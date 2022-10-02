Read full article on original website
Pro Picks leans toward Broncos to kick off Week 5
A month into the season, it’s clear Russell Wilson and Matt Ryan are still adjusting to their new teams. The star quarterbacks go head-to-head this week on Thursday night when Wilson and the Denver Broncos (2-2) host Ryan and the Indianapolis Colts (1-2-1). Wilson still hasn’t found a rhythm in rookie coach Nathaniel Hackett’s offense. Ryan has a veteran coach in Frank Reich, but ball security has been his biggest problem. He has nine fumbles and five interceptions in four games. Both teams have injury concerns at running back. The Broncos lost Javonte Williams to a season-ending knee injury. The Colts are being cautious with All-Pro Jonathan Taylor because of an ankle injury.
Browns’ Chubb, Bucs’ Evans among best bets to score
It’s difficult to believe that it’s already Week 5 of the NFL season, but what isn’t hard to fathom is the likelihood that these fantasy stars will cross the end zone at least once this week. These are the best bets to score in Week 5.
Browns’ All-Pro Garrett back practicing after car crash
BEREA, Ohio (AP) — Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett has returned to practice for the first time since being injured in a car crash last week, when he lost control of his Porsche while speeding. Garrett didn’t play in Sunday’s 23-20 loss to the Atlanta Falcons while he recovered from a sprained shoulder, strained biceps, cuts, bruises and a broken eye blood vessel suffered in the wreck. The All-Pro veered off a road near his home following practice on Sept. 26, struck a fire hydrant and flipped his car several times. Garrett felt grateful that he and a female passenger avoided more serious injuries. The Browns host the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday.
Panthers place Chinn on IR, will miss at least 4 games
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The Carolina Panthers defense suffered a setback on Wednesday, as safety Jeremy Chinn was placed on injured reserve with a hamstring injury. A key player in Phil Snow’s defense, Chinn will miss at least four games. He was injured in the first quarter of Carolina’s 26-16 loss to the Arizona Cardinals and did not return. He was seen on the sideline with his right leg heavily wrapped. The 24-year-old Chinn led all rookies in tackles in 2000 and is one of just three players in team history to have at least 100 tackles in his first two seasons. Chinn has started 35 of 37 games since joining the Panthers. The Panthers have signed safety Juston Burris from the practice squad to replace Chinn on the 53-man roster.
Chargers' Run Defense to Face Tall Order Against Browns' Rushing Tandem
The Chargers will face their toughest test against the run in Week 5 against the Browns.
Commanders’ Robinson practices for 1st time since shooting
ASHBURN, Va. (AP) — Brian Robinson Jr. practiced with the Washington Commanders for the first time since being shot twice in an attempted robbery. The rookie running back returned to the practice field just over five weeks since the shooting. He could play as soon as Sunday against Tennessee. But neither Robinson nor Rivera is prepared to commit to the Alabama product facing the Titans and making his NFL debut. The game marks six weeks to the day since he was shot in the right leg. Washington has three weeks to activate Robinson off the non-football injury list.
Daniel Jones practices as Giants prepare for the Packers
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Quarterback Daniel Jones’ sprained left ankle has improved and he practiced a little as the New York Giants started preparations for Sunday’s game in London against the Green Bay Packers. Coach Brian Daboll did not say how much work Jones would get on Wednesday, but he seemed encouraged his quarterback is responding to treatment. Daboll said the Giants also would want to evaluate Jones’ ankle on a daily basis before making a decision on whether he would play. Backup quarterback Tyrod Taylor remained in the concussion protocol. Practice squad quarterback Davis Webb is the Giants’ third option.
Bosa has no planned celebration for rematch with Mayfield
Nick Bosa said he doesn't have any celebration planned ahead of this meeting against Baker Mayfield
FANTASY PLAYS: Players to start and sit for NFL Week 5
Miami’s Teddy Bridgewater is a viable streaming candidate if you need one at quarterback. Bridgewater wasn’t afraid to throw deep while trailing last week (his 8.9-yard average depth of throw dominated the NFL average of 7.6), so Bridgewater is a high-upside option for needy streamers. There are some rookie running backs trending toward establishing a lead role. One such instance is in Houston with Dameon Pierce. Pierce has now played 62.7%, 60.7%, and 67.9% of the team’s snaps over the past three games after a 27.9% snap rate in Week 1. More important than the slight snap bump in Week 4 was the route rate.
Reds avoid 100th loss with 3-2 walk-off win over Cubs
CINCINNATI (AP) — Spencer Steer doubled off Brandon Hughes in the ninth inning to score Stuart Fairchild and the Cincinnati Reds avoided their 100th loss, beating the Chicago Cubs 3-2 on Tuesday night. The Reds (62-99) are trying to avoid the second 100-loss season in franchise history. They were 61-101 in 1982 while in the process of dismantling the dominant Big Red Machine clubs. Chuckie Robinson tied it for Cincinnati in the seventh with a two-run homer in the seventh off Keegan Thompson. Alexis Diaz (7-3) was the winner. Willson Contreras and Nico Hoerner homered for the Cubs. Hughes (2-3) took the loss.
Eagles visit brings back 75-year-old Cardinals memories of Violet Bidwill, last NFL title
Michael Bidwill never knew his grandmother. But as the historian of his family's generational ownership of the Cardinals franchise, and the current owner of the team, he knows a great deal about Violet Bidwill. His father Bill, the late owner of the Cardinals, told Michael a story of when Violet was watching one of Bill's football games. ...
Catcher Torrens gets win, Mariners sweep Tigers in DH
SEATTLE (AP) — Abraham Toro homered and drove in four runs, Cal Raleigh hit his 27th long ball of the season and the Seattle Mariners beat the Detroit Tigers 9-6 to complete a sweep of their doubleheader. Seattle won the first game 7-6 in 10 innings as catcher Luis Torrens became the first position player in club history earn a win when the Mariners rallied for two runs in the bottom of the 10th inning. Torrens didn’t have any time to rest as he went from pitching to catching and was behind the plate for the second game. Seattle wrapped up the No. 5 seed in the American League playoffs and will face Toronto in the wild-card series.
Braves beat Marlins 2-1, clinch 5th straight NL East title
MIAMI (AP) — William Contreras drove in the go-ahead run in the fifth, and the Atlanta Braves clinched their fifth consecutive NL East title by defeating the Miami Marlins 2-1. Atlanta earned a first-round bye as the No. 2 seed in the NL playoffs, behind the Los Angeles Dodgers. The Braves were 10 1/2 games behind the New York Mets at the start of June and lost four of five to New York in early August. Kenley Jansen recorded his 41st save, working a perfect ninth to seal the win. Starter Jake Odorizzi pitched five innings, allowing one run.
Bogaerts hits slam, Eovaldi strong as Red Sox beat Rays 6-0
BOSTON (AP) — Xander Bogaerts hit a grand slam and Nathan Eovaldi pitched five scoreless innings in what could be his final appearance in a Red Sox uniform to help the Boston Red Sox beat the playoff-bound Tampa Bay Rays 6-0 in a rain-shortened game. Boston (77-84), which won its fifth straight home games. The temperature was 55 degrees and misty at the start and rainy conditions lingered throughout. Boston had just taken a 6-0 lead with two outs in the fifth inning when rain started to fall heavily, prompting a delay. The game was called 54 minutes later. The Rays (86-75) lost their fourth straight games since clinching a playoff berth. They will be the AL’s No. 6 seed and get a wild card matchup with AL Central champion Cleveland.
Padres wrap up 5th seed in NL playoffs, beating Giants 6-2
SAN DIEGO (AP) — Sean Manaea allowed only one hit in six shutout innings and the San Diego Padres wrapped up the fifth seed in the NL playoffs, beating the San Francisco Giants 6-2 on Tuesday night. Wil Myers homered and drove in two runs for the Padres. They got the second wild-card spot with the victory and Philadelphia’s 10-0 loss at Houston. San Diego will travel to New York for a a best-of-three set at the fourth-seeded Mets, starting Friday night. Manaea (8-9) stuck out six. San Francisco starter Alex Cobb (7-8) allowed a run on seven hits in five innings.
Orioles rally past Blue Jays 5-4 in doubleheader opener
BALTIMORE (AP) — Terrin Vavra hit a three-run homer in the bottom of the eighth inning to lift the Baltimore Orioles to a 5-4 victory over the Toronto Blue Jays in the first game of a doubleheader. It was the first career homer for Vavra, and it capped Baltimore’s rally from a 4-0 deficit. Gabriel Moreno hit his first career home run for the Blue Jays. That was a three-run shot in the sixth. DL Hall earned his first career victory in relief, and Bryan Baker worked a perfect ninth for his first career save.
Coaching carousel leaves 10 NHL teams with new face on bench
Nearly a third of NHL teams have a new coach this season. John Tortorella is being counted on to fix things in Philadellphia. Bruce Cassidy is tasked with getting Vegas back to the playoffs and into contention for the Stanley Cup. Former Vegas coach Peter DeBoer takes over in Dallas in his fifth job around the league. Boston is giving Jim Montgomery a second chance after parting ways with Cassidy. David Quinn is also back in the NHL with San Jose after coaching the U.S. Olympic team in Beijing.
