The Biggest Pumpkin Ever Recorded in Maine is So Massive It Weighs Over 1 Ton
It's officially pumpkin spice season here in Maine, and that fun time of year where everything from a coffee to pizza is spiced just right for the season...if that's your thing. Of course, it also means it's time for the most talented farmers and growers to show off the amazing...
Why Maine 'tops' the list in key climate change metric
PORTLAND, Maine — NEWS CENTER Maine has done several stories on electric vehicles over the past year or so, but that explains just one way to reduce greenhouse gas emissions. Keeping our homes heated and cooled in Maine is another major source of emissions. Who are we kidding? We're...
An $850 check is coming from the state of Maine
photo of money in handPhoto by JP Valery (Unsplash) How does a financial boost sound right now? The great news is that know that some cash is likely coming your way if you meet the requirements set by the state of Maine. As a way of helping residents, Governor Mills has proposed giving back more than half the budget surplus of 729.3 million to the taxpayers of Maine checks in the amount of $850.
5 of The Most Terrifying Ghost Sites in Maine That You Must Visit
I can't tell you how excited I get when October comes around. It is my favorite month of the year, not only because my son and niece were born this month but because of ghosts!. There's nothing I love more than finding out the haunted history of a certain spot,...
Maine Mother Arrested Tuesday Afternoon After Attempting to Flee The State With Her Children
In an update to a story that involved a Maine AMBER alert on Tuesday, a Maine mother is in custody two states away after fleeing Maine with her two young children. WMTW News 8, is reporting this morning that officials with Maine's Department of Health And Human Services were on their way to the home of Alexandra Vincent in order to remove her two children from her home.
The Top 4 of This Best School Districts in Maine List All Have Something in Common
We all want the best education for our kids and I feel like our public schools do a pretty good job of providing that as best they can. But how do our schools rank here in Maine when it comes to quality of education?. Niche is a website tool that...
WMTW
Janet Mills and Paul LePage face off in first debate of Maine governor’s race
LEWISTON, Maine — For 90 minutes on Tuesday night, Maine Democratic Governor Janet Mills debated her predecessor, former Republican Governor Paul LePage, in their first of five scheduled debates in the fall gubernatorial campaign. Mills, who is seeking a second four-year term after taking office in 2019, and LePage,...
Fryeburg closes out rebound year for Maine's fairs
FRYEBURG, Maine — When fried dough and foliage come into view at the same time, it can only mean one thing: the Fryeburg Fair has returned. The state's largest, and final, fair of the year welcomed 25,000 paying guests on its first day Sunday, according to fair spokesperson and lifelong resident Rachel Andrews Damon. That figure doesn't include children younger than 12 or the swaths of farmers and vendors who snake through the grounds.
WGME
U.S. Mint may put Maine man on dollar coin in 2024
LEWISTON (WGME) – A Lewiston man may be featured on a U.S. dollar coin in 2024, according to the Sun Journal. Dr. Bernard Lown invented the direct-current defibrillator. The Sun Journal reports the Citizens Coinage Advisory Committee endorsed a proposed design for Maine’s contribution to the American Innovations coin program that features Lown’s bust, name, and a defibrillator.
Wild blueberry harvest in Maine suffered in this year’s drought
ROQUE BLUFFS, Maine — Cool sea breezes off Englishman Bay graced the fields of Welch Farm on a piercing blue, mid-September day, revealing nothing of the heaving, dry summer months before. It was the third straight season of drought for the state’s midcoast and Down East coastal region — wild blueberry country. With the mighty harvester resting in the field, 52-year-old farm owner Lisa Hanscom drops into a chair in the boxing room, allowing herself a pause to consider the bleak tally of this year’s harvest.
wiscassetnewspaper.com
PLEASE PASS MAINE BOND INITIATIVE #439!!!
Please support me in my fight to pass Maine Bond Initiative #439. I am begging for your support. PLEASE LEARN MORE BY CLICKING HERE. Not only will this bond change the name of Eddy Rd. in Edgecomb to Eddie Money Rd, it will install technologically-advanced technology that will force "Two Chickens to Paralyze" to play from any car stereo whenever it travels The Eddie Money Road. It will also be played at an ear-drum-splitting volume over and over.
WGME
Maine DEP says CMP corridor project area must be cleaned
The issues surrounding CMP's controversial corridor project are still playing out in the courts, but for now Maine regulators are saying it's time to clean up the work that's already started. CMP had already started work on its planned corridor through western Maine when voters rejected the plan at the...
mainebiz.biz
Thrive Maine accepting applications for forgivable loan program
Thrive Maine, a program unveiled by Gov. Janet Mills in July, is now accepting applications for up to $2 million in forgivable loans from eligible Maine businesses and nonprofits that demonstrate COVID-related negative economic impacts. Loans ranging from $10,000 to $2 million will be deployed on a first-come, first-served basis...
Colder weather calls for more resources for unhoused Mainers
PORTLAND, Maine — Outside the Oxford Street Shelter in Portland, Sunday, more than a dozen community organizations joined forces to provide drug resources, food, and winter clothes for unsheltered people. Organizers said the need is increasing exponentially as the temperatures drop. For Shay Dufour, who was unsheltered herself, the...
Two Maine schools report high PFAS levels in recent water samples
SURRY, Maine — Recent water samples taken from two Maine schools show high levels of toxic chemicals known as PFAS, school officials said. Union 93 Superintendent Reg Ruhlin told NEWS CENTER Maine that the recent water samples came from Surry Elementary School and Blue Hill Consolidated School. PFAS was...
Here Are the 10 Best Maine Restaurants to Eat at During the Fall
The moment you open your door in early October and smell the crispy cool air, you get that feeling, that 'fall feeling". It rushes over your skin and you inhale the freshness of a new season here in Maine. When the leaves turn and the wind blows harder you yearn...
These Are the Dumbest Kinds of Roads Ever and Maine Has 30 of Them
Whether you call them roundabouts or rotaries (it's a geographical thing, really), let's not bury the headline -- they're dumb. They're the dumbest roads ever created, they should've never been created, and for as "easier" as they're supposed to make intersections, they're generally infuriating and dangerous. According to the U.S....
WMTW
Circumstances unknown for many Maine jail and prison deaths
PORTLAND, Maine — Maine is on track for a potentially record-setting year when it comes to the number of deaths inside jails and prisons. For weeks, 8 investigates pressed agencies involved with reviewing these deaths to share their findings. Although several agencies review these incidents, very little information is...
Stimulus update: Maine residents have until the end of the month to claim one-time $850 relief check
Eligible Maine residents have until the end of October to claim up to $850 in COVID-19 relief, thanks to the state's budget surplus.
LOOK: Most Expensive Home for Sale in Maine as of September 2022 is Stunning Inside
Have you ever dreamed of living in a multi-million dollar home in Maine? For most of us, unless you are one of the many celebrities who have bought homes here in Maine or have found another way to make a salary in the millions of dollars, that hope will always be a dream.
