Boston, MA

NBC Sports

Why Celtics' locker room atmosphere 'surprised' Blake Griffin

Blake Griffin has spent 13 NBA seasons with three different teams, so he's seen a lot over the years. But the Boston Celtics managed to take him aback Sunday after he joined the team. The veteran forward, who officially signed a one-year contract with the Celtics on Monday, admitted his...
CBS Boston

Blake Griffin explains why he signed with Boston Celtics

BOSTON  -- Blake Griffin had a great seat to see the kind of team that the Celtics became last year. He felt Boston's full wrath as a member of the Brooklyn Nets, whom the Celtics swept in the first round of the playoffs.Griffin, 33, officially became a member of the Celtics on Monday and participated in his first practice with his new team. The 12-year veteran was a late addition for a team coming off a trip to the NBA Finals, and a team that was in desperate need of some big man help after losing starting center Robert Williams...
NBC Sports

Griffin picked this Celtics jersey number to pay tribute to HOFer

Blake Griffin is officially a member of the Boston Celtics, and he's already made team history with the selection of his new jersey number. The 2009 No. 1 overall draft pick signed a one-year, fully guaranteed contract with the Celtics as a free agent last week. Griffin practiced with the...
Yardbarker

NBA GMs predict that Milwaukee Bucks will win 2023 NBA Finals

On Tuesday, NBA.com released it's annual NBA GM Survey, which features the league's decision-makers sharing their predictions for the upcoming season. When asked which team will win the 2023 NBA Finals, the GMs had the Milwaukee Bucks as the overwhelming favorites to hoist the Larry O'Brien trophy. The Bucks received 43% of votes, with the Golden State Warriors (25%), Los Angeles Clippers (21%) and Boston Celtics (11%) also receiving votes.
NBC Sports

Ex-Bucks player thought he was joining Celtics at 2022 trade deadline

The NBA trade deadline can be life-altering for a lot of players. Just ask Donte DiVincenzo, who apparently was ready to move to Boston before finding out he was headed to the opposite coast. The 25-year-old guard was part of a four-team trade at the 2022 deadline that sent him...
The Associated Press

Arraez wins AL batting title, Twins beat White Sox 10-1

CHICAGO (AP) — Luis Arraez won the AL batting title, hitting a third-inning double after walking twice to finish the season at .316, and the Minnesota Twins rolled to a 10-1 victory over the Chicago White Sox on Wednesday. Arraez was all but assured of topping the Yankees’ Aaron Judge for the batting crown when the day began. He removed any doubt by walking in his first two plate appearances and then hitting a drive that barely cleared the glove of right fielder Gavin Sheets before he was lifted for a pinch-runner. “It’s amazing,” Arraez said. “This was one of my goals. I’m living a dream right now. This is amazing for me because I worked hard for this.” Judge, who sat out the Yankees’ season finale, batted .311 with an AL-record 62 homers and a league-leading 131 RBIs.
CBS Boston

NBA GMs don't see Celtics as title favorites

BOSTON -- Most sports books have the Boston Celtics as the favorites to win it all in 2023. But NBA GMs aren't as optimistic about the reigning Eastern Conference champs.After an incredible second-half turnaround last regular season, the Celtics fell two wins short of a title in the playoffs, falling to the Golden State Warriors in six games in the NBA Finals. The core of Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown, Marcus Smart, and Robert Williams -- along with veteran Al Horford -- are all back, and the offseason started off great with Brad Stevens trading for Malcolm Brogdon and signing Danilo...
BOSTON, MA

