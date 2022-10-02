As a truck driver for more than 42 years, the industry started putting these systems in company trucks for insurance purposes, only problem the braking may apply of a bird flies in front of you on an icy road, not a good thing!
AEB lulls people into a false sense of safety. They rely on the car to save them from their non attentive driving 🚗 🙄
So mandate all this technology that works 100% of the time in a Specific instance, sell it for thousands and give the driving public a false sense of safety. Wow sign me Not up since I am responsible enough to be a safe driver on my own.
Related
Stunt pilot is killed in front of thousands of stunned spectators at Nevada air races after flying too low and crashing into field
I drove a Tesla for the first time after testing 14 other electric cars. Now I get why people are so obsessed with Elon Musk's vehicles.
Why your car's speedometer goes up to 160 mph (even when your car can't)
The 15 Cars Most Likely to Last 200,000 Miles
RELATED PEOPLE
Inside the car graveyard where crashed supercars worth millions are forgotten by their owners
One State Is Backing Classic Car Owners Into A Corner, Yenko Is Creating A Muscle SUV, And Texas Cops Have A Hellcat On Patrol
Elon Musk Predicts the Near Death of These Cars
Automaker launches $10,000 electric car and blows Tesla out of the water in market it’s struggling to crack
IN THIS ARTICLE
Ford Unveils Gas-Fueled Pickup That’s Funding Its EV Future
Missouri troopers stop St. Louis drivers daily for speeding at up to 110 miles per hour
10 Cars Worth More Used Than New
The Replacement Battery Costs for These Six Normal EVs Is Staggeringly High
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
The inactive Kentucky Speedway is now a storage facility for a massive collection of unfinished Ford trucks visible from space
What’s causing the increase in gas prices?
My Tesla Recharged Itself While Driving
Richard Rawlings Sells Entire Car Collection For Over $1 Million
The Big Electric Car Charging Problem Experts Say Is Getting Worse
An EV With 600 Miles of Range Is Tantalizingly Close
Electric Car Battery Life Explained
Enterprise Rent-A-Car Employee Suspected Of Stealing Seven Expensive Cars
CarBuzz.com
CarBuzz is a multi-platform automotive news and car-buying source, specializing in current events, in-market trends and enthusiast content. From new car data and thoughtful editorials to all the juicy details on the latest supercar, we have an expansive online presence, including web, mobile apps and social media.https://carbuzz.com/
Comments / 43