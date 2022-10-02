Read full article on original website
Rams linebacker Bobby Wagner tackles protester who ran onto field during game at 49ers
Rams linebacker Bobby Wagner leveled a protester who ran onto the field as his team played the 49ers in Santa Clara.
The Seahawks’ defense was so bad Geno Smith had to beat it AND Detroit’s. Oh, the issues.
Missed tackles. Inexperience. Lack of formation and game awareness. You name it, it’s going wrong for the Seahawks’ defense.
Seattle Seahawks QB Geno Smith off to historical start to the 2022 NFL season
Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith put up a career-best performance in the team’s 48-45 win over the Detroit Lions on
Tri-City Herald
Seahawks Coach Pete Carroll Reveals Which WR Could Be ‘Big Factor’ by Midseason
There are many unique gems in the Seattle Seahawks receiving room, and second-year receiver Dee Eskridge is no exception. However, on a Seattle offense under quarterback Geno Smith that is just now finding its footing four games in, Eskridge's numbers have left more to be desired after he showed flashes as a rookie last season.
Video: Rams Linebacker Bobby Wagner Flattens Streaking Fan On Field
A streaking fan who ran onto the field at Levi's Stadium tonight got more than he bargained for. The man, who was carrying a pink smoke bomb, got too close to the Los Angeles Rams sideline and paid the price. Rams linebacker Bobby Wagner absolutely destroyed him. If you are...
NFL Analysis Network
Seahawks’ Geno Smith Makes NFL History With Nice Week 4 Game
One of the most surprising performances thus far in the 2022 NFL season has been that of Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith. Smith had the opportunity to win the starting job after Russell Wilson was traded to the Denver Broncos this past offseason for a package that included quarterback Drew Lock.
CBS Sports
Raiders' Derek Carr: Stifled in win over Denver
Carr completed 21 of 34 passes for 188 yards without a touchdown or interception in Sunday's 32-23 win over the Broncos. He added 40 rushing yards on seven carries. It's the first time this season Carr has failed to reach 250 passing yards or toss a TD, but he was able to lean on a huge performance from Josh Jacobs and the Raiders' first defensive touchdown since 2019 to secure the team's first win of 2022. He'll likely need to be a lot more productive in Week 5, as Las Vegas travels to Kansas City for a clash with Patrick Mahomes.
CBS Sports
Broncos' Latavius Murray: Signing with Denver
The Broncos are signing Murray off the Saints' practice squad, Mike Klis of Denver 9News reports. Denver is bringing in Murray to help fill the void created by Javonte Williams' season-ending ACL tear. Murray will join a Broncos backfield that includes the fumble-prone Melvin Gordon (neck) and Mike Boone. Murray had reverted back to the Saints' practice squad after rushing for 57 yards and a touchdown Week 4 against the Vikings, making the 32-year-old running back available for any team to sign.
CBS Sports
Vikings' Lewis Cine: Has surgery
Cine underwent successful surgery Tuesday to repair the compound fracture in his left leg, which he suffered in Sunday's win over the Saints. Cine's surgery was performed in London, where he'll remain until he's cleared to return home to Minnesota. Although a return is at least weeks, if not months away, it's good news for Cine that everything is going smoothly thus far in his recovery.
CBS Sports
Pirates' Ben Gamel: Sits in season finale
Gamel is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Cardinals. With lefty Matthew Liberatore on the hill for the Cardinals, the lefty-hitting Gamel will bow out of the lineup for the series finale. Diego Castillo will step in at first base for Gamel, who will finish with a .232/.324/.369 slash line in 2022 unless he's used off the bench.
CBS Sports
Mariners' Abraham Toro: Optioned to Triple-A
Toro was optioned to Triple-A Tacoma on Monday, Shannon Drayer of Seattle Sports 710 AM reports. After recording just three hits in his last 12 games, Toro will return to the minors. 2022 has been a disappointing campaign that saw him slash .179/.236/.314 over 339 plate appearances. If he shows signs of progress over the offseason, there is still a chance he could make the Mariners' big-league roster in 2023.
CBS Sports
Eagles' T.J. Edwards: Registers season-low snaps
Edwards recorded six tackles (four solo) and one sack during the Eagles' 29-21 win over the Jaguars. Edwards notched a team-high six tackles and his second sack of the season, as Philadelphia's defense held Jacksonville to just 219 total yards over 46 offensive plays. Therefore, the starting middle linebacker played a season-low 44 defensive snaps, and he should see increased production in Week 5 against the Cardinals offense, which has averaged 56 plays so far in 2022.
CBS Sports
Titans' Treylon Burks: Dealing with turf toe
Burks suffered a turf toe injury during Sunday's 24-17 win over the Colts, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports. Burks won't require surgery to address the injury, but Rapoport also noted that he's expected to miss multiple weeks and could hit IR. Coach Mike Vrabel, meanwhile, declined to offer an expected recovery timetable for the first-round rookie Monday, per Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site. If Burks indeed misses time, all of Nick Westbrook-Ikhine, Kyle Philips and Cody Hollister could benefit from increased opportunities starting with Week 5's matchup against Washington.
CBS Sports
Buccaneers' Tom Brady: Posts big numbers in loss
Brady completed 39 of 52 pass attempts for 385 yards and three touchdowns in Sunday's 41-31 loss to the Chiefs. Tampa Bay fell behind big early, forcing offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich to abandon the run game completely and rely solely on Brady's arm to climb back into the contest. It was a valiant effort from Tom Terrific and Co., but they ultimately fell short. It is worth noting that Brady appeared to be favoring his right shoulder after taking a big hit late in the first half. The 45-year-old didn't appear limited by the minor injury scare in the second half, so Brady's fantasy managers can take a sigh of relief heading into a Week 5 tilt against Atlanta.
First Phillies playoff game in 11 years to air on 6abc this Friday
The Philadelphia Phillies are playing in the postseason for the first time in 11 years, and the start of their playoff run will air on 6abc.
CBS Sports
Giants' Aaron Robinson: May not play this week
Robinson (knee) probably won't play Sunday against the Packers, Dan Duggan of The Athletic reports. Robinson left Sunday's win over the Bears early with the injury. Although specific details are still unknown, it appears that whatever the issue is will take some time to heal. If Robinson is ultimately ruled out for Sunday's matchup, Fabian Moreau will likely draw the start at corner, opposite Adoree' Jackson.
CBS Sports
Jets' Zach Wilson: Set for limited practice
Coach Robert Saleh indicated that Wilson (ankle) will be limited at practice Wednesday, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports. That said, Saleh noted that the Jets' starting QB is "fine," which suggests that Wilson is not in danger of missing Sunday's game against the Dolphins, barring any setbacks. On the plus side, it appears as though the meniscus issue that caused Wilson to miss the Jets' first three games is no longer a concern.
CBS Sports
Mariners' Jesse Winker: Likely done for 2022
Mariners manager Scott Servais said Wednesday that Winker (neck) has been placed on the 10-day injured list and is unlikely to return for the postseason, Shannon Drayer of Seattle Sports 710 AM reports. Seattle made the decision to deactivate Winker after reviewing the results of the MRI he underwent earlier...
Vikings wish recovering rookie Cine a happy birthday on Zoom
The Minnesota Vikings sang "Happy Birthday" to teammate Lewis Cine over Zoom with the rookie safety still in London recovering
CBS Sports
Bears' Cairo Santos: Returns to team
Santos (personal) has returned to the team, Kevin Fishbain of The Athletic reports. Santos' personal situation is "all squared away," according to head coach Matt Eberflus, which Fishbain notes in his report. The veteran kicker should resume his role moving forward, which will send Michael Badgley to the practice squad, or possibly looking for a new opportunity elsewhere. Badgley filled in admirably, making all four of his field-goal attempts Sunday against the Texans. Santos will be back in action in Week 5 against the Vikings.
