Pro Picks leans toward Broncos to kick off Week 5
A month into the season, it’s clear Russell Wilson and Matt Ryan are still adjusting to their new teams. The star quarterbacks go head-to-head this week on Thursday night when Wilson and the Denver Broncos (2-2) host Ryan and the Indianapolis Colts (1-2-1). Wilson still hasn’t found a rhythm in rookie coach Nathaniel Hackett’s offense. Ryan has a veteran coach in Frank Reich, but ball security has been his biggest problem. He has nine fumbles and five interceptions in four games. Both teams have injury concerns at running back. The Broncos lost Javonte Williams to a season-ending knee injury. The Colts are being cautious with All-Pro Jonathan Taylor because of an ankle injury.
Browns’ Chubb, Bucs’ Evans among best bets to score
It’s difficult to believe that it’s already Week 5 of the NFL season, but what isn’t hard to fathom is the likelihood that these fantasy stars will cross the end zone at least once this week. These are the best bets to score in Week 5.
Commanders’ Robinson practices for 1st time since shooting
ASHBURN, Va. (AP) — Brian Robinson Jr. practiced with the Washington Commanders for the first time since being shot twice in an attempted robbery. The rookie running back returned to the practice field just over five weeks since the shooting. He could play as soon as Sunday against Tennessee. But neither Robinson nor Rivera is prepared to commit to the Alabama product facing the Titans and making his NFL debut. The game marks six weeks to the day since he was shot in the right leg. Washington has three weeks to activate Robinson off the non-football injury list.
Panthers place Chinn on IR, will miss at least 4 games
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The Carolina Panthers defense suffered a setback on Wednesday, as safety Jeremy Chinn was placed on injured reserve with a hamstring injury. A key player in Phil Snow’s defense, Chinn will miss at least four games. He was injured in the first quarter of Carolina’s 26-16 loss to the Arizona Cardinals and did not return. He was seen on the sideline with his right leg heavily wrapped. The 24-year-old Chinn led all rookies in tackles in 2000 and is one of just three players in team history to have at least 100 tackles in his first two seasons. Chinn has started 35 of 37 games since joining the Panthers. The Panthers have signed safety Juston Burris from the practice squad to replace Chinn on the 53-man roster.
Kenny Pickett’s 1st start is final step of an unlikely rise
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Pittsburgh Steelers rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett’s first NFL start marks the end of an unlikely rise. Pickett was an unheralded prospect coming out of high school and began his college career at the University of Pittsburgh buried on the depth chart. But he engineered an upset of then-unbeaten Miami, launching a college career that ended with the Steelers taking him in the first round of the 2022 draft. The team promoted Pickett to starter ahead of a visit to powerful Buffalo. Pickett says he’s not intimidated by the stage, saying the Steelers are embracing the underdog role.
FANTASY PLAYS: Players to start and sit for NFL Week 5
Miami’s Teddy Bridgewater is a viable streaming candidate if you need one at quarterback. Bridgewater wasn’t afraid to throw deep while trailing last week (his 8.9-yard average depth of throw dominated the NFL average of 7.6), so Bridgewater is a high-upside option for needy streamers. There are some rookie running backs trending toward establishing a lead role. One such instance is in Houston with Dameon Pierce. Pierce has now played 62.7%, 60.7%, and 67.9% of the team’s snaps over the past three games after a 27.9% snap rate in Week 1. More important than the slight snap bump in Week 4 was the route rate.
Vikings wish recovering rookie Cine a happy birthday on Zoom
EAGAN, Minn. (AP) — The Minnesota Vikings sang “Happy Birthday” to teammate Lewis Cine over Zoom with the rookie safety still in London recovering. Cine turned 23 on Wednesday. He suffered a compound fracture to his lower left leg in Minnesota’s win over New Orleans on Sunday and had surgery on Tuesday. Vikings coach Kevin O’Connell said he believes Cine will be back on the field next season. Cine was hurt while blocking on the punt return team. He played primarily on special teams.
Georgia vs. Auburn schedule, game time, how to watch, TV channel, streaming
Georgia vs. Auburn schedule, game time, how to watch, TV channel, streamingHow to watchWhen: Sat., Oct. 8 Time: 3:30 p.m. Eastern TV: CBS network Stream: fuboTV (Start your free trial) More college football on SI: College football scores | College football rankings | College football schedule ...
Ramirez, Civale lead surging Guardians past Royals 9-2
CLEVELAND (AP) — José Ramirez drove in two runs and had four hits, Aaron Civale pitched six solid innings and the Cleveland Guardians defeated the Kansas City Royals 9-2 in their final tune-up for the postseason. Cleveland opens the wild-card round against Tampa Bay on Friday at Progressive Field. The AL Central champions are 24-6 since Sept. 5 and finish the regular season 92-70. The youngest team in baseball had 17 players make their major league debuts this season. Vinnie Pasquantino and Kyle Isbel homered for Kansas City. Royals starter Jonathan Heasley allowed six runs and nine hits in five innings.
Browns’ All-Pro Garrett back practicing after car crash
BEREA, Ohio (AP) — Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett has returned to practice for the first time since being injured in a car crash last week, when he lost control of his Porsche while speeding. Garrett didn’t play in Sunday’s 23-20 loss to the Atlanta Falcons while he recovered from a sprained shoulder, strained biceps, cuts, bruises and a broken eye blood vessel suffered in the wreck. The All-Pro veered off a road near his home following practice on Sept. 26, struck a fire hydrant and flipped his car several times. Garrett felt grateful that he and a female passenger avoided more serious injuries. The Browns host the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday.
