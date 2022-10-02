Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
5 takeaways from the Patriots’ overtime loss to the Packers
New England's rookie third string quarterback kept it close in an overtime loss. The Patriots lost to the Packers 27-24 in overtime on Sunday, dropping the team’s record to 1-3. Entering the game without Mac Jones (out with an ankle injury), New England was quickly forced to play third-string...
What Aaron Rodgers Told Bailey Zappe After Patriots-Packers Game
Patriots rookie quarterback Bailey Zappe did not have a conventional NFL debut, to say the least. Zappe, the 137th overall pick in this year’s draft, was forced to enter New England’s Week 4 game early after Brian Hoyer, who was replacing a banged-up Mac Jones, sustained a head injury. A sudden call to action is challenging for any backup quarterback, but it’s an entirely different beast when you have no NFL experience and you’re going toe-to-toe with one of the best signal-callers ever in one of the more raucous environments the league has to offer.
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers on Beating Patriots
Green Bay Packers QB Aaron Rodgers said a "win's a win" after knocking off the New England Patriots on Sunday.
Packers fans literally Jumped Around just as Paul Chryst was fired by Wisconsin (Video)
The only solution Green Bay Packers fans had to Paul Chryst getting fired at Wisconsin was to Jump Around. The cheese curds weren’t even cold yet, as Green Bay Packers fans Jumped Around on Paul Chryst’s Wisconsin grave at Lambeau Field. The former Badgers quarterback was ousted at...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Report: Robert Kraft disagreed with Patriots starting Brian Hoyer against Packers
New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft is “all in” on rookie quarterback Bailey Zappe. In fact, he believes in the 23-year-old signal-caller so much that he reportedly thought he should have started in Week 4 against the Green Bay Packers over Brian Hoyer. During a recent episode of...
Bill Belichick Gushes Over Aaron Rodgers After Patriots Loss
GREEN BAY, Wis. — Bill Belichick’s overwhelming admiration for Aaron Rodgers was evident both before and after the New England Patriots and Green Bay Packers squared off on Sunday. When Belichick emerged from the Lambeau Field tunnel before kickoff, he beelined to Rodgers for a quick pregame chat....
Bleacher Report
3 Takeaways From Eagles' Week 4 Win vs. Jaguars
A familiar face was on the sideline opposite the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday afternoon as Doug Pederson, their former head coach, led his new team (the Jacksonville Jaguars) into a Week 4 matchup at Lincoln Financial Field. And he quickly felt back at home, with the Jags jumping out to a 14-point lead in the first quarter.
WBAY Green Bay
Packers sign LB Eric Wilson off Saints practice squad
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Packers make an addition this week before heading off to London signing LB Eric Wilson off the Saints practice squad. He takes the roster spot left open when the team placed OL Caleb Jones on the NFI list last week. Wilson will help fill...
RELATED PEOPLE
NBC Sports
Bailey Zappe became first NFL QB to ever achieve this feat in Week 4
Bailey Zappe wasn't able to lead the New England Patriots to an improbable Week 4 win over Aaron Rodgers' Green Bay Packers last Sunday, but he did make some NFL history at Lambeau Field. The rookie quarterback became the first visiting player ever to make his pro debut at Lambeau...
Bleacher Report
Giants Rumors: Landon Collins Visiting NYG; 3-Time Pro Bowler Played with WAS in 2021
The New York Giants are possibly closing in on a reunion with safety Landon Collins. Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reported the Giants are set to host Collins for a meeting Monday, setting the stage for the three-time Pro Bowler to return to the franchise where he spent his first four NFL seasons.
Bleacher Report
Von Miller on Odell Beckham Jr.: 'Let's Be Real, Man. He's Coming to the Bills'
After winning a Super Bowl together with the Los Angeles Rams last season, Von Miller thinks Odell Beckham Jr. is going to be his teammate again this season. Appearing on Richard Sherman's podcast, Miller emphatically said Beckham is going to sign with the Buffalo Bills. "Let's be real man," Miller...
Look: Patriots got away with delay of game on key TD against Packers
New England Patriots quarterback Bailey Zappe threw the first touchdown pass of his career in Sunday’s game against the Green Bay Packers, and the rookie got a huge assist from the officiating crew on the play. Zappe found a wide-open DeVante Parker for a 25-yard touchdown pass late in...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Bleacher Report
NFL Rumors: Tua Tagovailoa Speaking to Concussion Evaluation Investigators Tuesday
Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is speaking with investigators Tuesday as part of the NFL and NFLPA's inquiry into his concussion evaluation during and after a Week 3 matchup against the Buffalo Bills, according to ESPN's Marcel Louis-Jacques. Tagovailoa was allowed to return against Buffalo after halftime despite hitting his...
Bleacher Report
Patriots' Jack Jones: Aaron Rodgers 'Disrespectful' for Throwing Out Route Against Me
New England Patriots defensive back Jack Jones took it personally when Aaron Rodgers targeted him with an out route during his team's Week 4 loss to the Green Bay Packers. "Personally, I feel like it's disrespectful to throw an out route on me," he told reporters after the game. "If you can throw the ball past me to get to the receiver, I'm no good."
Bleacher Report
Colts' Jonathan Taylor Won't Play vs. Broncos with Ankle Injury
The Indianapolis Colts will be without superstar running back Jonathan Taylor for Thursday night's game against the Denver Broncos. According to ESPN's Field Yates, the Colts ruled Taylor out on Wednesday because of an ankle injury. Taylor suffered the ankle injury during a Week 4 loss to the Tennessee Titans...
Bleacher Report
Fantasy Football Big Board: Complete PPR Player Rankings for Week 5
We're one month into the 2022 NFL season, and four weeks into the fantasy football campaign. Things are taking shape...for better or worse. At quarterback, Tom Brady of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers finally showed some signs of life last week against the Kansas City Chiefs, but he still doesn't have as many fantasy points as Geno Smith or Jared Goff.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Bleacher Report
Every NFL Team's Biggest Early-Season Disappointment
Optimism rules the day at the start of every NFL season. The player who struggled last year will surely turn it around, the aging veteran won't lose a step or wind up injured and that first-round rookie will solve many problems. Then reality sets in. With four games in the...
Bleacher Report
Bills' Isaiah McKenzie Says He 'Couldn't Move' After Hit That Caused Concussion
Buffalo Bills receiver Isaiah McKenzie recounted the brutal hit that led to him being ruled out with a concussion in Sunday's game against the Baltimore Ravens. "I think that was my hardest hit I've ever gotten," McKenzie told the Go Long podcast (h/t Michael David Smith of Pro Football Talk). "That was the hardest one. Because I couldn't move. So that has to be the hardest one."
Bleacher Report
Nyheim Hines, Phillip Lindsay's Colts Fantasy Outlook After Jonathan Taylor Injury
The Indianapolis Colts' backfield took a hit on Wednesday when running back Jonathan Taylor was ruled out for Thursday's game against the Denver Broncos because of an ankle injury. That means the Colts and fantasy players alike will need to turn elsewhere, which could lead to big things for Nyheim...
Bleacher Report
TMZ: Fan Tackled by Bobby Wagner During Rams vs. 49ers Files Police Report
An animal rights activist who rushed the Levi's Stadium field during a Los Angeles Rams at San Francisco 49ers game on Monday has filed a police report with the Santa Clara Police Department after he was taken down by Rams linebacker Bobby Wagner and defensive end Takkarist McKinley. TMZ Sports...
Comments / 0