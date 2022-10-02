ESPN’s FPI has chosen the team that it thinks will be the winner of Nebraska-Rutgers. The Cornhuskers got their first win under interim HC Mickey Joseph in Week 5. Nebraska is coming off a 35-21 win over Indiana in Lincoln. The defense was able to limit the Hoosier offense through the air and on the ground. Now they face another B1G East team in Rutgers.

LINCOLN, NE ・ 2 DAYS AGO