ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Detroit Sports Nation

Detroit Lions sign K Michael Badgley

Earlier today, the Detroit Lions announced the had cut K Dominik Eberle following his horrific performance against the Seattle Seahawks. Now, according to reports, the Lions have signed K Michael Badgley to their practice squad. Just two days ago, Badgley was perfect on his field goal attempts for the Chicago...
DETROIT, MI
saturdaytradition.com

Jim Harbaugh reveals one Michigan player he absolutely loves

Jim Harbaugh recently took the opportunity to dote on one of his players. Sophomore running back Donovan Edwards was injured in the blowout win over Hawaii. Edwards made his return to the field in Week 5, getting 18 snaps against Iowa. Edwards carried the ball 5 times and collected 29 rushing yards, and also caught a 12-yard TD pass.
ANN ARBOR, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Detroit, MI
Football
State
Iowa State
Detroit, MI
Sports
Local
Michigan Football
City
Detroit, MI
Local
Michigan Sports
Detroit Sports Nation

Detroit Lions MVP through Week 4 is a no-brainer

Who is the Detroit Lions MVP through Week 4?Honorable mention/Players that must improve. Heading into the 2022 season, there were a few players who the experts were predicting to be the Detroit Lions MVP when all was said and done. Some players who were mentioned as potential MVP candidates were...
DETROIT, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Seahawks#Patriots#American Football#The Detroit Lions#Theehock8#Fox#Hawkeyes
saturdaytradition.com

Wisconsin football writer weighs in on what led to Paul Chryst’s firing at Wisconsin

Jeff Potrykus of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel discussed what led to Paul Chryst’s firing at Wisconsin on ‘McElroy and Cubelic in the Morning’ on Tuesday. Chryst was fired shortly after Wisconsin’s 34-10 loss to Illinois. Chryst finished his time at Wisconsin with a 67-26 record. He was in that position since the start of the 2015 season.
MADISON, WI
saturdaytradition.com

ESPN's FPI predicts winner of Nebraska-Rutgers showdown in Week 6

ESPN’s FPI has chosen the team that it thinks will be the winner of Nebraska-Rutgers. The Cornhuskers got their first win under interim HC Mickey Joseph in Week 5. Nebraska is coming off a 35-21 win over Indiana in Lincoln. The defense was able to limit the Hoosier offense through the air and on the ground. Now they face another B1G East team in Rutgers.
LINCOLN, NE
saturdaytradition.com

Michigan reportedly loses second special teams contributor to season-ending injury

Michigan will reportedly be without senior long snapper Will Wagner for the remainder of the season due to a season ending injury, per MLive’s Aaron McMann. The hits just keep coming for Michigan’s special teams unit. In less than 24 hours, Michigan lost 2 key contributors in the special teams unit. Earlier, it was reported that Caden Kolesar suffered a season-ending torn ACL. Kolesar was a factor in defending kicks and punts for the Wolverines.
ANN ARBOR, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Seattle Seahawks
NFL Teams
New England Patriots
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Detroit Lions
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
saturdaytradition.com

Mel Tucker reacts to Paul Chryst's firing at Wisconsin

Michigan State head coach and Wisconsin alum Mel Tucker commented on the firing of Wisconsin head coach Paul Chryst Monday afternoon and made his thoughts clear. While the news on Chryst came out of nowhere Sunday evening, Tucker admitted “nothing shocks or surprises me” in the business of college football.
MADISON, WI
saturdaytradition.com

Kirk Ferentz weighs in on Wisconsin's decision to move on from Paul Chryst

Kirk Ferentz has faced four Wisconsin coaches throughout his Iowa career as a part of the Heartland Trophy rivalry. That ledge will receive another name this season with the Badgers officially parting ways with head coach Paul Chryst Sunday. The move was a sudden one and surprising to many across...
MADISON, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy