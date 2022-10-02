Read full article on original website
Daniel Jones practices as Giants prepare for the Packers
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Quarterback Daniel Jones’ sprained left ankle has improved and he practiced a little as the New York Giants started preparations for Sunday’s game in London against the Green Bay Packers. Coach Brian Daboll did not say how much work Jones would get on Wednesday, but he seemed encouraged his quarterback is responding to treatment. Daboll said the Giants also would want to evaluate Jones’ ankle on a daily basis before making a decision on whether he would play. Backup quarterback Tyrod Taylor remained in the concussion protocol. Practice squad quarterback Davis Webb is the Giants’ third option.
Close calls happening at record-setting pace in NFL
Games are going down to the wire in the NFL at an unprecedented rate this season. With a record 15 of 16 games last week being within one score in the fourth quarter, the league is having the most competitive start to a season in its history. Of the 64 games played so far, 50 of them have been within one score in the fourth quarter for the most ever through four weeks. There have been a record 23 games decided by three points or fewer and 38 decided by eight points or fewer, tied with the 2018 season for the most through four weeks.
Panthers place Chinn on IR, will miss at least 4 games
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The Carolina Panthers defense suffered a setback on Wednesday, as safety Jeremy Chinn was placed on injured reserve with a hamstring injury. A key player in Phil Snow’s defense, Chinn will miss at least four games. He was injured in the first quarter of Carolina’s 26-16 loss to the Arizona Cardinals and did not return. He was seen on the sideline with his right leg heavily wrapped. The 24-year-old Chinn led all rookies in tackles in 2000 and is one of just three players in team history to have at least 100 tackles in his first two seasons. Chinn has started 35 of 37 games since joining the Panthers. The Panthers have signed safety Juston Burris from the practice squad to replace Chinn on the 53-man roster.
Pro Picks leans toward Broncos to kick off Week 5
A month into the season, it’s clear Russell Wilson and Matt Ryan are still adjusting to their new teams. The star quarterbacks go head-to-head this week on Thursday night when Wilson and the Denver Broncos (2-2) host Ryan and the Indianapolis Colts (1-2-1). Wilson still hasn’t found a rhythm in rookie coach Nathaniel Hackett’s offense. Ryan has a veteran coach in Frank Reich, but ball security has been his biggest problem. He has nine fumbles and five interceptions in four games. Both teams have injury concerns at running back. The Broncos lost Javonte Williams to a season-ending knee injury. The Colts are being cautious with All-Pro Jonathan Taylor because of an ankle injury.
Browns’ Chubb, Bucs’ Evans among best bets to score
It’s difficult to believe that it’s already Week 5 of the NFL season, but what isn’t hard to fathom is the likelihood that these fantasy stars will cross the end zone at least once this week. These are the best bets to score in Week 5.
Burks' injury forcing Titans to tap next receiver up again
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Robert Woods spent last season with the Los Angeles Rams, yet even the veteran wide receiver saw from afar what the Tennessee Titans went through last season in playing an NFL-record 91 players. A month into this season, the Titans feel as if they’re trying to match — or top — that number this season. Currently, the Titans have 10 players on injured reserve with two others on the physically unable to perform list. Nine on the active roster weren’t there during the team’s offseason program, not counting another on the practice squad added last week.
Padres wrap up 5th seed in NL playoffs, beating Giants 6-2
SAN DIEGO (AP) — Sean Manaea allowed only one hit in six shutout innings and the San Diego Padres wrapped up the fifth seed in the NL playoffs, beating the San Francisco Giants 6-2 on Tuesday night. Wil Myers homered and drove in two runs for the Padres. They got the second wild-card spot with the victory and Philadelphia’s 10-0 loss at Houston. San Diego will travel to New York for a a best-of-three set at the fourth-seeded Mets, starting Friday night. Manaea (8-9) stuck out six. San Francisco starter Alex Cobb (7-8) allowed a run on seven hits in five innings.
Browns’ All-Pro Garrett back practicing after car crash
BEREA, Ohio (AP) — Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett has returned to practice for the first time since being injured in a car crash last week, when he lost control of his Porsche while speeding. Garrett didn’t play in Sunday’s 23-20 loss to the Atlanta Falcons while he recovered from a sprained shoulder, strained biceps, cuts, bruises and a broken eye blood vessel suffered in the wreck. The All-Pro veered off a road near his home following practice on Sept. 26, struck a fire hydrant and flipped his car several times. Garrett felt grateful that he and a female passenger avoided more serious injuries. The Browns host the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday.
FANTASY PLAYS: Players to start and sit for NFL Week 5
Miami’s Teddy Bridgewater is a viable streaming candidate if you need one at quarterback. Bridgewater wasn’t afraid to throw deep while trailing last week (his 8.9-yard average depth of throw dominated the NFL average of 7.6), so Bridgewater is a high-upside option for needy streamers. There are some rookie running backs trending toward establishing a lead role. One such instance is in Houston with Dameon Pierce. Pierce has now played 62.7%, 60.7%, and 67.9% of the team’s snaps over the past three games after a 27.9% snap rate in Week 1. More important than the slight snap bump in Week 4 was the route rate.
Reds avoid 100th loss with 3-2 walk-off win over Cubs
CINCINNATI (AP) — Spencer Steer doubled off Brandon Hughes in the ninth inning to score Stuart Fairchild and the Cincinnati Reds avoided their 100th loss, beating the Chicago Cubs 3-2 on Tuesday night. The Reds (62-99) are trying to avoid the second 100-loss season in franchise history. They were 61-101 in 1982 while in the process of dismantling the dominant Big Red Machine clubs. Chuckie Robinson tied it for Cincinnati in the seventh with a two-run homer in the seventh off Keegan Thompson. Alexis Diaz (7-3) was the winner. Willson Contreras and Nico Hoerner homered for the Cubs. Hughes (2-3) took the loss.
Arraez moves closer to batting title, White Sox beat Twins
CHICAGO (AP) — Luis Arraez went 1-for-4 to close in on his first AL batting championship, but Minnesota managed only two hits off Lucas Giolito as the Chicago White Sox beat the Twins 8-3. Elvis Andrus hit his third homer in four games, a three-run shot, as the White Sox cruised to their second straight win after Tony La Russa stepped down as manager Monday. The 25-year-old Arraez extended his hitting streak to eight games and held his average at .315 has he tries to become the fifth Twins player to win the league batting title.
Bogaerts hits slam, Eovaldi strong as Red Sox beat Rays 6-0
BOSTON (AP) — Xander Bogaerts hit a grand slam and Nathan Eovaldi pitched five scoreless innings in what could be his final appearance in a Red Sox uniform to help the Boston Red Sox beat the playoff-bound Tampa Bay Rays 6-0 in a rain-shortened game. Boston (77-84), which won its fifth straight home games. The temperature was 55 degrees and misty at the start and rainy conditions lingered throughout. Boston had just taken a 6-0 lead with two outs in the fifth inning when rain started to fall heavily, prompting a delay. The game was called 54 minutes later. The Rays (86-75) lost their fourth straight games since clinching a playoff berth. They will be the AL’s No. 6 seed and get a wild card matchup with AL Central champion Cleveland.
Mike Trout eager to lead the Angels back to winning ways
OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Mike Trout is uncertain how long it might take for the Angels to become a contender again given the changes ahead with owner Arte Moreno’s plans to sell the club following an eighth straight year missing the playoffs.He is headed into another early offseason after a frustrating year in which he dealt with injuries again. Now, he is eager to get the Angels back to winning at last.
Reds lose 100 for 1st time since '82, Bote 5 RBIs lead Cubs
CINCINNATI (AP) — The Cincinnati Reds lost 100 games for the first time in four decades, falling to the Cubs 15-2 in their season finale on Wednesday as David Bote drove in a season-high five runs. Cincinnati finished 62-100, one shy of the franchise record for losses set by the 1982 team that went 61-101. The Reds became the record-tying fourth team to lose 100 games this season, even for the bottom of the NL Central with Pittsburgh after just missing post-season play with an 83-79 record last season. Similarly rebuilding Chicago finished 74-88 and third in the NL Central, up from 71-91 and fourth last season. The crowd of 12,437 boosted the Reds’ attendance to 1,387,947 in 79 dates at Great American Ball Park, down from the 1,775,396 in 79 dates in 2019, which didn’t include two “home” games in Mexico.
Catcher Torrens gets win, Mariners sweep Tigers in DH
SEATTLE (AP) — Abraham Toro homered and drove in four runs, Cal Raleigh hit his 27th long ball of the season and the Seattle Mariners beat the Detroit Tigers 9-6 to complete a sweep of their doubleheader. Seattle won the first game 7-6 in 10 innings as catcher Luis Torrens became the first position player in club history earn a win when the Mariners rallied for two runs in the bottom of the 10th inning. Torrens didn’t have any time to rest as he went from pitching to catching and was behind the plate for the second game. Seattle wrapped up the No. 5 seed in the American League playoffs and will face Toronto in the wild-card series.
Lauer pitches 6 no-hit innings as Brewers blank D-backs 3-0
MILWAUKEE (AP) — Eric Lauer pitched six innings of no-hit ball before getting removed from the game in the Milwaukee Brewers ’ 3-0 victory over the Arizona Diamondbacks. Jake Cousins and Peter Strzelecki worked the final three innings of the one-hit shutout. Milwaukee’s no-hit bid provided at least some sense of drama to an otherwise meaningless game. The Brewers were eliminated from playoff contention Monday night when the Philadelphia Phillies defeated the Houston Astros 3-0 to clinch their first postseason berth since 2011. Lauer struck out seven, walked four and committed an error while throwing 97 pitches.
Orioles rally past Blue Jays 5-4 in doubleheader opener
BALTIMORE (AP) — Terrin Vavra hit a three-run homer in the bottom of the eighth inning to lift the Baltimore Orioles to a 5-4 victory over the Toronto Blue Jays in the first game of a doubleheader. It was the first career homer for Vavra, and it capped Baltimore’s rally from a 4-0 deficit. Gabriel Moreno hit his first career home run for the Blue Jays. That was a three-run shot in the sixth. DL Hall earned his first career victory in relief, and Bryan Baker worked a perfect ninth for his first career save.
Coaching carousel leaves 10 NHL teams with new face on bench
Nearly a third of NHL teams have a new coach this season. John Tortorella is being counted on to fix things in Philadellphia. Bruce Cassidy is tasked with getting Vegas back to the playoffs and into contention for the Stanley Cup. Former Vegas coach Peter DeBoer takes over in Dallas in his fifth job around the league. Boston is giving Jim Montgomery a second chance after parting ways with Cassidy. David Quinn is also back in the NHL with San Jose after coaching the U.S. Olympic team in Beijing.
