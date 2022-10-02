SUMMERS: (Laughter) All right. Where did the idea for this project come from?. SHAPIRO: I realized that lots of the most ambitious projects I've done as a host of ALL THINGS CONSIDERED have returned to those same three topics. Like on climate change, I've covered sinking islands under rising seas in India. I've gone to U.N. climate summits in Scotland and France. When it comes to global migration, I've covered the exodus of Venezuelans through Colombia and Syrians going to Europe. And then, of course, we're always doing stories about the rise of far-right politicians. And so I for almost a year now have been thinking about, how can we tie these three things together, connect the dots and show how each one influences the other?

