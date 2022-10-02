Read full article on original website
Avalanche's Nathan MacKinnon: Absent from practice
MacKinnon missed Monday's practice session after taking a puck to the face Sunday, Adrian Dater of ColoradoHockeyNow.com reports. MacKinnon's status hasn't been officially updated by the team but it seems unlikely the world-class center will be in action for Monday's preseason clash with Dallas. Unless MacKinnon misses regular-season contests, he should be capable of challenging for another 90-point campaign after having missed that mark by just two points last year.
Sabres' Kyle Okposo: Dealing with short-term injury
Okposo (upper body) will not skate for a few days after leaving Tuesday's game versus the Hurricanes, Mike Harrington of The Buffalo News reports. Okposo didn't play in the third period of Tuesday's contest, and it's been confirmed he'll be off the ice for a while. The 34-year-old's status for the start of the year should be considered in doubt given the start of the Sabres' season is next Thursday. If he misses time, Anders Bjork or Vinnie Hinostroza could be in the Opening Night lineup.
Pirates' Ben Gamel: Sits in season finale
Gamel is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Cardinals. With lefty Matthew Liberatore on the hill for the Cardinals, the lefty-hitting Gamel will bow out of the lineup for the series finale. Diego Castillo will step in at first base for Gamel, who will finish with a .232/.324/.369 slash line in 2022 unless he's used off the bench.
NHL season preview: Which teams could dethrone Avalanche in 2022-23?
The Colorado Avalanche cruised to a Stanley Cup last season, going 16-4 in the playoffs. No team really put a scare into the Avs, so the question now is whether anyone can hang with them next season. The Avalanche did lose some key players in the offseason, including forward Nazem...
Avalanche's Gabriel Landeskog: Working out off ice
Landeskog (lower body) is doing off-ice workouts but has not yet resumed skating, Brennan Vogt of Colorado Hockey Now reports. It was already expected that Landeskog would miss the beginning of the year but there's still no update on his timeline with the regular season less than two weeks away. The 29-year-old winger has resumed workouts, which is a positive step, but there likely won't be much more information on his status until he's back on the ice. With Landeskog out, Artturi Lehkonen has skated on the top line alongside Nathan MacKinnon and Mikko Rantanen.
Wolves' Karl-Anthony Towns hospitalized last week, lost 17 pounds due to severe throat infection, per report
Minnesota Timberwolves star Karl-Anthony Towns was recently hospitalized due to a severe throat infection that left him struggling to breathe and on bed rest, according to Brian Windhorst. Towns, who missed the opening week of Wolves training camp with the illness, said he didn't get clearance to walk again until Saturday for a team event.
Vikings' Lewis Cine: Has surgery
Cine underwent successful surgery Tuesday to repair the compound fracture in his left leg, which he suffered in Sunday's win over the Saints. Cine's surgery was performed in London, where he'll remain until he's cleared to return home to Minnesota. Although a return is at least weeks, if not months away, it's good news for Cine that everything is going smoothly thus far in his recovery.
Marlins' Jordan Groshans: Moves into utility role
Groshans is out of the lineup for Monday's game against Atlanta, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports. Groshans started in six of the Marlins' past seven games at third base and went 6-for-23 with no extra-base hits, one walk and three runs. Now that Joey Wendle is healthy again to close out the season, Groshans may handle more of a utility role during the Marlins' three-game series with Atlanta.
First Phillies playoff game in 11 years to air on 6abc this Friday
The Philadelphia Phillies are playing in the postseason for the first time in 11 years, and the start of their playoff run will air on 6abc.
Reds' Jose Barrero: Playing time on rise
Barrero will start at shortstop and bat eighth in Monday's game against the Cubs. Before resting in Sunday's 8-1 loss to Chicago, Barrero had started in each of the past five games. He'll be back in the lineup as the series with the Cubs shifts to Cincinnati, but the 24-year-old hasn't done much to prove that he's deserving of a full-time role heading into 2023. Over his last 12 games, Barrero has gone 5-for-41 with a 48.8 percent strikeout rate.
Angels' Mike Trout: Homers in return
Trout (foot) went 3-for-4 with a solo home run, a walk and two total runs scored in Sunday's 8-3 win over the Rangers. Trout missed only one game with foot soreness after fouling a ball off his foot Friday. The 31-year-old made an impact in his return, scoring the opening run in the first inning and adding a solo shot in the fourth. He's homered three times in his last six games, and he's up to 39 for the year, one shy of reaching the 40-homer mark for the third time in his career. The star outfielder has added a .282/.367/.627 slash line with 79 RBI, 84 runs scored and a stolen base through 116 contests.
Diamondbacks' Josh Rojas: Records lone Arizona hit
Rojas went 1-for-3 with a steal in Tuesday's loss against the Brewers. Rojas was one of the lone bright spots for Arizona, as he recorded the team's sole hit on the night. The hit, a single to lead off the seventh inning, spoiled Milwaukee's bid for a combined no-hitter and put him in position to swipe second base, which he did successfully. The stolen base was his 23rd of the season and third in his last five games. Over 506 plate appearances in 2022, Rojas has slashed .267/.347/.380.
Reds' TJ Friedl: Exits with leg injury
Friedl was removed from Monday's game against the Cubs after suffering a leg injury while sliding into third base, Bobby Nightengale of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports. Friedl was struggling to put any weight on his leg after attempting to steal, and he had to be helped off the field. The nature of the injury is unknown at this time.
Cardinals' Tyler O'Neill: Won't make wild-card roster
O'Neill (hamstring) hasn't made enough progress to be considered for the Cardinals' wild-card roster, Jim Hayes of Bally Sports Midwest reports. O'Neill hasn't played since mid-September due to a strained hamstring, ending a disappointing regular season with a .228/.308/.392 slash line in 96 games. While he's made some progress in recent days, it won't be enough for him to return to action within a week, though he's yet to be officially ruled out for future rounds should the Cardinals advance.
White Sox's Jose Abreu: Set to sit Wednesday
Interim manager Miguel Cairo said Abreu won't start Wednesday's season finale against the Twins, James Fegan of The Athletic reports. Abreu went 1-for-3 with a double and a run during Tuesday's 8-3 win, and it will apparently be his final start of 2022. Through 156 games this year he has a .304/.378/.446 slash line with 40 doubles, 15 home runs, 75 RBI and 85 runs in 157 games. The veteran first baseman is finishing up his ninth season with the White Sox but is slated to hit free agency during the offseason.
Tigers' Elvin Rodriguez: Hammered by Mariners
Rodriguez (0-4) took the 9-6 loss in Game 2 of Tuesday's doubleheader against Seattle, allowing six runs on seven hits and two walks with five strikeouts in 3.2 innings. Rodriguez was called up as the 29th man and followed opener Will Vest, recording the final out of the first inning with the bases loaded. His appearance progressively declined thereafter with a clean second, a one-run third, a two-run fourth and a three-run fifth as the 24-year-old has now lost each of his last four starts. He concludes the season with a 10.62 ERA and 1.92 WHIP with 25 strikeouts in 29.2 innings across seven appearances and five starts.
Buccaneers' Tom Brady: Posts big numbers in loss
Brady completed 39 of 52 pass attempts for 385 yards and three touchdowns in Sunday's 41-31 loss to the Chiefs. Tampa Bay fell behind big early, forcing offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich to abandon the run game completely and rely solely on Brady's arm to climb back into the contest. It was a valiant effort from Tom Terrific and Co., but they ultimately fell short. It is worth noting that Brady appeared to be favoring his right shoulder after taking a big hit late in the first half. The 45-year-old didn't appear limited by the minor injury scare in the second half, so Brady's fantasy managers can take a sigh of relief heading into a Week 5 tilt against Atlanta.
Cardinals' Nolan Arenado: Late scratch Monday
Arenado was scratched from Monday's lineup against the Pirates for an undisclosed reason, Katie Woo of The Athletic reports. Arenado was scratched from the lineup with approximately 15 minutes remaining until first pitch, but a reason for his removal isn't yet clear. Juan Yepez will enter the lineup at third base and bat sixth.
Eagles' T.J. Edwards: Registers season-low snaps
Edwards recorded six tackles (four solo) and one sack during the Eagles' 29-21 win over the Jaguars. Edwards notched a team-high six tackles and his second sack of the season, as Philadelphia's defense held Jacksonville to just 219 total yards over 46 offensive plays. Therefore, the starting middle linebacker played a season-low 44 defensive snaps, and he should see increased production in Week 5 against the Cardinals offense, which has averaged 56 plays so far in 2022.
Vikings' Harrison Smith: Apparent arm injury
Smith appeared to injure his arm in the final minute of Sunday's win over New Orleans in London, the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports. Smith had six total tackles in the win after missing one game due to a concussion. The severity of the injury wasn't clear since it took place at the end of the game.
