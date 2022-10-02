Read full article on original website
Why Celtics' locker room atmosphere 'surprised' Blake Griffin
Blake Griffin has spent 13 NBA seasons with three different teams, so he's seen a lot over the years. But the Boston Celtics managed to take him aback Sunday after he joined the team. The veteran forward, who officially signed a one-year contract with the Celtics on Monday, admitted his...
Blake Griffin cites NBA legend as reason for unique Celtics number
Monday was Blake Griffin’s first official day as a member of the Boston Celtics. Boston will be the forward’s fourth NBA stop and Griffin took inspiration from another well-traveled legendary NBA big man when picking out a number no Celtic has ever worn before. Griffin will become the...
Blake Griffin explains why he signed with Boston Celtics
BOSTON -- Blake Griffin had a great seat to see the kind of team that the Celtics became last year. He felt Boston's full wrath as a member of the Brooklyn Nets, whom the Celtics swept in the first round of the playoffs.Griffin, 33, officially became a member of the Celtics on Monday and participated in his first practice with his new team. The 12-year veteran was a late addition for a team coming off a trip to the NBA Finals, and a team that was in desperate need of some big man help after losing starting center Robert Williams...
Here’s First Look At Blake Griffin In Celtics Uniform (With Unique Number)
Blake Griffin practiced with the Boston Celtics for the first time Monday, the same day Boston officially announced it signed the veteran forward to a one-year contract for the 2022-23 NBA season. The Celtics also tweeted a photo of Griffin wearing his new uniform. Take a look:. Griffin is the...
Blake Griffin Already Making History With the Boston Celtics
Blake Griffin is impressed by the work ethic of his new Boston Celtics teammates. The post Blake Griffin Already Making History With the Boston Celtics appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Clippers Sign Former Celtics And Jazz Player
On Wednesday, the Los Angeles Clippers signed Malik Fitts. The 25-year-old played for the Boston Celtics and Utah Jazz last season.
Griffin picked this Celtics jersey number to pay tribute to HOFer
Blake Griffin is officially a member of the Boston Celtics, and he's already made team history with the selection of his new jersey number. The 2009 No. 1 overall draft pick signed a one-year, fully guaranteed contract with the Celtics as a free agent last week. Griffin practiced with the...
NBA GMs predict that Milwaukee Bucks will win 2023 NBA Finals
On Tuesday, NBA.com released it's annual NBA GM Survey, which features the league's decision-makers sharing their predictions for the upcoming season. When asked which team will win the 2023 NBA Finals, the GMs had the Milwaukee Bucks as the overwhelming favorites to hoist the Larry O'Brien trophy. The Bucks received 43% of votes, with the Golden State Warriors (25%), Los Angeles Clippers (21%) and Boston Celtics (11%) also receiving votes.
J.D. Martinez (2 HRs), Red Sox hand Rays fifth straight loss
J.D. Martinez homered twice and drove in four runs to lead the Boston Red Sox to a 6-3 win against
Ex-Bucks player thought he was joining Celtics at 2022 trade deadline
The NBA trade deadline can be life-altering for a lot of players. Just ask Donte DiVincenzo, who apparently was ready to move to Boston before finding out he was headed to the opposite coast. The 25-year-old guard was part of a four-team trade at the 2022 deadline that sent him...
Arraez wins AL batting title, Twins beat White Sox 10-1
CHICAGO (AP) — Luis Arraez won the AL batting title, hitting a third-inning double after walking twice to finish the season at .316, and the Minnesota Twins rolled to a 10-1 victory over the Chicago White Sox on Wednesday. Arraez was all but assured of topping the Yankees’ Aaron Judge for the batting crown when the day began. He removed any doubt by walking in his first two plate appearances and then hitting a drive that barely cleared the glove of right fielder Gavin Sheets before he was lifted for a pinch-runner. “It’s amazing,” Arraez said. “This was one of my goals. I’m living a dream right now. This is amazing for me because I worked hard for this.” Judge, who sat out the Yankees’ season finale, batted .311 with an AL-record 62 homers and a league-leading 131 RBIs.
NBA GMs don't see Celtics as title favorites
BOSTON -- Most sports books have the Boston Celtics as the favorites to win it all in 2023. But NBA GMs aren't as optimistic about the reigning Eastern Conference champs.After an incredible second-half turnaround last regular season, the Celtics fell two wins short of a title in the playoffs, falling to the Golden State Warriors in six games in the NBA Finals. The core of Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown, Marcus Smart, and Robert Williams -- along with veteran Al Horford -- are all back, and the offseason started off great with Brad Stevens trading for Malcolm Brogdon and signing Danilo...
