This College was Abandoned and Left to Decay in the Middle of this Maryland NeighborhoodTravel MavenEllicott City, MD
Vice President Harris Gets a Third Bus Sent to Her NeighborhoodTom HandyTexas State
Celebrate National Taco Day with grasshopper tacos from Casa OaxacaHeather JauquetBethesda, MD
President Biden Said it was Not Rational to Send Migrants Back to their CountryTom HandyWashington, DC
Fairfax County woman Kimberly Paul Felton is missingCheryl E PrestonFairfax County, VA
Chris Ballard's Conservative Approach has Doomed Colts to Mediocrity
The Indianapolis Colts are in the middle of yet another slow start in the Chris Ballard era. At what point do we realize that this has to fall on the General Manager's shoulders?
Bleacher Report
3 Takeaways From Eagles' Week 4 Win vs. Jaguars
A familiar face was on the sideline opposite the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday afternoon as Doug Pederson, their former head coach, led his new team (the Jacksonville Jaguars) into a Week 4 matchup at Lincoln Financial Field. And he quickly felt back at home, with the Jags jumping out to a 14-point lead in the first quarter.
4 reasons why Frank Reich will be the first head coach fired this season
We’re getting to the point in the season where what we see on the field is who the team is.
Colts Running Back Has Brutally Honest Admission On Quarterback
The Indianapolis Colts dropped to 1-2-1 on the season with a loss to the rival Tennessee Titans yesterday. It was a frustrating game for everyone on the team, but especially tough on one Colts player. Speaking to the media after the game, Colts running back Nyheim Hines lamented how tough...
Bleacher Report
Giants Rumors: Landon Collins Visiting NYG; 3-Time Pro Bowler Played with WAS in 2021
The New York Giants are possibly closing in on a reunion with safety Landon Collins. Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reported the Giants are set to host Collins for a meeting Monday, setting the stage for the three-time Pro Bowler to return to the franchise where he spent his first four NFL seasons.
WISH-TV
Edgerrin James’ son Jizzle James commits to play college basketball in Midwest
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — It will be an easy drive for Indianapolis Colts fans to catch the next generation of talent behind one of the franchise’s most beloved stars. Only this time, you’ll see Pro Hall of Fame running back Edgerrin James in a basketball gym on the University of Cincinnati’s campus.
Locked On Colts: Is Chris Ballard to Blame for Team's Struggles?
On the latest episode of Locked On Colts, the guys discuss how the construction of the team's roster has put them in the tough position that they're in now.
Bleacher Report
Von Miller on Odell Beckham Jr.: 'Let's Be Real, Man. He's Coming to the Bills'
After winning a Super Bowl together with the Los Angeles Rams last season, Von Miller thinks Odell Beckham Jr. is going to be his teammate again this season. Appearing on Richard Sherman's podcast, Miller emphatically said Beckham is going to sign with the Buffalo Bills. "Let's be real man," Miller...
Bleacher Report
Fantasy Football Big Board: Complete PPR Player Rankings for Week 5
We're one month into the 2022 NFL season, and four weeks into the fantasy football campaign. Things are taking shape...for better or worse. At quarterback, Tom Brady of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers finally showed some signs of life last week against the Kansas City Chiefs, but he still doesn't have as many fantasy points as Geno Smith or Jared Goff.
Bleacher Report
2022 NFL Trade-Block Big Board Entering Week 5
We're now less than a month from the NFL's November 1 trade deadline, and we should see the rumor mill start to spin soon. Injuries have left multiple teams in need of reinforcements. We've already seen players like Sterling Shepard (ACL) and Trey Lance (ankle) lost for the season. Week 4 brought more injuries, as the Denver Broncos lost Javonte Williams to a torn ACL and Randy Gregory to a knee injury.
Bleacher Report
Patriots' Jack Jones: Aaron Rodgers 'Disrespectful' for Throwing Out Route Against Me
New England Patriots defensive back Jack Jones took it personally when Aaron Rodgers targeted him with an out route during his team's Week 4 loss to the Green Bay Packers. "Personally, I feel like it's disrespectful to throw an out route on me," he told reporters after the game. "If you can throw the ball past me to get to the receiver, I'm no good."
Bleacher Report
Commanders' Brian Robinson Cleared to Return to Practice 5 Weeks After Being Shot
The Washington Commanders announced Wednesday running back Brian Robinson has been designated to return to practice ahead of Sunday's Week 5 game against the Tennessee Titans. Robinson was placed on the NFL's non-football injury list after being shot twice during an armed robbery attempt in late August. Washington has 21...
Bleacher Report
Bengals' Joe Burrow Says Concussions Are Part of NFL, Has Lost Memory of Some Games
The threat of head injuries is one of the costs of playing football in the eyes of Cincinnati Bengals star Joe Burrow. "You're going to have head injuries," he said on The Colin Cowherd Podcast (via Ben Baby of ESPN). "You're going to tear your ACL. You're going to break your arm. That's the game that we play. That's the life that we live. And we get paid handsomely for it. I think going into every game, we know what we're getting ourselves into."
Bleacher Report
Dolphins' Mike McDaniel Not Concerned with Criticism of Tua Tagovailoa Situation
The Miami Dolphins are still facing criticism for their handling of quarterback Tua Tagovailoa after he suffered an apparent head injury against the Buffalo Bills on Sept. 25 and a concussion against Cincinnati Bengals on Sept. 29. However, Miami head coach Mike McDaniel isn't letting people's opinions keep him up...
Bleacher Report
Nyheim Hines, Phillip Lindsay's Colts Fantasy Outlook After Jonathan Taylor Injury
The Indianapolis Colts' backfield took a hit on Wednesday when running back Jonathan Taylor was ruled out for Thursday's game against the Denver Broncos because of an ankle injury. That means the Colts and fantasy players alike will need to turn elsewhere, which could lead to big things for Nyheim...
Bleacher Report
Commanders' Brian Robinson Talks Overcoming Adversity, Return to Field After Shooting
After returning to practice this week for the first time since being shot multiple times during an attempted robbery on Aug. 28, Washington Commanders running back Brian Robinson opened up about overcoming adversity and getting back on the football field. Speaking to reporters Wednesday, Robinson called his first day of...
Bleacher Report
Cole Beasley Announces Retirement from NFL 2 Weeks After Signing with Buccaneers
Just two weeks after signing with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, veteran receiver Cole Beasley has announced his retirement. "He is ready to be with his family after playing in 11 seasons and it’s time to be a full-time dad and husband," Beasley's agent, Justin Turner, said in a statement to Mike Garafolo of NFL Network.
Bleacher Report
Colts' Jonathan Taylor Won't Play vs. Broncos with Ankle Injury
The Indianapolis Colts will be without superstar running back Jonathan Taylor for Thursday night's game against the Denver Broncos. According to ESPN's Field Yates, the Colts ruled Taylor out on Wednesday because of an ankle injury. Taylor suffered the ankle injury during a Week 4 loss to the Tennessee Titans...
Bleacher Report
Falcons' Cordarrelle Patterson Placed on IR After Surgery on Knee Injury
The Atlanta Falcons have placed running back Cordarrelle Patterson on injured reserve because of a knee injury, the team announced Monday. Head coach Arthur Smith revealed Patterson had a minor procedure on the knee Monday morning. According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, the 31-year-old is expected to return when...
Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel address outside noise while confirming Tua Tagovailoa will remain around the team while in concussion protocol
Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel confirmed on Wednesday that Tua Tagovailoa would still be around the team while he remains in concussion protocol - 'as long as it doesn't adversely affect him.'. McDaniel also addressed some of the noise surrounding the situation, saying that it hasn't affected him. The...
