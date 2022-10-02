ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Bleacher Report

3 Takeaways From Eagles' Week 4 Win vs. Jaguars

A familiar face was on the sideline opposite the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday afternoon as Doug Pederson, their former head coach, led his new team (the Jacksonville Jaguars) into a Week 4 matchup at Lincoln Financial Field. And he quickly felt back at home, with the Jags jumping out to a 14-point lead in the first quarter.
Bleacher Report

Von Miller on Odell Beckham Jr.: 'Let's Be Real, Man. He's Coming to the Bills'

After winning a Super Bowl together with the Los Angeles Rams last season, Von Miller thinks Odell Beckham Jr. is going to be his teammate again this season. Appearing on Richard Sherman's podcast, Miller emphatically said Beckham is going to sign with the Buffalo Bills. "Let's be real man," Miller...
NFL
Taylor Heinicke
Carson Wentz
Sam Howell
Bleacher Report

Fantasy Football Big Board: Complete PPR Player Rankings for Week 5

We're one month into the 2022 NFL season, and four weeks into the fantasy football campaign. Things are taking shape...for better or worse. At quarterback, Tom Brady of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers finally showed some signs of life last week against the Kansas City Chiefs, but he still doesn't have as many fantasy points as Geno Smith or Jared Goff.
NFL
Bleacher Report

2022 NFL Trade-Block Big Board Entering Week 5

We're now less than a month from the NFL's November 1 trade deadline, and we should see the rumor mill start to spin soon. Injuries have left multiple teams in need of reinforcements. We've already seen players like Sterling Shepard (ACL) and Trey Lance (ankle) lost for the season. Week 4 brought more injuries, as the Denver Broncos lost Javonte Williams to a torn ACL and Randy Gregory to a knee injury.
NFL
Bleacher Report

Patriots' Jack Jones: Aaron Rodgers 'Disrespectful' for Throwing Out Route Against Me

New England Patriots defensive back Jack Jones took it personally when Aaron Rodgers targeted him with an out route during his team's Week 4 loss to the Green Bay Packers. "Personally, I feel like it's disrespectful to throw an out route on me," he told reporters after the game. "If you can throw the ball past me to get to the receiver, I'm no good."
NFL
#American Football#The Washington Commanders#At T Stadium#The Philadelphia Eagles#Cowboys
Bleacher Report

Bengals' Joe Burrow Says Concussions Are Part of NFL, Has Lost Memory of Some Games

The threat of head injuries is one of the costs of playing football in the eyes of Cincinnati Bengals star Joe Burrow. "You're going to have head injuries," he said on The Colin Cowherd Podcast (via Ben Baby of ESPN). "You're going to tear your ACL. You're going to break your arm. That's the game that we play. That's the life that we live. And we get paid handsomely for it. I think going into every game, we know what we're getting ourselves into."
CINCINNATI, OH
Bleacher Report

Dolphins' Mike McDaniel Not Concerned with Criticism of Tua Tagovailoa Situation

The Miami Dolphins are still facing criticism for their handling of quarterback Tua Tagovailoa after he suffered an apparent head injury against the Buffalo Bills on Sept. 25 and a concussion against Cincinnati Bengals on Sept. 29. However, Miami head coach Mike McDaniel isn't letting people's opinions keep him up...
MIAMI, FL
Bleacher Report

Cole Beasley Announces Retirement from NFL 2 Weeks After Signing with Buccaneers

Just two weeks after signing with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, veteran receiver Cole Beasley has announced his retirement. "He is ready to be with his family after playing in 11 seasons and it’s time to be a full-time dad and husband," Beasley's agent, Justin Turner, said in a statement to Mike Garafolo of NFL Network.
TAMPA, FL
Bleacher Report

Colts' Jonathan Taylor Won't Play vs. Broncos with Ankle Injury

The Indianapolis Colts will be without superstar running back Jonathan Taylor for Thursday night's game against the Denver Broncos. According to ESPN's Field Yates, the Colts ruled Taylor out on Wednesday because of an ankle injury. Taylor suffered the ankle injury during a Week 4 loss to the Tennessee Titans...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Bleacher Report

Falcons' Cordarrelle Patterson Placed on IR After Surgery on Knee Injury

The Atlanta Falcons have placed running back Cordarrelle Patterson on injured reserve because of a knee injury, the team announced Monday. Head coach Arthur Smith revealed Patterson had a minor procedure on the knee Monday morning. According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, the 31-year-old is expected to return when...
ATLANTA, GA
Daily Mail

Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel address outside noise while confirming Tua Tagovailoa will remain around the team while in concussion protocol

Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel confirmed on Wednesday that Tua Tagovailoa would still be around the team while he remains in concussion protocol - 'as long as it doesn't adversely affect him.'. McDaniel also addressed some of the noise surrounding the situation, saying that it hasn't affected him. The...
NFL

