the bench for the series opener in Texas. He should be considered day-to-day ahead of the Yankees' final two regular-season games.
Aaron Judge has company as Gerrit Cole topples wild Yankees record
Aaron Judge is not the only one who set a new single-season record during the second game of a doubleheader between the New York Yankees and the Texas Rangers Tuesday. Gerrit Cole also smashed a Yankees franchise record, as he is now New York’s all-time single-season strikeout record-holder. Gerrit...
Yankees Severino faces minimum in 6 no-hit innings vs Texas
ARLINGTON, Texas — (AP) — New York Yankees right-hander Luis Severino has not allowed a hit and has faced the minimum 18 batters through six innings against the Texas Rangers in the same game that his slugging teammate Aaron Judge is looking for his 62nd homer. Severino made...
Ex-Yankees prospect was among ‘nastiest’ minor-league pitchers this year
I think it’s safe to say the Frankie Montas trade hasn’t work out as planned for Brian Cashman. The New York Yankees general manager acquired the right-hander (along with reliever Lou Trivino) ahead of the Aug. 2 trade deadline in a six-player deal with the Oakland A’s. Cashman gave up four prospects in the deal: left-handers JP Sears and Ken Waldichuk, right-hander Luis Medina and infielder Cooper Bowman.
Yankees’ Aaron Judge hits No. 62: Listen to John Sterling’s call on WFAN
Aaron Judge hit his 62nd home run of the season Tuesday night, breaking Roger Maris’ American League record and setting what some fans consider baseball’s “clean” standard — and Yankees’ play-by-play announcer John Sterling was back behind the mic to record the history. Sterling...
Yankees, Rangers lineups Wednesday | Aaron Judge sits out finale after setting HR record (10/5/22)
ARLINGTON, Texas — The playoff-bound New York Yankees close the regular season on Wednesday afternoon against the Texas Rangers with Aaron Judge on the bench the day after he hit his record-setting 62nd homer. First pitch at Globe Life Field is scheduled for 4:05 p.m., EST. YES will televise...
