Library sale being held in Flushing
FLUSHING, Mich. – The Library/Senior Center Annex in Flushing is holding a book sale this weekend. Oct. 7 from 9 a.m.- 5 p.m. Oct. 8 from 9 a.m. - 3 p.m. Books are priced at 50 cents for hardcovers and 25 cents for paperbacks, unless otherwise marked. Audio and...
National Faith & Blue Weekend held in Flint
FLINT, Mich.— It is National Faith and Blue weekend and Michigan State Police Flint Post joined with Galilean Baptist church in Flint for a community gathering. This is all part of a national event where law enforcement come together with faith-based groups to reinforce connections between law enforcement and the community.
Northridge Academy installs new 'Kaboom!' playground
FLINT, Mich. — Northridge Academy is getting a brand new playground. On Saturday, community members, staff and parents were out building the playground. Evelyn Hamlett, the Northridge Academy School leader, said the project was long awaited. "We won a playground in 2019, and because of COVID, we were not...
Flint's 2022 Walk to End Alzheimer's held Saturday
FLINT, Mich. — The Alzheimer's Association held the 2022 Walk to End Alzheimer's in Flint this Saturday morning. Those who participated in the walk, received a Promise Garden flower to represent their connection to the disease:. Blue represents someone living with Alzheimer's or another dementia. Purple is for those...
Precautionary boil water notice for parts of Flint and Mundy Twp
GENESEE COUNTY, Mich. — The Genesee County Drain Commissioner's Office (GCDC) announced that a water main break occurred Friday near the Maple and Van Slyke Road intersection in Flint Township, causing parts of Flint and Mundy Township under a precautionary boil water notice. The water main break occurred on...
Ribbon cutting held for Big Moe's Kitchen in Grand Blanc
GRAND BLANC, Mich. – The Grand Blanc Chamber of Commerce is excited to welcome a new business to the area. A ribbon cutting was held on Thursday for the new location of Big Moe’s Kitchen. The business was first found in Wayne, Michigan back in 2016. Since then,...
2022 State Christmas tree revealed
LANSING, Mich. — The official 2022 State Christmas tree was revealed Wednesday afternoon by Silver Bells in the City. The 63-foot spruce tree was selected by the Michigan Department of Technology, Management & Budget (DTMB) and will be harvested by St. John's in Michigan's Lower Peninsula. The first tree...
Millington school raises money for student fighting cancer, shave heads at pep rally
MILLINGTON, Mich. - "Bald for Bobby." That is the event helping raise money for a local student fighting cancer. Bobby Cerasoli is a senior at Millington High School. He has been diagnosed with a rare form of cancer in the form of a Desmoplastic Small Round Cell Tumor. The community...
Water main break closes Flint Township road
FLINT, Mich - The Westbound lane of Maple Road near the Maple and Van Slyke Road intersection is closed due to a water main break. The Genesee County Drain Commissioner’s Office tells Mid-Michigan NOW a water main break was discovered earlier Friday in the vicinity of the Maple and Van Slyke intersection.
Construction wraps up on $100M I-69 project, lanes reopen
GENESEE COUNTY, Mich. - Construction crews completed work on a $100 million project on I-69. All lanes of I-69 in each direction between Fenton Road and M-54 reopened on Thursday. The repairs supported 1,270 jobs in total.
Police locate MISSING teen out of Imlay City area
IMLAY CITY, Mich. - UPDATE: The teen has been found and has returned home. Michigan State Police are looking a 15-year-old who left home after being released from a mental hospital. Police say he was last seen on foot in the Imlay City area. Here is his description:. Roman Basha.
Team effort powers Grand Blanc volleyball to home sweep over Dow
GRAND BLANC, Mich. - Remi Madison and Laila Bates combined for 22 kills as the Grand Blanc volleyball swept Dow 3-0 Thursday night. The Bobcats improved to 9-0 in the Saginaw Valley League.
Teen arrested after allegedly making threat against Midland middle school
MIDLAND, Mich. - Midland Police Department School Resource Officers are investigating a threat involving Northeast Middle School. This morning, school administration and MPD School Resource Officers were informed of a threat that was made on Monday, October 3, 2022. The alleged threat was made by a 13-year-old 8th grader who...
POLICE: Suspect arrested in alleged human trafficking case in Southfield
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. — Police investigated an alleged human trafficking incident when they responded to a case about a missing 21-year-old. On October 7, Michigan State Police Metro North Detectives and the missing woman's family located multiple sex ads of her in the Oakland County area. Through lead investigative detectives, they were able to make contact with the missing woman.
New funding aims to reduce violent crime in Saginaw, nearly $350k to fight gun violence
SAGINAW, Mich. – The Saginaw Police Department and Saginaw County Prosecutor’s Office joined together on Friday with local law makers and area school officials to announce that new federal funding will go to fight violent crime. The funding aims to focus on reducing gang and gun violence within...
State of Michigan suspends license of Carvana in Oakland County
NOVI, Mich - The Michigan Department of State suspended the license of used car retailer Carvana. The license of the Carvana dealership owned by Paul W. Breaux located at 26890 Adell Center Drive in Novi has been suspended for several alleged violations of the Michigan Vehicle Code, which were discovered during an investigation by the Secretary of State after multiple no-title complaints from consumers,
Ferris State rallies late to knock off Saginaw Valley State football
UNIVERSITY CENTER, Mich. - Despite holding an eight-point lead going into the fourth quarter, the Saginaw Valley State football team was doomed by penalties and tough breaks as top-ranked Ferris State scored with just over a minute to go to get the win 33-28 Saturday afternoon at Wickes Memorial Stadium.
Saginaw Valley State football set to battle defending national champs Ferris State
UNIVERSITY CENTER, Mich. - Last weekend, the Saginaw Valley State football team suffered its first loss of the season at the hands of 2nd ranked Grand Valley State. And it doesn't get any easier this Saturday when they face off against the defending national champions. The Cardinals will host top-ranked...
