Close calls happening at record-setting pace in NFL
Games are going down to the wire in the NFL at an unprecedented rate this season. With a record 15 of 16 games last week being within one score in the fourth quarter, the league is having the most competitive start to a season in its history. Of the 64 games played so far, 50 of them have been within one score in the fourth quarter for the most ever through four weeks. There have been a record 23 games decided by three points or fewer and 38 decided by eight points or fewer, tied with the 2018 season for the most through four weeks.
Pro Picks leans toward Broncos to kick off Week 5
A month into the season, it’s clear Russell Wilson and Matt Ryan are still adjusting to their new teams. The star quarterbacks go head-to-head this week on Thursday night when Wilson and the Denver Broncos (2-2) host Ryan and the Indianapolis Colts (1-2-1). Wilson still hasn’t found a rhythm in rookie coach Nathaniel Hackett’s offense. Ryan has a veteran coach in Frank Reich, but ball security has been his biggest problem. He has nine fumbles and five interceptions in four games. Both teams have injury concerns at running back. The Broncos lost Javonte Williams to a season-ending knee injury. The Colts are being cautious with All-Pro Jonathan Taylor because of an ankle injury.
Browns’ Chubb, Bucs’ Evans among best bets to score
It’s difficult to believe that it’s already Week 5 of the NFL season, but what isn’t hard to fathom is the likelihood that these fantasy stars will cross the end zone at least once this week. These are the best bets to score in Week 5.
Browns’ All-Pro Garrett back practicing after car crash
BEREA, Ohio (AP) — Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett has returned to practice for the first time since being injured in a car crash last week, when he lost control of his Porsche while speeding. Garrett didn’t play in Sunday’s 23-20 loss to the Atlanta Falcons while he recovered from a sprained shoulder, strained biceps, cuts, bruises and a broken eye blood vessel suffered in the wreck. The All-Pro veered off a road near his home following practice on Sept. 26, struck a fire hydrant and flipped his car several times. Garrett felt grateful that he and a female passenger avoided more serious injuries. The Browns host the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday.
Padres wrap up 5th seed in NL playoffs, beating Giants 6-2
SAN DIEGO (AP) — Sean Manaea allowed only one hit in six shutout innings and the San Diego Padres wrapped up the fifth seed in the NL playoffs, beating the San Francisco Giants 6-2 on Tuesday night. Wil Myers homered and drove in two runs for the Padres. They got the second wild-card spot with the victory and Philadelphia’s 10-0 loss at Houston. San Diego will travel to New York for a a best-of-three set at the fourth-seeded Mets, starting Friday night. Manaea (8-9) stuck out six. San Francisco starter Alex Cobb (7-8) allowed a run on seven hits in five innings.
Commanders’ Robinson practices for 1st time since shooting
ASHBURN, Va. (AP) — Brian Robinson Jr. practiced with the Washington Commanders for the first time since being shot twice in an attempted robbery. The rookie running back returned to the practice field just over five weeks since the shooting. He could play as soon as Sunday against Tennessee. But neither Robinson nor Rivera is prepared to commit to the Alabama product facing the Titans and making his NFL debut. The game marks six weeks to the day since he was shot in the right leg. Washington has three weeks to activate Robinson off the non-football injury list.
Texans Rookie LB Christian Harris Nearing Return?
After months on the sidelines due to a hamstring injury, Houston Texans rookie linebacker Christian Harris made his long-awaited return to practice.
Vikings wish recovering rookie Cine a happy birthday on Zoom
EAGAN, Minn. (AP) — The Minnesota Vikings sang “Happy Birthday” to teammate Lewis Cine over Zoom with the rookie safety still in London recovering. Cine turned 23 on Wednesday. He suffered a compound fracture to his lower left leg in Minnesota’s win over New Orleans on Sunday and had surgery on Tuesday. Vikings coach Kevin O’Connell said he believes Cine will be back on the field next season. Cine was hurt while blocking on the punt return team. He played primarily on special teams.
Pitchers across MLB throw final bullpen pitches full bore
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Madison Bumgarner lets his final few bullpen tosses fly with far more intensity than at first pitch. Atlanta ace Kyle Wright treats his last 10 or so warmups as if he’s already facing an opponent in the opening inning. Miami’s Jesús Luzardo takes a moment to briefly step off the rubber, remove his hat and breathe, then reminds himself it’s time to be competitive even with the practice throws. Around baseball, these focused approaches to preparation provide a glimpse into what it takes to shine on the mound.
Pujols sits as Cards finish season with 5-3 loss to Pirates
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Miguel Andújar had three hits, Diego Castillo added two and the Pittsburgh Pirates beat the playoff-bound St. Louis Cardinals 5-3 in the regular season finale. Kevin Newman, Rodolfo Castro and Ji Hwan Bae drove in runs for Pittsburgh. Manny Banuelos (2-1) picked up the win in relief. Johan Ramirez worked the ninth for his second save of the season and first with the Pirates. Tommy Edman had three of St. Louis’ eight hits. Cardinals slugger Albert Pujols was given the day off in the final regular season game of his 22-year career. St. Louis hosts Philadelphia in the wild-card round of the playoffs.
A’s Stephen Vogt hits homer in final game before retirement
OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Stephen Vogt homered in his final game before retirement and scored the first run on a sacrifice fly after Shohei Ohtani pitched no-hit ball into the fifth, and the Oakland Athletics beat the Los Angeles Angels 3-2 on Wednesday.Mike Trout hit his 40th home run with two outs in the eighth, a 452-foot drive above the first level of center-field luxury boxes. Trout reached 40 homers for the third time and first since hitting a career-best 45 in his 2019 AL MVP season.
Bobby Wagner has police report filed against him after tackling protester
Los Angeles Rams linebacker Bobby Wagner made headlines Monday night in Santa Clara during his team’s game against the division-rival
Wild-card Rays lose 5th straight, fall 6-3 to Red Sox
BOSTON (AP) — The playoff-bound Tampa Bay Rays lost their fifth straight game to finish the regular season, giving up a pair of home runs to J.D. Martinez in a 6-3 loss to last-place Boston on Wednesday. Xander Bogaerts also had a pair of hits in what could be his final game for the Red Sox. The 30-year-old shortstop, who like Martinez is eligible to become a free agent this offseason, was replaced after taking his position to start the seventh inning, drawing applause from the crowd. Despite losing seven of their last eight games, the Rays went 86-76 to finish third in the AL East and will open the best-of-three wild-card round in Cleveland on Friday. Tampa Bay won 100 games last year for its second straight AL East title. A year after winning 92 games to earn a wild-card berth and reach the ALCS, the Red Sox finished 77-84, 22 games out and in last place in the AL East. The crowd was announced at 26,695 — though fewer than half actually showed up on a cold and rainy day — bringing the team’s total to 2,625,089, its lowest in a non-pandemic season since 2000.
Ramirez, Civale lead surging Guardians past Royals 9-2
CLEVELAND (AP) — José Ramirez drove in two runs and had four hits, Aaron Civale pitched six solid innings and the Cleveland Guardians defeated the Kansas City Royals 9-2 in their final tune-up for the postseason. Cleveland opens the wild-card round against Tampa Bay on Friday at Progressive Field. The AL Central champions are 24-6 since Sept. 5 and finish the regular season 92-70. The youngest team in baseball had 17 players make their major league debuts this season. Vinnie Pasquantino and Kyle Isbel homered for Kansas City. Royals starter Jonathan Heasley allowed six runs and nine hits in five innings.
Dodgers finish with 111 wins, best in NL since 1906 Cubs
LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Los Angeles Dodgers finished with their 111th victory to become the National League’s winningest team in more than a century, and Clayton Kershaw tuned up for the postseason with nine strikeouts in beating the Colorado Rockies 6-1 on Wednesday. Trea Turner hit a...
