Maine State

J.R. Heimbigner

An $850 check is coming from the state of Maine

photo of money in handPhoto by JP Valery (Unsplash) How does a financial boost sound right now? The great news is that know that some cash is likely coming your way if you meet the requirements set by the state of Maine. As a way of helping residents, Governor Mills has proposed giving back more than half the budget surplus of 729.3 million to the taxpayers of Maine checks in the amount of $850.
Freeport, ME
Maine Government
Maine Mother Arrested Tuesday Afternoon After Attempting to Flee The State With Her Children

In an update to a story that involved a Maine AMBER alert on Tuesday, a Maine mother is in custody two states away after fleeing Maine with her two young children. WMTW News 8, is reporting this morning that officials with Maine's Department of Health And Human Services were on their way to the home of Alexandra Vincent in order to remove her two children from her home.
SACO, ME
Fryeburg closes out rebound year for Maine's fairs

FRYEBURG, Maine — When fried dough and foliage come into view at the same time, it can only mean one thing: the Fryeburg Fair has returned. The state's largest, and final, fair of the year welcomed 25,000 paying guests on its first day Sunday, according to fair spokesperson and lifelong resident Rachel Andrews Damon. That figure doesn't include children younger than 12 or the swaths of farmers and vendors who snake through the grounds.
FRYEBURG, ME
U.S. Mint may put Maine man on dollar coin in 2024

LEWISTON (WGME) – A Lewiston man may be featured on a U.S. dollar coin in 2024, according to the Sun Journal. Dr. Bernard Lown invented the direct-current defibrillator. The Sun Journal reports the Citizens Coinage Advisory Committee endorsed a proposed design for Maine’s contribution to the American Innovations coin program that features Lown’s bust, name, and a defibrillator.
Wild blueberry harvest in Maine suffered in this year's drought

ROQUE BLUFFS, Maine — Cool sea breezes off Englishman Bay graced the fields of Welch Farm on a piercing blue, mid-September day, revealing nothing of the heaving, dry summer months before. It was the third straight season of drought for the state’s midcoast and Down East coastal region — wild blueberry country. With the mighty harvester resting in the field, 52-year-old farm owner Lisa Hanscom drops into a chair in the boxing room, allowing herself a pause to consider the bleak tally of this year’s harvest.
ROQUE BLUFFS, ME
Maine DEP says CMP corridor project area must be cleaned

The issues surrounding CMP's controversial corridor project are still playing out in the courts, but for now Maine regulators are saying it's time to clean up the work that's already started. CMP had already started work on its planned corridor through western Maine when voters rejected the plan at the...
Thrive Maine accepting applications for forgivable loan program

Thrive Maine, a program unveiled by Gov. Janet Mills in July, is now accepting applications for up to $2 million in forgivable loans from eligible Maine businesses and nonprofits that demonstrate COVID-related negative economic impacts. Loans ranging from $10,000 to $2 million will be deployed on a first-come, first-served basis...
Colder weather calls for more resources for unhoused Mainers

PORTLAND, Maine — Outside the Oxford Street Shelter in Portland, Sunday, more than a dozen community organizations joined forces to provide drug resources, food, and winter clothes for unsheltered people. Organizers said the need is increasing exponentially as the temperatures drop. For Shay Dufour, who was unsheltered herself, the...
PORTLAND, ME
These Are the Dumbest Kinds of Roads Ever and Maine Has 30 of Them

Whether you call them roundabouts or rotaries (it's a geographical thing, really), let's not bury the headline -- they're dumb. They're the dumbest roads ever created, they should've never been created, and for as "easier" as they're supposed to make intersections, they're generally infuriating and dangerous. According to the U.S....
Circumstances unknown for many Maine jail and prison deaths

PORTLAND, Maine — Maine is on track for a potentially record-setting year when it comes to the number of deaths inside jails and prisons. For weeks, 8 investigates pressed agencies involved with reviewing these deaths to share their findings. Although several agencies review these incidents, very little information is...
