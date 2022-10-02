ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Comments / 0

Related
ClutchPoints

Eagles receive mixed bag of injury updates on CB duo Darius Slay, Avonte Maddox

The Philadelphia Eagles didn’t play their best football in Week 4 against the Jacksonville Jaguars, but they still managed to come away with their fourth straight win of the season, leaving them as the lone undefeated team remaining in the NFL. However, it looks like they may end up being without one of their top corners for their upcoming Week 5 matchup against the Arizona Cardinals.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Bleacher Report

3 Takeaways From Eagles' Week 4 Win vs. Jaguars

A familiar face was on the sideline opposite the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday afternoon as Doug Pederson, their former head coach, led his new team (the Jacksonville Jaguars) into a Week 4 matchup at Lincoln Financial Field. And he quickly felt back at home, with the Jags jumping out to a 14-point lead in the first quarter.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

Cardinals’ Zach Ertz primed for reunion with ex-Eagles teammates Jalen Hurts, Dallas Goedert

Arizona Cardinals tight end Zach Ertz sat in front of a camera, ready to talk to reporters about his time with the Eagles. Behind him was a backdrop with the Cardinals logo. Even with it being almost a year since Ertz was traded to the Cardinals for cornerback Tay Gowan and a sixth-round pick, it still looked weird, being that Ertz has spent the first almost nine seasons of his career with the Eagles, including his go-ahead touchdown that helped bring Philadelphia its first world championship in Super Bowl LII.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Reddick, FL
Local
Pennsylvania Football
Local
Florida Sports
State
New Jersey State
Jacksonville, FL
Sports
City
Jacksonville, FL
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
County
Philadelphia, PA
City
Home, PA
Jacksonville, FL
Football
Philadelphia, PA
Sports
Philadelphia, PA
Football
City
Philadelphia, PA
ClutchPoints

5 Philadelphia Eagles most responsible for Week 4 win vs. Jaguars

Heading into the 2022 NFL season, the Philadelphia Eagles’ Week 4 contest against the Jacksonville Jaguars looked like it would be a cakewalk. Sure, the Jaguars had long moved on from Urban Meyer, who was embarrassing even by their standards, but would Doug Pederson be able to turn around a team that had missed the playoffs over five-straight seasons in one single offseason?
PHILADELPHIA, PA
FOX Sports

NFL offensive line rankings: Eagles, Chiefs lead the top five

The offensive line is the heartbeat of an organization. If your line is good, your offense is good. Through four weeks of the NFL season, these five offensive lines rank among the top tier of units around the league. 1. Philadelphia Eagles. The Eagles' offensive line is the gold standard....
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Trevor Lawrence
WFMZ-TV Online

Baseball Expanded Glance

Toronto at Baltimore, ppd. L.A. Angels at Oakland, 4 p.m. N.Y. Yankees at Texas, 4:05 p.m. Detroit at Seattle, 4:10 p.m. Kansas City at Cleveland, 4:10 p.m. Minnesota at Chicago White Sox, 4:10 p.m. Philadelphia at Houston, 4:10 p.m. Tampa Bay at Boston, 4:10 p.m. Thursday's Games. No games scheduled.
BASEBALL
WFMZ-TV Online

Wild Card Glance

Toronto at Baltimore, ppd. Detroit at Seattle, 4:10 p.m. Philadelphia at Houston, 4:10 p.m. Tampa Bay at Boston, 4:10 p.m. Seattle at Toronto, 4 a.m. Tampa Bay at Cleveland, 4 a.m. NATIONAL LEAGUE. WLPctWCGB. y-New York10061.621. y-San Diego8972.553. y-Philadelphia8774.540_. Milwaukee8675.5341. y-clinched wild card. Tuesday's Games. N.Y. Mets 4, Washington 2,...
MLB

Comments / 0

Community Policy