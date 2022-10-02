ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Backup QB Rush wins again as Cowboys beat Commanders 25-10

ABC News
ABC News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fESaU_0iJHhDQR00

Cooper Rush scrambled to his right, scanning the end zone for a target on a potential go-ahead touchdown.

Dak Prescott's backup found one he hadn't played with yet in a remarkable run as the super sub for the Dallas Cowboys.

Rush won again filling in for Prescott, throwing a scoring pass to Michael Gallup in the receiver's 2022 debut as the Cowboys beat the Washington Commanders 25-10 on Sunday.

Rush also had a TD toss to new No. 1 receiver CeeDee Lamb while improving to 4-0 in his career as a starter, the first Dallas quarterback to accomplish the feat.

The three Rush-led victories this season for the Cowboys (3-1) have been since Prescott fractured the thumb on his throwing hand when the defending NFC East champs lost their opener to Tampa Bay.

The Commanders (1-3) lost a third consecutive game in Carson Wentz’s reunion with an old division rival from his days as the No. 2 overall pick by Philadelphia.

The Dallas defense hasn't given up more than 17 points in a game during Rush's run. It is the first time the defense has held the team's first four opponents to 19 points or fewer since 1973.

“I guess I would say the defense and all the breaks you catch, it’s just kind of lucky,” said Rush, who was 15 of 27 for 223 yards and hasn’t thrown an interception in any of his three starts this season. “QB win stats, they are what they are. It’s a team game, and it’s nice the defense having our back like that.”

Gallup was out with a calf strain when Rush won his first start as Prescott’s replacement last season in Minnesota.

The fifth-year receiver’s return was exactly nine months after he tore the anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee on a Jan. 2 touchdown catch in a 25-22 loss to Arizona in Week 17 last season.

The 9-yard catch for a 12-7 second-quarter lead came in the back of the same end zone as the injury. Then Gallup grabbed Lamb in a bear hug before celebrating with other teammates.

“I’ve been envisioning it ever since I got hurt,” Gallup said. “So when I come back, I need to make a statement. So it means I’ve done the work. It’s a good feeling.”

Washington outgained Dallas 297 yards to 279 but had several promising drives stalled by penalties, and flags also wiped out interceptions by Benjamin St.-Juste and Kamren Curl.

The Commanders finished with 11 penalties for 136 yards after totaling 128 penalty yards the first three weeks.

“Everything that we’re doing right now is completely controllable,” said receiver Jahan Dotson, whose 10-yard TD catch in the second quarter gave Washington a 7-6 lead. “It’s obviously frustrating, not winning. We’ve just got to figure ourselves out.”

The Cowboys believed Gallup's return would help Lamb in his role leading the group after the offseason trade of Amari Cooper to Cleveland in a cost-cutting move. For one game at least, they were right.

Lamb had three consecutive catches for 56 yards on a first-half drive to the second of Brett Maher's four field goals.

The third-year pro fooled the defense with a nice fake on a slant for a 30-yard score and a 22-10 lead on the first play of the fourth quarter.

Lamb had six catches for 97 yards a week after he scored the go-ahead TD in a victory at the New York Giants. Gallup had two grabs for 24 yards while drawing pass interference penalties of 38 and 27 yards.

PRESCOTT GOT NEXT?

Prescott had the same role from the previous home game, wearing a headset while cajoling the crowd for the defense. But he's much closer to a return now. It's possible he could be back next Sunday at the defending Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams.

“I can’t give you anything there medically,” owner/general manager Jerry Jones said. “I don’t think anyone knows how he’s going to grip the ball but certainly, we feel a lot better the way Cooper is playing, the way our team is playing.”

ANOTHER, AND A FIRST

Trevon Diggs, last year's NFL interceptions leader with 11, had his second of the season, and in as many weeks, for Dallas on a deep throw from Wentz with the Commanders trying to get in field goal position late in the first half.

Rookie DaRon Bland, replacing Jourdan Lewis after Lewis was a late scratch with a groin injury, had the first of his career to essentially seal the victory in the fourth quarter.

SNYDER SIGHTING

Washington owner Dan Snyder, under investigation by the NFL over alleged workplace misconduct within his club, was on the field before the game with Jones. Snyder is suspended from day-to-day operations and hasn't been seen in public at Commanders home games.

INJURIES

Cowboys: All-Pro RG Zack Martin exited in the third quarter after colliding with another player and favoring his right leg. He returned. ... DT Quinton Bohanna injured a shoulder in the fourth quarter.

Redskins: LB Milo Eifler was sidelined by a hamstring injury and didn't return. ... S Percy Butler was announced as questionable to return with a quadriceps issue.

UP NEXT

Commanders: Tennessee at home next Sunday.

Cowboys: Dallas is 0-2 against the Rams since they moved back to Los Angeles. The first loss was a divisional playoff game during the 2018 season.

———

More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP—NFL

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Independent

Tom Brady shares sweet pregame moment with children as wife Gisele Bündchen skips NFL game

Tom Brady shared a heartwarming interaction with each of his three children ahead of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ first home game of the NFL season.On Sunday, the 45-year-old quarterback was seen hugging and kissing his daughter Vivian, who was cheering for her dad on the sidelines. Brady went nose-to-nose with his nine-year-old daughter and kissed her on the forehead.The football star also hugged his sons Benjamin, 12, and Jack, 15, before shaking hands with fans watching from the sidelines.Tom Brady shares son Benjamin and daughter Vivian with wife Gisele Bündchen. He also shares his eldest son, Jack, with ex...
TAMPA, FL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Michael Irvin Unhappy News

Michael Irvin isn't happy on Monday morning. The ESPN "First Take" analyst is not happy with the narrative surrounding Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel following Tua Tagovailoa's injury. Irvin believes unfair blame is being placed on the Dolphins first-year head coach. "The realest thing said by anyone on ESPN or...
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Calling For Head Coach To Be Fired Tonight

The NFL world is calling for a head coach's firing on Sunday evening. The Panthers dropped to 1-3 on the season following Sunday afternoon's loss to the Cardinals. Carolina head coach Matt Rhule has a pretty poor resume as an NFL head coach. Is he going to last much longer with the Panthers?
CHARLOTTE, NC
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

The Chiefs scored a TD on a very clever trick play that had NFL fans in awe

Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs are taking it to Tom Brady and the Bucs tonight in Tampa in a rematch of Super Bowl 55 that is being played on the very same field. Mahomes and the Chiefs’ offense has been on fire all night long but the coolest (OK, maybe second coolest) TD that they scored came on a play in which Mahomes didn’t touch the ball at all.
KANSAS CITY, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Dallas, TX
Football
Washington, DC
Sports
Local
Texas Sports
Washington, DC
Football
State
Tennessee State
State
Minnesota State
City
Washington, TX
Local
Texas Football
State
Washington State
City
Washington, DC
Dallas, TX
Sports
City
Dallas, TX
State
Arizona State
City
Cleveland, TX
The Spun

Jerry Jones Announces Decision On Cooper Rush, Dak Prescott

Jerry Jones wants everyone to know that there is no quarterback controversy with the Dallas Cowboys. Backup quarterback Cooper Rush has won three straight starts since starter Dak Prescott went down with a thumb injury but that's not going to be enough for him to start when Prescott returns. Jones...
DALLAS, TX
Athlon Sports

Coaching Legend Tony Dungy Is Unhappy With The NFL

Coaching legend Tony Dungy is unhappy with the NFL this week.  The NFL's concussion protocol has come under scrutiny since Tua Tagovailoa's terrifying injury. On Sunday night, the League's failed protocol for head injuries manifested itself. Bucs tight end Cameron Brate collided with one of ...
NFL
The Spun

Look: NFL World Reacts To Antonio Brown, Gisele Bundchen News

The Antonio Brown saga continues to get weirder and weirder on Sunday night. Earlier Sunday evening, Brown took to social media, sharing a photo of himself and Tom Brady's wife, Gisele Bundchen. "Put that S--- On," he captioned the photo, which has gone viral on social media. Earlier this weekend,...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dan Snyder
Person
Dak Prescott
Person
Carson Wentz
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Tom Brady had a very simple - and accurate! - message for Patrick Mahomes in postgame handshake

This is the online version of our daily newsletter, The Morning Win. Subscribe to get irreverent and incisive sports stories, delivered to your mailbox every morning. Patrick Mahomes went into Tampa Bay on Sunday night and did just about everything he wanted to do against Tom Brady and the Bucs as his three touchdown passes led the Chiefs to an easy 41-31 win over the team that beat them on the very same field a few years ago in Super Bowl 57.
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Sunday Night's Cris Collinsworth News

Sunday night, the longtime NBC NFL analyst gave fans what they wanted prior to kickoff between the Buccaneers and the Chiefs. Collinsworth hadn't done the slide earlier in the year, but he brought it back tonight. "The slide is officially back!" Dov Kleiman tweeted on Sunday evening. The NFL world...
NFL
thecomeback.com

NFL world reacts to ridiculous Patrick Mahomes touchdown pass

Kansas City Chiefs star Patrick Mahomes has long been recognized as one of the best quarterbacks in all of football. But perhaps his greatest attribute as a player is his ability to improvise. Mahomes put that on display in a magical way in the second quarter of Kansas City’s matchup...
KANSAS CITY, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cowboys#Rams#Washington Commanders#American Football#Backup Qb Rush
The Spun

Cowboys Rookie Could Be On Verge Of Returning Soon

The Dallas Cowboys aren't having any issues on the defensive side of the football, make no mistake about it. Nonetheless, help could be on the way for Dan Quinn's unit. ESPN's Todd Archer believes the Cowboys could open the practice window for rookie linebacker Damone Clark as early as this Wednesday.
DALLAS, TX
The Spun

Shannon Sharpe Makes Prediction For Cowboys-Rams Game

The reigning Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams host the reigning NFC East champion Dallas Cowboys in a hotly anticipated late-afternoon Week 5 game. Shannon Sharpe has some interesting thoughts on the upcoming matchup. During Wednesday's edition of Undisputed, the FOX analyst said that the Rams haven't looked like a...
DALLAS, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Dallas Cowboys
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Westword

Melvin Gordon Ripped by Broncos Fans on Twitter After Loss to Raiders: Too Far?

As anyone with even a glancing knowledge of internet culture understands, social media isn't a paragon of polite conversation. But the reaction to a Melvin Gordon fumble returned for a touchdown in the Denver Broncos' agonizing 32-23 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders on October 2 — particularly after his emotional walkout during a post-game interview — has touched off a debate about whether the absolutely reasonable criticism of his ball-security issues has gone too far.
DENVER, CO
Vibe

Drake Scores $2 Million Payout After Winning Huge Bet On NFL Games

Drake has raked in another seven-figure payout after coming up on the winning end of his latest high-stakes wager, this time to the tune of more than $2 million. The rap star, whose gambling exploits have made headlines over the past few years, scored his latest victory after betting on a three-team parlay picking the Buffalo Bills, Dallas Cowboys, and Kansas City Chiefs to win their NFL Week 4 matchups. According to the rapper’s ticket, he bet CA $394,771.80, which is approximately $287,000 in U.S. currency, on the parlay, and is due over $2 million in Canadian currency following all...
NFL
ABC News

ABC News

853K+
Followers
182K+
Post
480M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy