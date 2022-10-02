ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manatee County, FL

Longboat Observer

Manatee County roadside debris cleanup begins Friday

County Administrator Scott Hopes said Tuesday morning that the first passes for pickup of debris piled on roadsides are set to begin Friday. The county is in the process of repairing the 1,600 signs, 750 of which were stop signs, that were down or leaning. He said the county has...
MANATEE COUNTY, FL
