The 14 fastest-shrinking jobs that usually require a bachelor's degree
Editors and insurance underwriters are two jobs that usually need a bachelor's degree that are projected to see employment decline from 2021 to 2031.
JOBS・
Parents Magazine
The Woman King Calls Upon West African History That Empowers Black and LGBTQIA+ Led Families
Perhaps when you hear the phrase "female empowerment" you think of Rosie the Riveter or Disney's Frozen franchise being more about sisterhood than their traditional damsel in distress theme. But female historical figures represented strength, empowerment, and independence from the start, long before these American representations of strong women came along.
NPR
For a chance at a better life, Venezuelans head toward the U.S. border
Large numbers of migrants from Venezuela are traveling thousands of miles to the U.S.-Mexico border, as their nation experiences food shortages and high inflation. You may recall the other day when Florida's governor made a political point by arranging to deceive Venezuelan migrants and ship them to Martha's Vineyard from Texas. Turns out, there is a larger story of Venezuelan migrants. They're arriving in large numbers at the U.S. border with Mexico, trying to escape their country's troubles. Manuel Rueda caught up with some of the migrants who are just leaving Venezuela.
Phys.org
Using real world experiments to study mechanisms of inequality in the US and Latin America
Felipe Dias grew up in a working-class neighborhood in São Paulo, Brazil's largest city, and his parents worked multiple jobs to send him to a private school. He couldn't help but notice the contrast in social status between his wealthy classmates and kids like him who didn't come from money.
NPR
A drug based on LSD appears to treat depression in mice without the psychedelic trip
Scientists have identified a drug that appears to produce the antidepressant effects of LSD without the psychedelic side effects — at least in mice. (Story aired on ATC on Sept. 28, 2022.) A MARTINEZ, HOST:. Drugs such as magic mushrooms and LSD can act as powerful antidepressants. But they...
NPR
Planned Parenthood mobile clinic will take abortion to red-state borders
With the overturning of Roe v. Wade, more patients are traveling for abortions. And now some abortion providers are trying to travel closer to them. Planned Parenthood announced today it will open its first mobile unit providing abortions by the end of the year in Illinois. NPR's Sarah McCammon joins us now. Hi, Sarah.
CNBC
Billionaire Melinda French Gates wants to create an alternative to Silicon Valley: 'To change it would be incredibly hard'
Melinda French Gates wants to shake up the tech industry, starting in Silicon Valley. The billionaire philanthropist told Fortune this week that the goal of her venture capital firm Pivotal Ventures isn't simply to get more women into major companies. Instead, she wants to help foster an entirely new community of women-led startups that can thrive independently of Silicon Valley.
NPR
Connecting the dots between climate, migration and the far-right
SUMMERS: (Laughter) All right. Where did the idea for this project come from?. SHAPIRO: I realized that lots of the most ambitious projects I've done as a host of ALL THINGS CONSIDERED have returned to those same three topics. Like on climate change, I've covered sinking islands under rising seas in India. I've gone to U.N. climate summits in Scotland and France. When it comes to global migration, I've covered the exodus of Venezuelans through Colombia and Syrians going to Europe. And then, of course, we're always doing stories about the rise of far-right politicians. And so I for almost a year now have been thinking about, how can we tie these three things together, connect the dots and show how each one influences the other?
NPR
News brief: OPEC meeting, Trump document dispute, U.S. balancing act in Iran
OPEC mulls a cut in oil production. The fight over Mar-a-Lago documents goes to the Supreme Court. And the U.S. tries to support Iranian protesters while striking a nuclear deal with their government. A MARTINEZ, HOST:. You know, a lot of people may talk of a future of electric cars...
NPR
< How to start professional networking (and feel good about it)
Hi there. I'm Andee Tagle. Nice to meet you. Strong handshake. More eye contact. I'm a producer for NPR's LIFE KIT, the show you're listening to now, and I'm here to expand my network. So hey, what do you do?. Is this person useful to me? Are they high enough...
NPR
Migrants who work as day laborers are reluctant to ask for government help after Ian
People in Florida are turning to the government for help after Hurricane Ian. But that's not an option for the many people who work as day laborers or in service industries on the Gulf Coast. A MARTINEZ, HOST:. Residents of Florida's Gulf Coast are struggling to get their homes and...
Employees get more sleep on a 4-day workweek—and that could reduce ‘bad work outcomes’
“Sleep and work are sort of in competition with each other."
NPR
What independence for Puerto Rico could look like following natural disasters
Audio will be available later today. NPR's Ailsa Chang speaks with author Jaquira Díaz, about the idea of independence for Puerto Rico in light of the recent challenges the island has faced after a string of natural disasters.
NPR
In Burkina Faso, military officers have taken control of the government
NPR's Rachel Martin speaks with Rachel Chason, West Africa bureau chief for The Washington Post, about the coup unfolding in Burkina Faso — the second in the country in eight months. A MARTINEZ, HOST:. In the West African country of Burkina Faso, a group of military officers has taken...
NPR
Biden went to Puerto Rico to see what the island needed after Hurricane Fiona
President Biden on Monday traveled to Puerto Rico to get an update on the recovery efforts after Hurricane Fiona hit the island a little over two weeks ago. President Biden stopped in Puerto Rico yesterday in the aftermath of a hurricane. NPR's Adrian Florido is still there and has an update on the recovery. Good morning.
NPR
Sen. Warren says the big banks that own Zelle aren't doing enough to protect users
Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., is calling for more oversight of the popular banking service Zelle. In a new report, Warren says the platform is rife with fraud and theft. Millions of people use the payment service Zelle to send and receive money. But Democratic Senator Elizabeth Warren says it is rife with fraud and theft. And she says big banks that own Zelle are not doing enough to protect users from scams. NPR's David Gura reports.
NPR
The landmark Voting Rights Act faces further dismantling at the Supreme Court
The U.S. Supreme Court hears arguments on Tuesday in a case that could put another nail in the coffin of the landmark Voting Rights Act, first passed in 1965 and aimed at eliminating race discrimination against minority voters. Since 2013, the Supreme Court has twice struck down or neutered major...
NPR
My Unsung Hero: A therapist remembers someone who comforted her on a bad day
Let's turn now to "My Unsung Hero," a series from the podcast Hidden Brain. It's a collection of stories about people whose kindness left a lasting impression on someone else. Today's installment comes from therapist and author Lori Gottlieb, remembering a particularly bad day at work. After she got the news that a beloved patient of hers had died, she excused herself to the bathroom. When she was alone, she started to break down.
NPR
Scientists warned about flooding in the Florida communities hit by Hurricane Ian
Now, Hurricane Ian made landfall in one of the fastest-growing places in the nation. Starting in the 1970s, a wave of newly arriving retirees and snowbirds made development across Florida explode. Back then, state leaders put rules in place to try to manage that growth. But over the last decade, state politics have meant some of those rules have disappeared, even as threats from climate change have grown more severe. Jenny Staletovich from WLRN in Miami has been covering these changes. And, Jenny, these '70s-era rules - they were intended to limit growth. Tell me more about how they worked, whether they were designed with hurricanes in mind.
NPR
Supreme Court hears arguments in case that could further decimate Voting Rights Act
The U.S. Supreme Court heard arguments today in a case that could further decimate the landmark 1965 Voting Rights Act. It was passed and twice renewed by Congress. It protects racial minorities from discrimination in voting. In the last decade, the court's conservative majority has struck down or neutered key provisions of the law. And today, the question was whether to deliver another blow. NPR legal affairs correspondent Nina Totenberg reports.
