THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. (AP) — Matthew Stafford has been one of the NFL’s most-durable quarterbacks over the past dozen years of his career despite getting sacked a whopping 444 times over his 14 seasons in the league. The past 16 sacks have happened in the Los Angeles Rams’ first four games of the new season, but Stafford doesn’t think there’s any reason to be worried about his health — even on a short week of preparation before playing behind a patchwork offensive line against the Dallas Cowboys’ impressive pass rush. That’s because in Stafford’s experience, hits and injuries are maddeningly unconnected. “Every NFL game presents its own challenge when it comes to bumps and bruises,” Stafford said Wednesday. “You never know how it’s going to shake out. There’s games where I feel like I never get touched, but one thing rolls you up and hurts you. And other games where you get hit more often and you feel decent coming out of it. I feel good (now). I just do everything I can to get myself ready.”

NFL ・ 12 MINUTES AGO