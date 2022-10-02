Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Police looking into relationships, motive in the Jim Matthews caseAuthor Ed AndersonDetroit, MI
Detroit's Most Dangerous NeighborhoodsTerry MansfieldDetroit, MI
Michigan's Cider Mills You Have to Visit This FallHeather RaulersonRochester, MI
Visit the 74-Piece Vincent Van Gogh Exhibit Now in DetroitRene CizioDetroit, MI
Related
Vikings Are Signing Player Off Falcons' Practice Squad
The Minnesota Vikings are beefing up their defensive interior with a new acquisition. Agent David Canter confirmed that the Vikings signed his client, Khyiris Tonga, to their active roster off the Atlanta Falcons' practice squad. Tonga began his career with the Chicago Bears, who made him the 250th overall pick...
NBC Sports
Cameron Dicker will sign with the Eagles’ practice squad
Eagles kicker Jake Elliott injured his leg during Sunday’s victory over Jacksonville. He gutted it out to the finish, and special teams coordinator Michael Clay said Tuesday that Elliott has a chance to play this week. But Elliott could miss some practice time if not Sunday’s game against the...
Kevin O’Connell praises the Vikings' resilience to earn a 'very hard-fought win' after Minnesota dug itself out of a self-inflicted hole for the second straight week in a barmy contest against the Saints in London
Kevin O’Connell has only taken charge of four games in the NFL but he is stealthily earning a reputation as a lucky coach after winning a barmy contest on a balmy day. For the second straight week his Minnesota Vikings have dug themselves out of large, largely self-inflicted holes and somehow sit at 3-1 after beating rivals the New Orleans Saints 28-25 after a crazy fourth quarter. In a weak NFC they are a contender, albeit one with significant weaknesses.
WBOY
Mountaineers in the NFL update after Week 4
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Week 4 of the NFL season is in the books. The week was highlighted by the great play of Geno Smith, who made NFL history on Sunday. Of course, there were other former Mountaineers to suit up and make an impact this past week. Here’s a...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Yardbarker
Will the Vikings win the NFC North?
Minnesota holds on to an important victory against the Saints on Sunday morning, keeping them in first place and undefeated in the NFC North. The Packers are also three and one, with a few shaky wins and a loss to Minnesota. The Bears fell to the Giants in MetLife and drop to five hundred. The Lions lose another heartbreaking game, scoring 45 points and slide to one and three with a handful of injuries to deal with.
WBOY
Tavon Austin released by Buffalo Billls Wednesday
WVU Sports Hall of Famer Tavon Austin was released by the Buffalo Bills on Wednesday. Austin, part of the Bills’ practice squad this season, agreed to part ways with the team this week after not getting more opportunities to be on the field, according to reports by the NFL Network.
NFL・
Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel address outside noise while confirming Tua Tagovailoa will remain around the team while in concussion protocol
Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel confirmed on Wednesday that Tua Tagovailoa would still be around the team while he remains in concussion protocol - 'as long as it doesn't adversely affect him.'. McDaniel also addressed some of the noise surrounding the situation, saying that it hasn't affected him. The...
NFL・
Vikings’ most pleasant surprise through first 4 weeks of 2022 NFL season
This past Sunday morning, the Minnesota Vikings defeated the New Orleans Saints 28-25 in London, England. Linebacker Jordan Hicks played a big role in that win, and he has been the Vikings’ most pleasant surprise through the first 4 weeks of the 2022 NFL season. There is a lot...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WBOY
Manoah named game one starter for Wild Card round
Alek Manoah will make his first career postseason appearance on Friday with the Blue Jays. He will take the bump in game one of the American League wild-card round against the Seattle Mariners. Friday’s first pitch is set for 4:07 p.m. Manoah finished the regular season with a 16-7...
MLB・
Comments / 0