ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Bleacher Report

3 Takeaways From Eagles' Week 4 Win vs. Jaguars

A familiar face was on the sideline opposite the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday afternoon as Doug Pederson, their former head coach, led his new team (the Jacksonville Jaguars) into a Week 4 matchup at Lincoln Financial Field. And he quickly felt back at home, with the Jags jumping out to a 14-point lead in the first quarter.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Bleacher Report

Von Miller on Odell Beckham Jr.: 'Let's Be Real, Man. He's Coming to the Bills'

After winning a Super Bowl together with the Los Angeles Rams last season, Von Miller thinks Odell Beckham Jr. is going to be his teammate again this season. Appearing on Richard Sherman's podcast, Miller emphatically said Beckham is going to sign with the Buffalo Bills. "Let's be real man," Miller...
NFL
Bleacher Report

NFL Rumors: Tua Tagovailoa Speaking to Concussion Evaluation Investigators Tuesday

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is speaking with investigators Tuesday as part of the NFL and NFLPA's inquiry into his concussion evaluation during and after a Week 3 matchup against the Buffalo Bills, according to ESPN's Marcel Louis-Jacques. Tagovailoa was allowed to return against Buffalo after halftime despite hitting his...
NFL
Bleacher Report

Fantasy Football Big Board: Complete PPR Player Rankings for Week 5

We're one month into the 2022 NFL season, and four weeks into the fantasy football campaign. Things are taking shape...for better or worse. At quarterback, Tom Brady of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers finally showed some signs of life last week against the Kansas City Chiefs, but he still doesn't have as many fantasy points as Geno Smith or Jared Goff.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Football
City
Pittsburgh, PA
Pittsburgh, PA
Sports
Pittsburgh, PA
Football
Bleacher Report

Every NFL Team's Biggest Early-Season Disappointment

Optimism rules the day at the start of every NFL season. The player who struggled last year will surely turn it around, the aging veteran won't lose a step or wind up injured and that first-round rookie will solve many problems. Then reality sets in. With four games in the...
NFL
Bleacher Report

2022 NFL Trade-Block Big Board Entering Week 5

We're now less than a month from the NFL's November 1 trade deadline, and we should see the rumor mill start to spin soon. Injuries have left multiple teams in need of reinforcements. We've already seen players like Sterling Shepard (ACL) and Trey Lance (ankle) lost for the season. Week 4 brought more injuries, as the Denver Broncos lost Javonte Williams to a torn ACL and Randy Gregory to a knee injury.
NFL
Bleacher Report

Bengals' Joe Burrow Says Concussions Are Part of NFL, Has Lost Memory of Some Games

The threat of head injuries is one of the costs of playing football in the eyes of Cincinnati Bengals star Joe Burrow. "You're going to have head injuries," he said on The Colin Cowherd Podcast (via Ben Baby of ESPN). "You're going to tear your ACL. You're going to break your arm. That's the game that we play. That's the life that we live. And we get paid handsomely for it. I think going into every game, we know what we're getting ourselves into."
CINCINNATI, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Buccaneers#American Football#Nfl#The New York Jets
Bleacher Report

Bills' Isaiah McKenzie Says He 'Couldn't Move' After Hit That Caused Concussion

Buffalo Bills receiver Isaiah McKenzie recounted the brutal hit that led to him being ruled out with a concussion in Sunday's game against the Baltimore Ravens. "I think that was my hardest hit I've ever gotten," McKenzie told the Go Long podcast (h/t Michael David Smith of Pro Football Talk). "That was the hardest one. Because I couldn't move. So that has to be the hardest one."
NFL
Bleacher Report

Colts' Jonathan Taylor Won't Play vs. Broncos with Ankle Injury

The Indianapolis Colts will be without superstar running back Jonathan Taylor for Thursday night's game against the Denver Broncos. According to ESPN's Field Yates, the Colts ruled Taylor out on Wednesday because of an ankle injury. Taylor suffered the ankle injury during a Week 4 loss to the Tennessee Titans...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Bleacher Report

Dolphins' Mike McDaniel Not Concerned with Criticism of Tua Tagovailoa Situation

The Miami Dolphins are still facing criticism for their handling of quarterback Tua Tagovailoa after he suffered an apparent head injury against the Buffalo Bills on Sept. 25 and a concussion against Cincinnati Bengals on Sept. 29. However, Miami head coach Mike McDaniel isn't letting people's opinions keep him up...
MIAMI, FL
Bleacher Report

Falcons' Cordarrelle Patterson Placed on IR After Surgery on Knee Injury

The Atlanta Falcons have placed running back Cordarrelle Patterson on injured reserve because of a knee injury, the team announced Monday. Head coach Arthur Smith revealed Patterson had a minor procedure on the knee Monday morning. According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, the 31-year-old is expected to return when...
ATLANTA, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NFL Teams
Philadelphia Eagles
NFL Teams
Miami Dolphins
NFL Teams
Buffalo Bills
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Bleacher Report

Cole Beasley Announces Retirement from NFL 2 Weeks After Signing with Buccaneers

Just two weeks after signing with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, veteran receiver Cole Beasley has announced his retirement. "He is ready to be with his family after playing in 11 seasons and it’s time to be a full-time dad and husband," Beasley's agent, Justin Turner, said in a statement to Mike Garafolo of NFL Network.
TAMPA, FL
The Associated Press

Rams' Stafford battling through 16 sacks, TD pass drought

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. (AP) — Matthew Stafford has been one of the NFL’s most-durable quarterbacks over the past dozen years of his career despite getting sacked a whopping 444 times over his 14 seasons in the league. The past 16 sacks have happened in the Los Angeles Rams’ first four games of the new season, but Stafford doesn’t think there’s any reason to be worried about his health — even on a short week of preparation before playing behind a patchwork offensive line against the Dallas Cowboys’ impressive pass rush. That’s because in Stafford’s experience, hits and injuries are maddeningly unconnected. “Every NFL game presents its own challenge when it comes to bumps and bruises,” Stafford said Wednesday. “You never know how it’s going to shake out. There’s games where I feel like I never get touched, but one thing rolls you up and hurts you. And other games where you get hit more often and you feel decent coming out of it. I feel good (now). I just do everything I can to get myself ready.”
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy