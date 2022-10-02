Read full article on original website
Wisconsin RB sends strong message about Paul Chryst firing
Wisconsin running back Braelon Allen sent a strong message on Sunday regarding the Paul Chryst firing. Wisconsin fired Chryst a day after the Badgers lost at home to Illinois 34-10. Allen is the team’s star running back and had just 8 yards on 2 carries in the defeat. “Anyone...
Detroit Lions sign K Michael Badgley
Earlier today, the Detroit Lions announced the had cut K Dominik Eberle following his horrific performance against the Seattle Seahawks. Now, according to reports, the Lions have signed K Michael Badgley to their practice squad. Just two days ago, Badgley was perfect on his field goal attempts for the Chicago...
Jim Harbaugh reveals one Michigan player he absolutely loves
Jim Harbaugh recently took the opportunity to dote on one of his players. Sophomore running back Donovan Edwards was injured in the blowout win over Hawaii. Edwards made his return to the field in Week 5, getting 18 snaps against Iowa. Edwards carried the ball 5 times and collected 29 rushing yards, and also caught a 12-yard TD pass.
Dominik Eberle cut by Detroit Lions after dismal Sunday performance
Dominik Eberle made his debut as the Detroit Lions kicker on Sunday against the Seattle Seahawks, and things did not go well at all for him. Not only did Eberle miss two extra points, but he also sent a kickoff out of bounds, costing the Lions some valuable yardage. Dominik...
Detroit Lions MVP through Week 4 is a no-brainer
Who is the Detroit Lions MVP through Week 4?Honorable mention/Players that must improve. Heading into the 2022 season, there were a few players who the experts were predicting to be the Detroit Lions MVP when all was said and done. Some players who were mentioned as potential MVP candidates were...
Paul Chryst buyout: Here's how much Wisconsin will owe after reportedly firing Chryst
Paul Chryst will be getting a decent buyout following Sunday’s surprising news. According to reports, Wisconsin is making the move to fire Chryst after a 2-3 start to the season. That move also follows back-to-back blowout losses in B1G play with Illinois steamrolling the Badgers in Madison during Week 5.
Bret Bielema reveals that he contacted Paul Chryst after hearing of his firing
Bret Bielema made sure to contact Paul Chryst after he got fired. 247Sports’ Jeremy Werner posted about what he said. Bielema reached out to Chryst on Monday. He had a long talk with the former Wisconsin HC. Bielema coached at Wisconsin from 2006-2012. This is what Bielema said about...
James Franklin says Penn State veteran DE will not be available for rest of season
James Franklin announced that one of Penn State’s veteran defensive linemen won’t be taking the field for the Nittany Lions in the 2022 season. Franklin shared the news when he met with reporters on Tuesday. In Franklin’s words, Vilbert will not be available to play for the remaining...
Wisconsin football writer weighs in on what led to Paul Chryst’s firing at Wisconsin
Jeff Potrykus of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel discussed what led to Paul Chryst’s firing at Wisconsin on ‘McElroy and Cubelic in the Morning’ on Tuesday. Chryst was fired shortly after Wisconsin’s 34-10 loss to Illinois. Chryst finished his time at Wisconsin with a 67-26 record. He was in that position since the start of the 2015 season.
ESPN's FPI predicts winner of Nebraska-Rutgers showdown in Week 6
ESPN’s FPI has chosen the team that it thinks will be the winner of Nebraska-Rutgers. The Cornhuskers got their first win under interim HC Mickey Joseph in Week 5. Nebraska is coming off a 35-21 win over Indiana in Lincoln. The defense was able to limit the Hoosier offense through the air and on the ground. Now they face another B1G East team in Rutgers.
Michigan reportedly loses second special teams contributor to season-ending injury
Michigan will reportedly be without senior long snapper Will Wagner for the remainder of the season due to a season ending injury, per MLive’s Aaron McMann. The hits just keep coming for Michigan’s special teams unit. In less than 24 hours, Michigan lost 2 key contributors in the special teams unit. Earlier, it was reported that Caden Kolesar suffered a season-ending torn ACL. Kolesar was a factor in defending kicks and punts for the Wolverines.
Dominik Eberle has ‘no excuses’ for horrific debut with Detroit Lions
What did Dominik Eberle say following his horrific performance?The Detroit Lions will be hoping to get Austin Seibert back. When Detroit Lions kicker Dominik Eberle went to bed on Saturday night, you can bet he did his best to visualize himself kicking the game-winning field goal on Sunday against the Seattle Seahawks.
Braelon Allen has blunt reaction to Wisconsin's decision to fire head coach Paul Chryst
Braelon Allen did not mince any words when it came to his reaction to the firing of head coach Paul Chryst. He reacted to the news Sunday evening after the move became official. Addressing the move on social media, Allen noted that “Anyone who wanted Coach Chryst gone isn’t a...
Mickey Joseph names Nebraska's 'emotional leader' following win over Indiana
Mickey Joseph picked up his first win as Nebraska’s interim Head Coach last Saturday against Indiana. On Monday, the acting head coach named the team’s emotional leader, noting he likes to celebrate big after a big play such as a sack. It’s hard to get hyped up after...
Aaron Glenn's head-coaching star fading fast as Detroit Lions' defense struggles
Free Press sports writer Dave Birkett breaks down the Detroit Lions' 48-45 loss to the Seattle Seahawks, and looks at players and coaches who helped and hurt their stock Sunday at Ford Field. Three up. TE T.J. Hockenson: The forgotten man in the Lions’ offense the first three games, Hockenson...
Mel Tucker reacts to Paul Chryst's firing at Wisconsin
Michigan State head coach and Wisconsin alum Mel Tucker commented on the firing of Wisconsin head coach Paul Chryst Monday afternoon and made his thoughts clear. While the news on Chryst came out of nowhere Sunday evening, Tucker admitted “nothing shocks or surprises me” in the business of college football.
Jim Leonhard explains reasons behind Wisconsin's blowout losses, goal for Badgers in Week 6
Jim Leonhard enters Week 6 as interim head coach for Wisconsin, stepping to the helm after Paul Chryst was fired on Sunday. Leonhard also gets the unenviable task of trying to turn things around after back-to-back blowout losses in B1G play. Beyond those two losses, the Badgers are 0-3 so...
Jameson Williams will not make debut with Detroit Lions for quite a while
When will Jameson Williams make his debut?Predicting when Jameson Williams will make his debut. After the Detroit Lions traded up and selected WR Jameson Williams in the opening round of the 2022 NFL Draft, Williams told reporters that he would be ready for training camp. Well, Williams had some pretty...
Kirk Ferentz weighs in on Wisconsin's decision to move on from Paul Chryst
Kirk Ferentz has faced four Wisconsin coaches throughout his Iowa career as a part of the Heartland Trophy rivalry. That ledge will receive another name this season with the Badgers officially parting ways with head coach Paul Chryst Sunday. The move was a sudden one and surprising to many across...
Fans, media are connecting one name to Wisconsin's head coaching job opening up
After the news of Paul Chryst’s firing at Wisconsin broke, people already started naming people to become his replacement. One name stood out on social media among fans and media members alike. Kansas’ Lance Leipold was one of the most talked about people for the job opening. Leipold is...
