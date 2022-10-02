Read full article on original website
Pirates' Ben Gamel: Sits in season finale
Gamel is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Cardinals. With lefty Matthew Liberatore on the hill for the Cardinals, the lefty-hitting Gamel will bow out of the lineup for the series finale. Diego Castillo will step in at first base for Gamel, who will finish with a .232/.324/.369 slash line in 2022 unless he's used off the bench.
Diamondbacks' Josh Rojas: Records lone Arizona hit
Rojas went 1-for-3 with a steal in Tuesday's loss against the Brewers. Rojas was one of the lone bright spots for Arizona, as he recorded the team's sole hit on the night. The hit, a single to lead off the seventh inning, spoiled Milwaukee's bid for a combined no-hitter and put him in position to swipe second base, which he did successfully. The stolen base was his 23rd of the season and third in his last five games. Over 506 plate appearances in 2022, Rojas has slashed .267/.347/.380.
Sabres' Kyle Okposo: Dealing with short-term injury
Okposo (upper body) will not skate for a few days after leaving Tuesday's game versus the Hurricanes, Mike Harrington of The Buffalo News reports. Okposo didn't play in the third period of Tuesday's contest, and it's been confirmed he'll be off the ice for a while. The 34-year-old's status for the start of the year should be considered in doubt given the start of the Sabres' season is next Thursday. If he misses time, Anders Bjork or Vinnie Hinostroza could be in the Opening Night lineup.
Marlins' Jordan Groshans: Moves into utility role
Groshans is out of the lineup for Monday's game against Atlanta, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports. Groshans started in six of the Marlins' past seven games at third base and went 6-for-23 with no extra-base hits, one walk and three runs. Now that Joey Wendle is healthy again to close out the season, Groshans may handle more of a utility role during the Marlins' three-game series with Atlanta.
NHL season preview: Which teams could dethrone Avalanche in 2022-23?
The Colorado Avalanche cruised to a Stanley Cup last season, going 16-4 in the playoffs. No team really put a scare into the Avs, so the question now is whether anyone can hang with them next season. The Avalanche did lose some key players in the offseason, including forward Nazem...
Wolves' Karl-Anthony Towns hospitalized last week, lost 17 pounds due to severe throat infection, per report
Minnesota Timberwolves star Karl-Anthony Towns was recently hospitalized due to a severe throat infection that left him struggling to breathe and on bed rest, according to Brian Windhorst. Towns, who missed the opening week of Wolves training camp with the illness, said he didn't get clearance to walk again until Saturday for a team event.
Fan who caught Aaron Judge's historic home run No. 62 initially wasn't sure what he'd do with ball
Though it wasn't the official MLB record, the 62nd home run of the 2022 season by Yankees slugger Aaron Judge still carries special significance to many people. Perhaps if he wasn't in that group before, Cory Youmans of Dallas is now part of it. He was the one fortunate enough to be in the right place at the right time but also skillful enough to catch the home run on a fly in his brought-from-home baseball glove.
Mets rookie Francisco Álvarez clubs home run for first career hit
The Mets called up top prospect Francisco Álvarez late last week and he debuted in the three-game series in Atlanta. It was a rough start -- these things happen, as it's awfully tough to hit MLB pitching. He went 0 for 8 with three strikeouts. Tuesday, Álvarez pinch hit...
First Phillies playoff game in 11 years to air on 6abc this Friday
The Philadelphia Phillies are playing in the postseason for the first time in 11 years, and the start of their playoff run will air on 6abc.
Vikings' Lewis Cine: Has surgery
Cine underwent successful surgery Tuesday to repair the compound fracture in his left leg, which he suffered in Sunday's win over the Saints. Cine's surgery was performed in London, where he'll remain until he's cleared to return home to Minnesota. Although a return is at least weeks, if not months away, it's good news for Cine that everything is going smoothly thus far in his recovery.
Avalanche's Nathan MacKinnon: Absent from practice
MacKinnon missed Monday's practice session after taking a puck to the face Sunday, Adrian Dater of ColoradoHockeyNow.com reports. MacKinnon's status hasn't been officially updated by the team but it seems unlikely the world-class center will be in action for Monday's preseason clash with Dallas. Unless MacKinnon misses regular-season contests, he should be capable of challenging for another 90-point campaign after having missed that mark by just two points last year.
Pirates' Nick Mears: Joins big-league bullpen
The Pirates recalled Mears from Triple-A Indianapolis on Monday, Kevin Gorman of TribLive.com reports. Starting pitcher Luis Ortiz was optioned to Triple-A to open up a spot on the 28-man active roster for Mears, who will be available out of the bullpen over the Bucs' final three games of the season. Mears has missed most of the season while recovering from arthroscopic elbow surgery, but he's been healthy since late July and was pitching regularly out of the Triple-A bullpen prior to his promotion. Over his final nine outings at Triple-A, Mears allowed three runs (two earned) and struck out nine over 12.1 innings.
Reds' TJ Friedl: Exits with leg injury
Friedl was removed from Monday's game against the Cubs after suffering a leg injury while sliding into third base, Bobby Nightengale of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports. Friedl was struggling to put any weight on his leg after attempting to steal, and he had to be helped off the field. The nature of the injury is unknown at this time.
Reds' Jose Barrero: Playing time on rise
Barrero will start at shortstop and bat eighth in Monday's game against the Cubs. Before resting in Sunday's 8-1 loss to Chicago, Barrero had started in each of the past five games. He'll be back in the lineup as the series with the Cubs shifts to Cincinnati, but the 24-year-old hasn't done much to prove that he's deserving of a full-time role heading into 2023. Over his last 12 games, Barrero has gone 5-for-41 with a 48.8 percent strikeout rate.
Angels' Mike Trout: Homers in return
Trout (foot) went 3-for-4 with a solo home run, a walk and two total runs scored in Sunday's 8-3 win over the Rangers. Trout missed only one game with foot soreness after fouling a ball off his foot Friday. The 31-year-old made an impact in his return, scoring the opening run in the first inning and adding a solo shot in the fourth. He's homered three times in his last six games, and he's up to 39 for the year, one shy of reaching the 40-homer mark for the third time in his career. The star outfielder has added a .282/.367/.627 slash line with 79 RBI, 84 runs scored and a stolen base through 116 contests.
Mariners' Abraham Toro: Recalled, hitting seventh
Toro was recalled from Triple-A Tacoma and is starting at second base while batting seventh in Game 1 of Tuesday's doubleheader against the Tigers. With Sam Haggerty (groin strain) landing on the injured list, Toro is back up a day after getting demoted to assume the short side of a platoon over the final two days of the regular season. Toro is hitting .179/.236/.314 with nine home runs in 106 games.
Deseret News
As BYU prepares to leave independence, will Notre Dame football ever join a conference?
Notre Dame’s former longtime publicist weighs in on the program’s future ahead of game against the BYU Cougars Saturday at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas
Jets' Garrett Wilson: Quiet with Zach Wilson under center
Wilson caught two of six targets for 41 yards in Sunday's 24-20 win over the Steelers. Quarterback Zach Wilson made his return from a knee injury and featured familiar targets Corey Davis (74 yards, one touchdown) and Elijah Moore (53 yards) over the rookie first-round pick. Wilson the receiver still made an impact by helping to set up the first of New York's two fourth-quarter touchdowns with a 35-yard catch, but he'll look to improve his chemistry with the other Wilson -- no relation -- in Week 5 against the Dolphins.
College football top 25: North Dakota State star FB elevates Bison in latest FCS Power Rankings
Entering Week 6 puts the Football Championship Subdivision at nearly the midseason point. While we are not quite there yet, we are far enough into it to see some pictures clearing up to become much sharper images. For instance, with regards to the Walter Payton Award, you would be hard-pressed...
Tigers' Elvin Rodriguez: Hammered by Mariners
Rodriguez (0-4) took the 9-6 loss in Game 2 of Tuesday's doubleheader against Seattle, allowing six runs on seven hits and two walks with five strikeouts in 3.2 innings. Rodriguez was called up as the 29th man and followed opener Will Vest, recording the final out of the first inning with the bases loaded. His appearance progressively declined thereafter with a clean second, a one-run third, a two-run fourth and a three-run fifth as the 24-year-old has now lost each of his last four starts. He concludes the season with a 10.62 ERA and 1.92 WHIP with 25 strikeouts in 29.2 innings across seven appearances and five starts.
