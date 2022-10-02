ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

Boston

5 takeaways from the Patriots’ overtime loss to the Packers

New England's rookie third string quarterback kept it close in an overtime loss. The Patriots lost to the Packers 27-24 in overtime on Sunday, dropping the team’s record to 1-3. Entering the game without Mac Jones (out with an ankle injury), New England was quickly forced to play third-string...
GREEN BAY, WI
NESN

What Aaron Rodgers Told Bailey Zappe After Patriots-Packers Game

Patriots rookie quarterback Bailey Zappe did not have a conventional NFL debut, to say the least. Zappe, the 137th overall pick in this year’s draft, was forced to enter New England’s Week 4 game early after Brian Hoyer, who was replacing a banged-up Mac Jones, sustained a head injury. A sudden call to action is challenging for any backup quarterback, but it’s an entirely different beast when you have no NFL experience and you’re going toe-to-toe with one of the best signal-callers ever in one of the more raucous environments the league has to offer.
NFL
NESN

Bill Belichick Gushes Over Aaron Rodgers After Patriots Loss

GREEN BAY, Wis. — Bill Belichick’s overwhelming admiration for Aaron Rodgers was evident both before and after the New England Patriots and Green Bay Packers squared off on Sunday. When Belichick emerged from the Lambeau Field tunnel before kickoff, he beelined to Rodgers for a quick pregame chat....
GREEN BAY, WI
Bleacher Report

3 Takeaways From Eagles' Week 4 Win vs. Jaguars

A familiar face was on the sideline opposite the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday afternoon as Doug Pederson, their former head coach, led his new team (the Jacksonville Jaguars) into a Week 4 matchup at Lincoln Financial Field. And he quickly felt back at home, with the Jags jumping out to a 14-point lead in the first quarter.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WBAY Green Bay

Packers sign LB Eric Wilson off Saints practice squad

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Packers make an addition this week before heading off to London signing LB Eric Wilson off the Saints practice squad. He takes the roster spot left open when the team placed OL Caleb Jones on the NFI list last week. Wilson will help fill...
GREEN BAY, WI
NBC Sports

Bailey Zappe became first NFL QB to ever achieve this feat in Week 4

Bailey Zappe wasn't able to lead the New England Patriots to an improbable Week 4 win over Aaron Rodgers' Green Bay Packers last Sunday, but he did make some NFL history at Lambeau Field. The rookie quarterback became the first visiting player ever to make his pro debut at Lambeau...
NFL
Bleacher Report

Von Miller on Odell Beckham Jr.: 'Let's Be Real, Man. He's Coming to the Bills'

After winning a Super Bowl together with the Los Angeles Rams last season, Von Miller thinks Odell Beckham Jr. is going to be his teammate again this season. Appearing on Richard Sherman's podcast, Miller emphatically said Beckham is going to sign with the Buffalo Bills. "Let's be real man," Miller...
NFL
Bleacher Report

NFL Rumors: Tua Tagovailoa Speaking to Concussion Evaluation Investigators Tuesday

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is speaking with investigators Tuesday as part of the NFL and NFLPA's inquiry into his concussion evaluation during and after a Week 3 matchup against the Buffalo Bills, according to ESPN's Marcel Louis-Jacques. Tagovailoa was allowed to return against Buffalo after halftime despite hitting his...
NFL
Bleacher Report

Patriots' Jack Jones: Aaron Rodgers 'Disrespectful' for Throwing Out Route Against Me

New England Patriots defensive back Jack Jones took it personally when Aaron Rodgers targeted him with an out route during his team's Week 4 loss to the Green Bay Packers. "Personally, I feel like it's disrespectful to throw an out route on me," he told reporters after the game. "If you can throw the ball past me to get to the receiver, I'm no good."
NFL
Bleacher Report

Colts' Jonathan Taylor Won't Play vs. Broncos with Ankle Injury

The Indianapolis Colts will be without superstar running back Jonathan Taylor for Thursday night's game against the Denver Broncos. According to ESPN's Field Yates, the Colts ruled Taylor out on Wednesday because of an ankle injury. Taylor suffered the ankle injury during a Week 4 loss to the Tennessee Titans...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Bleacher Report

Fantasy Football Big Board: Complete PPR Player Rankings for Week 5

We're one month into the 2022 NFL season, and four weeks into the fantasy football campaign. Things are taking shape...for better or worse. At quarterback, Tom Brady of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers finally showed some signs of life last week against the Kansas City Chiefs, but he still doesn't have as many fantasy points as Geno Smith or Jared Goff.
NFL
Bleacher Report

Every NFL Team's Biggest Early-Season Disappointment

Optimism rules the day at the start of every NFL season. The player who struggled last year will surely turn it around, the aging veteran won't lose a step or wind up injured and that first-round rookie will solve many problems. Then reality sets in. With four games in the...
NFL
Bleacher Report

Bills' Isaiah McKenzie Says He 'Couldn't Move' After Hit That Caused Concussion

Buffalo Bills receiver Isaiah McKenzie recounted the brutal hit that led to him being ruled out with a concussion in Sunday's game against the Baltimore Ravens. "I think that was my hardest hit I've ever gotten," McKenzie told the Go Long podcast (h/t Michael David Smith of Pro Football Talk). "That was the hardest one. Because I couldn't move. So that has to be the hardest one."
NFL

