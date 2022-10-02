Read full article on original website
Pennsylvania judge rules in favor of removing Christopher Columbus statue from public parkKristen WaltersPennsylvania State
This Entire Neighborhood in Pennsylvania was Mysteriously AbandonedTravel MavenAllegheny County, PA
Multiple Allegheny County neighborhoods under boil water advisoryKristen WaltersAllegheny County, PA
Car cruise, pie eating contests, live music, and more at Pumpkin Fest this weekendKristen WaltersEvans City, PA
Two cities in Pennsylvania have been ranked as the most rat-infested cities in America for 2022Joe MertensPennsylvania State
Bleacher Report
3 Takeaways From Eagles' Week 4 Win vs. Jaguars
A familiar face was on the sideline opposite the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday afternoon as Doug Pederson, their former head coach, led his new team (the Jacksonville Jaguars) into a Week 4 matchup at Lincoln Financial Field. And he quickly felt back at home, with the Jags jumping out to a 14-point lead in the first quarter.
Bleacher Report
Von Miller on Odell Beckham Jr.: 'Let's Be Real, Man. He's Coming to the Bills'
After winning a Super Bowl together with the Los Angeles Rams last season, Von Miller thinks Odell Beckham Jr. is going to be his teammate again this season. Appearing on Richard Sherman's podcast, Miller emphatically said Beckham is going to sign with the Buffalo Bills. "Let's be real man," Miller...
Bleacher Report
NFL Rumors: Tua Tagovailoa Speaking to Concussion Evaluation Investigators Tuesday
Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is speaking with investigators Tuesday as part of the NFL and NFLPA's inquiry into his concussion evaluation during and after a Week 3 matchup against the Buffalo Bills, according to ESPN's Marcel Louis-Jacques. Tagovailoa was allowed to return against Buffalo after halftime despite hitting his...
Bleacher Report
Fantasy Football Big Board: Complete PPR Player Rankings for Week 5
We're one month into the 2022 NFL season, and four weeks into the fantasy football campaign. Things are taking shape...for better or worse. At quarterback, Tom Brady of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers finally showed some signs of life last week against the Kansas City Chiefs, but he still doesn't have as many fantasy points as Geno Smith or Jared Goff.
Bleacher Report
Every NFL Team's Biggest Early-Season Disappointment
Optimism rules the day at the start of every NFL season. The player who struggled last year will surely turn it around, the aging veteran won't lose a step or wind up injured and that first-round rookie will solve many problems. Then reality sets in. With four games in the...
Bleacher Report
2022 NFL Trade-Block Big Board Entering Week 5
We're now less than a month from the NFL's November 1 trade deadline, and we should see the rumor mill start to spin soon. Injuries have left multiple teams in need of reinforcements. We've already seen players like Sterling Shepard (ACL) and Trey Lance (ankle) lost for the season. Week 4 brought more injuries, as the Denver Broncos lost Javonte Williams to a torn ACL and Randy Gregory to a knee injury.
Bleacher Report
Nyheim Hines, Phillip Lindsay's Colts Fantasy Outlook After Jonathan Taylor Injury
The Indianapolis Colts' backfield took a hit on Wednesday when running back Jonathan Taylor was ruled out for Thursday's game against the Denver Broncos because of an ankle injury. That means the Colts and fantasy players alike will need to turn elsewhere, which could lead to big things for Nyheim...
Bleacher Report
Bengals' Joe Burrow Says Concussions Are Part of NFL, Has Lost Memory of Some Games
The threat of head injuries is one of the costs of playing football in the eyes of Cincinnati Bengals star Joe Burrow. "You're going to have head injuries," he said on The Colin Cowherd Podcast (via Ben Baby of ESPN). "You're going to tear your ACL. You're going to break your arm. That's the game that we play. That's the life that we live. And we get paid handsomely for it. I think going into every game, we know what we're getting ourselves into."
Bleacher Report
Bills' Isaiah McKenzie Says He 'Couldn't Move' After Hit That Caused Concussion
Buffalo Bills receiver Isaiah McKenzie recounted the brutal hit that led to him being ruled out with a concussion in Sunday's game against the Baltimore Ravens. "I think that was my hardest hit I've ever gotten," McKenzie told the Go Long podcast (h/t Michael David Smith of Pro Football Talk). "That was the hardest one. Because I couldn't move. So that has to be the hardest one."
Bleacher Report
Colts' Jonathan Taylor Won't Play vs. Broncos with Ankle Injury
The Indianapolis Colts will be without superstar running back Jonathan Taylor for Thursday night's game against the Denver Broncos. According to ESPN's Field Yates, the Colts ruled Taylor out on Wednesday because of an ankle injury. Taylor suffered the ankle injury during a Week 4 loss to the Tennessee Titans...
Bleacher Report
Dolphins' Mike McDaniel Not Concerned with Criticism of Tua Tagovailoa Situation
The Miami Dolphins are still facing criticism for their handling of quarterback Tua Tagovailoa after he suffered an apparent head injury against the Buffalo Bills on Sept. 25 and a concussion against Cincinnati Bengals on Sept. 29. However, Miami head coach Mike McDaniel isn't letting people's opinions keep him up...
Bleacher Report
Falcons' Cordarrelle Patterson Placed on IR After Surgery on Knee Injury
The Atlanta Falcons have placed running back Cordarrelle Patterson on injured reserve because of a knee injury, the team announced Monday. Head coach Arthur Smith revealed Patterson had a minor procedure on the knee Monday morning. According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, the 31-year-old is expected to return when...
Bleacher Report
Cole Beasley Announces Retirement from NFL 2 Weeks After Signing with Buccaneers
Just two weeks after signing with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, veteran receiver Cole Beasley has announced his retirement. "He is ready to be with his family after playing in 11 seasons and it’s time to be a full-time dad and husband," Beasley's agent, Justin Turner, said in a statement to Mike Garafolo of NFL Network.
Rams' Stafford battling through 16 sacks, TD pass drought
THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. (AP) — Matthew Stafford has been one of the NFL’s most-durable quarterbacks over the past dozen years of his career despite getting sacked a whopping 444 times over his 14 seasons in the league. The past 16 sacks have happened in the Los Angeles Rams’ first four games of the new season, but Stafford doesn’t think there’s any reason to be worried about his health — even on a short week of preparation before playing behind a patchwork offensive line against the Dallas Cowboys’ impressive pass rush. That’s because in Stafford’s experience, hits and injuries are maddeningly unconnected. “Every NFL game presents its own challenge when it comes to bumps and bruises,” Stafford said Wednesday. “You never know how it’s going to shake out. There’s games where I feel like I never get touched, but one thing rolls you up and hurts you. And other games where you get hit more often and you feel decent coming out of it. I feel good (now). I just do everything I can to get myself ready.”
Chargers' Run Defense to Face Tall Order Against Browns' Rushing Tandem
The Chargers will face their toughest test against the run in Week 5 against the Browns.
Bleacher Report
Commanders' Brian Robinson Cleared to Return to Practice 5 Weeks After Being Shot
The Washington Commanders announced Wednesday running back Brian Robinson has been designated to return to practice ahead of Sunday's Week 5 game against the Tennessee Titans. Robinson was placed on the NFL's non-football injury list after being shot twice during an armed robbery attempt in late August. Washington has 21...
Bleacher Report
Report: Jonathan Taylor's Scans on Ankle Injury 'Clean;' Colts RB's Status TBD
The Indianapolis Colts remain unsure of running back Jonathan Taylor's status for Thursday night's game against the Denver Broncos. Head coach Frank Reich told reporters Monday the team is still examining the severity of Taylor's ankle injury. NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported initial scans of his ankle "came back clean."
Bleacher Report
TMZ: Fan Tackled by Bobby Wagner During Rams vs. 49ers Files Police Report
An animal rights activist who rushed the Levi's Stadium field during a Los Angeles Rams at San Francisco 49ers game on Monday has filed a police report with the Santa Clara Police Department after he was taken down by Rams linebacker Bobby Wagner and defensive end Takkarist McKinley. TMZ Sports...
Bleacher Report
49ers' Deebo Samuel Says He Doesn't Know What Jalen Ramsey Was Doing on 57-Yard TD
San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel took advantage of an off-balance Jalen Ramsey on his 57-yard touchdown reception in the second quarter of Monday's 24-9 victory over the Los Angeles Rams. Speaking to reporters after the game, Samuel said he was puzzled by Ramsey's approach against him in the...
Bleacher Report
Commanders' Brian Robinson Talks Overcoming Adversity, Return to Field After Shooting
After returning to practice this week for the first time since being shot multiple times during an attempted robbery on Aug. 28, Washington Commanders running back Brian Robinson opened up about overcoming adversity and getting back on the football field. Speaking to reporters Wednesday, Robinson called his first day of...
