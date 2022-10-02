Read full article on original website
Here's How Different 10 People From "Hocus Pocus" Look 29 Years Later In 2022, Like Everyone Is Over 40
The new Hocus Pocus is finally here, so let's see what lil' Max Dennison is up to today. Spoiler: He's 46 now.
Kathy Najimy Explains Why Mary's Crooked Smile Is Backwards in Hocus Pocus 2: 'We Can Justify It'
"It's on the other side mainly because it's so hard for me to do it on the side I did it on 30 years ago," Hocus Pocus 2 star Kathy Najimy said in a recent interview Kathy Najimy is clearing the air about her character's signature quirk in the Hocus Pocus film franchise. In 1993's iconic Hocus Pocus, Najimy's Mary Sanderson has a crooked smile, a detail Najimy, 65, improvised during shooting. In the newly-released sequel, Najimy continues to use the misshapen smile, but this time on the...
disneydining.com
Bette Midler’s Autocorrect Mistake Makes ‘Hocus Pocus’ Fans Think They’ve Been Wrong For 30 Years
The time is nearly here to brew your potion, light your Black Flame Candle, and summon up the wickedly funny Sanderson sisters — at least on Disney+. Hocus Pocus 2 is set to premiere on Disney+ on September 30 and, if you couldn’t tell, I am very excited about that! And the best way to prep for the return of Winifred, Mary, and Sarah Sanderson? Why, watching the original Hocus Pocus film, of course!
ComicBook
Hocus Pocus Star Reveals Why She Didn't Return for the Sequel
After 29 years, Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Kathy Najimy are all back as the Sanderson Sisters from the beloved Halloween classic, Hocus Pocus. Aside from the original trio and Doug Jones as Billy Butcherson, Hocus Pocus 2 doesn't feature any of the non-supernatural beings from the original film. Thora Birch was 11 when she played Dani Dennison in the first film, and she went on to star in American Beauty, Ghost World, and more. During Variety's Power of Women event, Birch spoke with Entertainment Tonight and revealed she wanted to be a part of the sequel, but the scheduling did not work out.
ETOnline.com
Thora Birch Is 'Dismayed' She's Not in 'Hocus Pocus 2,' Explains Why She Left 'Wednesday' (Exclusive)
During ET’s visit to the set of The Gabby Petito Story, Lifetime’s true-crime film about the van life murder, director Thora Birch opened up about her involvement in two other anticipated projects, Hocus Pocus 2 on Disney+ and Netflix’s Wednesday series. “I was just a little dismayed...
Chloe Bailey's Sheer Catsuit Takes Cutouts to New Extremes
Chloe Bailey knows how to keep her fans engaged on Instagram. The "Have Mercy" singer recently shared an image of herself in a cutout catsuit that would make anyone stop scrolling. Showing off her side profile, she posed in the garment that boasts an eyelet bodice and a prominent midsection cutout. It also features two thin strings wrapped around her waist like a belt. Underneath, Bailey layered a shimmery bra top in shades of black, purple, and blue. Adding to the boldness of her look, she threw on a pair of towering patent leather lace-up boots with clear lucite platforms. She sported a long afro, thick white eyeliner, and long nails. "mood," she captioned her post, likely in reference to her confident stature and attitude.
Lizzo's Tour Outfits Include a Neon, Sheer-Paneled Catsuit Covered in Rhinestones
Lizzo's "Special" tour style can be summed up with two words: sparkly and sheer. The "2 Be Loved" singer is currently celebrating her fourth studio album with shows around the US, and every onstage outfit is pure perfection. On Sept. 22, one day before the kickoff concert in Sunrise, FL,...
Pink Actively Hates Performing 1 of Her Biggest Hits: ‘I Wish I Could Burn That Song’
Pink's fans love her popular songs, but she isn't always eager to perform all of them. She shared which hit she really doesn't like to sing.
hotnewhiphop.com
Jada Pinkett Smith Described Kissing 2Pac As “Disgusting”
“He was a revolutionary without a revolution,” the mother of two told Howard Stern of the late rapper in a 2015 interview. While hip-hop lovers have often speculated that Tupac and Jada Pinkett Smith may have been each other’s “the one that got away” prior to the rapper’s untimely death, a resurfaced interview from 2015 finds the Girls Trip actress explaining to Howard Stern just how wrong those theories are.
Kourtney Kardashian Barker Was Initially "Afraid" to Move From Friendship to Romance With Travis Barker
Kourtney Kardashian Barker and Travis Barker are Hollywood's cutest friends to lovers, but the former admits that she was initially hesitant to make the leap. In the latest episode of the "Not Skinny but Not Fat" podcast, Kardashian Barker talked with host Amanda Hirsch at length about her new husband, whom she married in May, and the start of their romance after years of a platonic relationship.
Ana de Armas Goes Bald To Transform Into Marilyn Monroe In ‘Blonde’: Watch Wild Makeover Video
Ana de Armas, 34, underwent an unbelievable transformation to play Marilyn Monroe in the drama film Blonde. Netflix shared a “time lapse” video of the hair department team getting to work on Ana, so that she could look identical to one of the most iconic actresses to ever live. The video was released on September 30, two days after Blonde started streaming on Netflix.
Gabrielle Union Shares Videos of Kaavia's Little Mermaid Costume: "Representation Matters"
The Union-Wade family is getting into the Halloween spirit extra early this year. On Oct. 1, Gabrielle Union shared footage of her and Dwyane Wade's 3-year-old daughter, Kaavia, dressed to the nines as Ariel from "The Little Mermaid," and she has that princess energy down to a science. In one...
Doja Cat Wore Face Paint and a Cutout Bandage Dress For Mônot
Cutouts were a popular choice at Mônot's spring 2023 runway show, the fashion label founded by Eli Mizrahi. And Doja Cat, whose makeup might have overshadowed her look, was hard to miss in the front row. She wore blue-and-white face paint teamed with a red lip and donned a bandage dress with striking chest and midsection openings. The same goes for Normani, whose vibrant red gown featuring two side cutouts and riveting high slits, adorned with bows, completely met the moment.
EW.com
Hocus Pocus 2 post-credits scene teases potential Sanderson Sisters return
Warning: This article contains spoilers for Hocus Pocus 2. Gilbert's binding promise to a new coven of witches at the end of Hocus Pocus 2 proved to be nothing more than another lie from the mouth of a Halloween trickster. A post-credits scene for the long-awaited continuation of Disney's magical...
Don’t Worry Darling: Florence Pugh and Olivia Wilde got into a ‘screaming match’ on set, source says
Florence Pugh and Olivia Wilde allegedly broke into a “screaming match” on the set of Don’t Worry Darling, according to a source.The new development comes amid further reports of acrimony between filmmaker Wilde and star Pugh on the set of the new psychological thriller.In a recent interview with Vulture, an anonymous source who spent significant time on set, told the publication that tensions between 26-year-old Pugh and Wilde, 38, reached boiling point when the two got into a “screaming match”. The source alleges that news of the hostility eventually reached studio executives, with Toby Emmerich, the highest-ranking Warner Bros...
Popculture
Selena Gomez Is Working on Rebooting Beloved '90s Movie
Selena Gomez just wrapped up Only Murders in the Building Season 2 at Hulu, and is already working on her next project. According to Deadline, sources say 20th Century is developing a reboot of the 1988 film Working Girl, which starred Melanie Griffith, Harrison Ford, Sigourney Weaver and Joan Cusack. Gomez is said to be in final negotiations to be a producer on the film, which is being adapted by Ilana Pena. No other details are available at this time, but Deadline noted that the film is likely to premiere on Hulu.
The Day My Little Sister Drank Gasoline and Daddy Blamed Us
Daddy took the jug inside to the kitchen sink to wash off the grease. I sat in the living room with everyone else. After Daddy finished cleaning his hands, he set the jug, which still had two inches of fuel, on the floor right beside the water jugs. He walked into the living room and took his seat.“I fixed it,” he said waiting for us to acknowledge and congratulate him on his mechanical prowess. In reality, all he had done was remove the breather and pour gas down the carburetor, but in his mind, it was a feat to be...
Post Malone Isn't Sure If His Daughter Likes His Music Yet: "I Got to Let Her Decide"
New dad Post Malone is doing his best to ensure his 4-month-old daughter likes his music. While the rapper keeps his private life out of the spotlight as much as possible, he did reveal that he and his unnamed fiancée welcomed a baby girl in June. Malone hasn't shared many details about his little one with the world since then, but in a new interview with GQ, he did reveal his hopes that she'll become a fan of her daddy's songs.
CBS News
'Barney' documentary exposes dark side of beloved children's series
"Barney & Friends," it seems, was not always a happy family behind the scenes. According to a new docuseries, "I Love You, You Hate Me," the beloved children's show, which launched the acting careers of Demi Lovato and Selena Gomez, was the target of a lot of hate. The trailer...
