Colts Released Notable Wide Receiver On Tuesday
The Indianapolis Colts signed kicker Chase McLaughlin to their 53-man roster this Tuesday. In order to make room for him, they waived wide receiver Dezmon Patmon. Patmon was selected by the Colts in the sixth round of the 2020 draft out of Washington State. While at Washington State, Patmon had...
Loss words: Colts running back Nyheim Hines blames revolving door at QB
Matt Ryan might not be the problem in Indianapolis, but the revolving door at quarterback is killing the Colts, in
Bleacher Report
3 Takeaways From Eagles' Week 4 Win vs. Jaguars
A familiar face was on the sideline opposite the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday afternoon as Doug Pederson, their former head coach, led his new team (the Jacksonville Jaguars) into a Week 4 matchup at Lincoln Financial Field. And he quickly felt back at home, with the Jags jumping out to a 14-point lead in the first quarter.
WISH-TV
Week 4: Colts offensive line disaster, Ryan’s fumbles, Titans dominance continues
In this episode, WISH-TV's Charlie Clifford and All Indiana Bets' Petar Hood recap the Colts 24-17 Week 4 loss to the Tennessee Titans. A full breakdown of the worst run blocking performance of the Frank Reich era is on the way, complete with grades for every member of the Colts offense. The numbers inside Matt Ryan's day, from his lights-out second half, to a historically bad fumble trend, and the offense's first quarter struggles are also included. Petar sprinkles in a few more eye-popping concerns for the Colts offense, starting with its inability to score at any juncture in games. Plus: a full breakdown is on the way of Shaquille Leonard's 16 snaps of action before a frightening collision knocked the all-pro linebacker out of the game. A quick turnaround is ahead with Thursday Night Football in Denver, and an update on Jonathan Taylor, who exited the loss to the Titans late with an ankle injury, is ahead in this episode. Thanks for stopping by!
4 bold predictions for Indianapolis Colts vs Denver Broncos in Week 5
The Indianapolis Colts square off against Denver on Thursday Night Football in Week 5, but which offensive centerpiece players will
Report: Colts fear star player could have significant injury
Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor suffered an ankle injury during Sunday’s loss to the Tennessee Titans, and there is some concern that he could be forced to miss time. The Colts fear that Taylor may have suffered a high ankle sprain, Zac Keefer of The Athletic reports. With...
Colts vs. Titans: Top photos from Week 4
Here are the top photos from the Week 4 matchup between the Indianapolis Colts (1-2-1) and Tennessee Titans (2-2)—a game Indy lost 24-17 at Lucas Oil Stadium.
Bleacher Report
Giants Rumors: Landon Collins Visiting NYG; 3-Time Pro Bowler Played with WAS in 2021
The New York Giants are possibly closing in on a reunion with safety Landon Collins. Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reported the Giants are set to host Collins for a meeting Monday, setting the stage for the three-time Pro Bowler to return to the franchise where he spent his first four NFL seasons.
numberfire.com
Colts' Phillip Lindsay to 'work into the equation' if Jonathan Taylor (ankle) sits Week 5
Indianapolis Colts head coach Frank Reich told reporters Monday that running back Phillip Lindsay would see more work in Week 5 if Jonathan Taylor (ankle) cannot play. “If JT’s not up, Phillip [Lindsay] will work into the equation,” Reich told reporters Monday. Lindsay hasn't worked into the equation this season behind Taylor and Nyheim Hines, but Hines is not the kind of back that can shoulder a full workload if Taylor is forced out of Thursday's game. Lindsay seems like a good bet to be the next man up as the team's early down back if Taylor misses any time.
Bleacher Report
Von Miller on Odell Beckham Jr.: 'Let's Be Real, Man. He's Coming to the Bills'
After winning a Super Bowl together with the Los Angeles Rams last season, Von Miller thinks Odell Beckham Jr. is going to be his teammate again this season. Appearing on Richard Sherman's podcast, Miller emphatically said Beckham is going to sign with the Buffalo Bills. "Let's be real man," Miller...
‘No limitations’: Russell Wilson’s vow for Broncos’ TNF showdown vs. Colts after suffering shoulder injury
Russell Wilson and the Denver Broncos lost a heartbreaker to the Las Vegas Raiders over the weekend and in the process, their quarterback suffered a minor shoulder injury. But, he insists that he’s totally fine and plans to play on Thursday against the Indianapolis Colts. Via Nick Kosmider:. The...
Bleacher Report
NFL Rumors: Tua Tagovailoa Speaking to Concussion Evaluation Investigators Tuesday
Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is speaking with investigators Tuesday as part of the NFL and NFLPA's inquiry into his concussion evaluation during and after a Week 3 matchup against the Buffalo Bills, according to ESPN's Marcel Louis-Jacques. Tagovailoa was allowed to return against Buffalo after halftime despite hitting his...
Bleacher Report
Report: Jonathan Taylor's Scans on Ankle Injury 'Clean;' Colts RB's Status TBD
The Indianapolis Colts remain unsure of running back Jonathan Taylor's status for Thursday night's game against the Denver Broncos. Head coach Frank Reich told reporters Monday the team is still examining the severity of Taylor's ankle injury. NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported initial scans of his ankle "came back clean."
Bleacher Report
Nyheim Hines, Phillip Lindsay's Colts Fantasy Outlook After Jonathan Taylor Injury
The Indianapolis Colts' backfield took a hit on Wednesday when running back Jonathan Taylor was ruled out for Thursday's game against the Denver Broncos because of an ankle injury. That means the Colts and fantasy players alike will need to turn elsewhere, which could lead to big things for Nyheim...
Bleacher Report
Fantasy Football Big Board: Complete PPR Player Rankings for Week 5
We're one month into the 2022 NFL season, and four weeks into the fantasy football campaign. Things are taking shape...for better or worse. At quarterback, Tom Brady of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers finally showed some signs of life last week against the Kansas City Chiefs, but he still doesn't have as many fantasy points as Geno Smith or Jared Goff.
Bleacher Report
Falcons' Cordarrelle Patterson Placed on IR After Surgery on Knee Injury
The Atlanta Falcons have placed running back Cordarrelle Patterson on injured reserve because of a knee injury, the team announced Monday. Head coach Arthur Smith revealed Patterson had a minor procedure on the knee Monday morning. According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, the 31-year-old is expected to return when...
Bleacher Report
Every NFL Team's Biggest Early-Season Disappointment
Optimism rules the day at the start of every NFL season. The player who struggled last year will surely turn it around, the aging veteran won't lose a step or wind up injured and that first-round rookie will solve many problems. Then reality sets in. With four games in the...
Bleacher Report
Patriots' Jack Jones: Aaron Rodgers 'Disrespectful' for Throwing Out Route Against Me
New England Patriots defensive back Jack Jones took it personally when Aaron Rodgers targeted him with an out route during his team's Week 4 loss to the Green Bay Packers. "Personally, I feel like it's disrespectful to throw an out route on me," he told reporters after the game. "If you can throw the ball past me to get to the receiver, I'm no good."
Bleacher Report
Commanders' Brian Robinson Cleared to Return to Practice 5 Weeks After Being Shot
The Washington Commanders announced Wednesday running back Brian Robinson has been designated to return to practice ahead of Sunday's Week 5 game against the Tennessee Titans. Robinson was placed on the NFL's non-football injury list after being shot twice during an armed robbery attempt in late August. Washington has 21...
Bleacher Report
Bills' Isaiah McKenzie Says He 'Couldn't Move' After Hit That Caused Concussion
Buffalo Bills receiver Isaiah McKenzie recounted the brutal hit that led to him being ruled out with a concussion in Sunday's game against the Baltimore Ravens. "I think that was my hardest hit I've ever gotten," McKenzie told the Go Long podcast (h/t Michael David Smith of Pro Football Talk). "That was the hardest one. Because I couldn't move. So that has to be the hardest one."
