ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

Comments / 0

Related
CBS DFW

Judge hits 62nd HR, Cole Ks record as Yankees split in Texas

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Yankees slugger Aaron Judge led off the nightcap with his American League-record 62nd home run and Gerrit Cole set the franchise single-season strikeouts record even as New York lost 3-2 to the Texas Rangers on Tuesday night for a doubleheader split.Leody Taveras hit a two-run homer in the fifth inning of the second game to put the Rangers ahead to stay, after their 5-4 loss in the opener had extended their losing streak to seven games. The AL East champion Yankees have won 99 games, the Rangers 67.Judge drove the third pitch of second game, a 1-1 slider...
BRONX, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
State
Texas State
CBS DFW

Judge still at 61 HRs, Severino 7 no-hit innings for Yanks

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Aaron Judge remained at 61 home runs with three games remaining, and Luis Severino pitched seven no-hit innings before the Texas Rangers broke through against New York's bullpen in the Yankees' 3-1 win on Monday night.Judge went 1 for 4 with a checked-swing infield single, a groundout, a strikeout and a liner into a double play. He is 2 for 12 with five walks and a hit by pitch since his 61st homer Wednesday in Toronto that tied Roger Maris' American League record. That is his only homer in 12 games.The Yankees and Rangers play a...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
iheart.com

There's a New American League Home Run King - Aaron Judge Hits #62

Aaron Judge is the new single-season American League Home Run King. Judge hit his 62nd Home Run of the season, breaking Roger Maris' mark of 61 Home Runs back in 1961. Maris' record had stood up for 61 years! Judge is a free agent at the end of the season. Judge hit his Home Run in a 3-2 loss to the Texas Rangers in the 2nd game of a Doubleheader.
MLB

Comments / 0

Community Policy