Read full article on original website
Related
Operation Blue Roof coming to Sarasota County for those left with damages from Ian
SARASOTA, Fla. — Homeowners and residents in Sarasota County who were left with damages to their roofs after Hurricane Ian blew through Florida may now be eligible for repairs. As a priority mission managed by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Operation Blue Roof is a free federal program...
Longboat Observer
Manatee County roadside debris cleanup begins Friday
County Administrator Scott Hopes said Tuesday morning that the first passes for pickup of debris piled on roadsides are set to begin Friday. The county is in the process of repairing the 1,600 signs, 750 of which were stop signs, that were down or leaning. He said the county has...
Manatee County schools reopen Tuesday after Hurricane Ian blew through area
BRADENTON, Fla. — After Hurricane Ian made landfall in Florida, counties across the state are still taking in the aftermath and are conducting relief efforts. During a news conference Tuesday morning, Manatee County Administrator Dr. Scott Hopes says power is slowly but surely being restored and debris collection is being coordinated.
800+ people rescued from rising water in North Port, officials say
The flood water that has been inundating the City of North Port for days now since Hurricane Ian is finally starting to recede. Officials say more than 800 people have been rescued from their homes since the storm and they are still evacuating people as necessary, as of Monday.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Longboat Observer
Sarasota begins storm debris collection Wednesday
The city of Sarasota will begin storm debris collection and removal on Wednesday, Oct. 5, and residents will have a greater degree of responsibility to help ensure efficient service. Unlike regular yard waste pick up, there will be no specific scheduled days for storm debris collection. Residents are encouraged to place the material curbside as soon as possible.
News4Jax.com
List: Sandbag do’s and don’ts after a storm
After many Florida residents obtained sandbags ahead of Ian, which made landfall Wednesday as a Category 4 hurricane in Southwest Florida, several counties are offering some information on what to do with those after the storm. Sarasota County shared a helpful list of do’s and don’ts for leftover sand:...
Historic Venice Theater destroyed, homes damaged in south Sarasota County
VENICE, Fla. — On Woodingham Trail in Venice, palm trees are uprooted, some laying on top of homes. Linda Jones lives has lived on this street since 1990. Walking through her home, you can't miss the large pile of ceiling debris that sits on top of her furniture, slowly developing a stench in the air from the wet material sitting there for days.
Sarasota religious organizations collecting, sending donations to communities hit hard by Hurricane Ian
As southwest Florida communities begin the long recovery process following Hurricane Ian’s destruction, organizations across Tampa Bay are collecting donations for the many families in need.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Neighbors help neighbors in Manatee County following Ian
Many residents living in the Southern Parkway neighborhood of Manatee County said they didn't even know their neighbor's names until they came knocking on their doors following the hurricane.
WINKNEWS.com
Some roads reopen after road closures due to Ian
Road closures caused by Ian’s devastating path through Southwest Florida are reopening. The Florida Highway Patrol said I-75 exit 182, Sumter Boulevard, has reopened. In Hardee County, southbound and northbound lanes of US-17 are back open. In DeSoto County, southbound and northbound US-17 are also open but State Road...
Sarasota County Schools release plans on phased reopening after Hurricane Ian
Families in Sarasota County hard hit by Hurricane Ian are getting a clearer picture on the plans moving forward for Sarasota County Schools.
Sarasota County Schools closed indefinitely after Hurricane Ian's impacts
SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. — As Hurricane Ian cleanup takes place across the southwestern Florida region, Sarasota County Schools are closed indefinitely. Everything is up in the air. There are still many questions as to when schools will open, what schools are damaged and who can return. “Every time something...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WATCH: Ian Recovery in Manatee
Virtually all power expected back in Manatee by Wednesday night
VIDEO: North Port officials tour flooded areas
North Port's mayor and city manager toured hurricane-damaged areas of the city while on the governor's airboat Sunday.
North Port continues restoring power, helping residents with relief efforts
NORTH PORT, Fla. — After Hurricane Ian made landfall Wednesday in Florida, crews from across the state have been working to restore power and ensure the safety of the residents. During a news conference Monday afternoon, North Port Emergency Manager Michael Ryan reported that 60 percent of power has...
Mysuncoast.com
Flooding shuts down State Road 70 in Arcadia
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Florida State Road 70 is shut down west of Arcadia, the Florida Highway Patrol says. Eastbound from Lakewood Ranch to Arcadia have roadblocks due to flooding near the Peace River. Troopers in DeSoto County advise motorists to make sure the roads are safe and clear of...
Mysuncoast.com
Manatee County crews respond to Myakka City flooding
MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - Within 48 hours Manatee County’s response teams were dispatched in the aftermath of Ian to deal with flooding in Myakka City. On Saturday, rescue crews—going door-to-door in trucks, boats, airboats and high-water vehicles—performed welfare checks for folks whose rural residences were surrounded by the rising waters of the swollen Myakka River.
Family of Zolfo Springs man who went missing during Hurricane Ian holds onto hope
ZOLFO SPRINGS, Fla. — Search and rescue crews in Hardee County recovered two more bodies on Tuesday, authorities say. Florida Highway Patrol troopers are working to determine if one body found in floodwaters was a person from inside an SUV that was swept away amid the aftermath of Hurricane Ian.
Longboat Observer
All Manatee County residents have water service again
Manatee County announced Saturday afternoon that water service was back for all county customers. Customers in mobile home parks and those on Anna Maria Island remain on a water boil advisory through Sunday. Although power has been restored to most of Manatee County’s lift stations, county officials ask that residents...
fox13news.com
Alafia River flooding peaks at 18 feet after Hurricane Ian, surrounding nearby homes with water
VALRICO, Fla. - The Alafia River’s water levels peaked around 18.4 feet Friday evening, surrounding nearby homes in Hillsborough County with water and stranding residents over the weekend after Hurricane Ian tore across Florida the week before. The number of Floridians who have died due to the Category 4...
10 Tampa Bay
Tampa, FL
35K+
Followers
12K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT
Tampa Bay-St. Petersburg local newshttps://www.10tampabay.com/
Comments / 0