ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

Jones injures ankle in Giants' 20-12 victory over Bears

ABC News
ABC News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09urCC_0iJHhBez00

With Daniel Jones limited by an ankle injury and backup Tyrod Taylor down with a concussion midway through the fourth quarter, New York Giants rookie coach Brian Daboll reached for his grease board and went to work.

Jones ran for two first-half touchdown before his injury and Saquon Barkley capped a 146-yard rushing effort by running a last-resort wildcat offense in leading the Giants to a 20-12 victory over the Chicago Bears on Sunday.

“I just think that’s what you do in a leadership position,” Daboll said after the Giants improved to 3-1, their best start since 2011. “You don’t panic. You try to stay composed. You try to give people a plan that they can go out and execute and believe in when they need to do it.”

Daboll said the Giants had some three-back calls in the game plan, but he and offensive line coach Bobby Johnson showed the players a couple of add-ons to get them through the final seven minutes.

Jones lined up as a receiver on most of those plays just so he could hear the calls in his helmet and relay the plays to the offense. Barkley did the rest taking the direct snaps from Jon Feliciano, who centered a line that helped the Giants rush for 262 yards.

Barkley said the Giants have practiced the wildcat, and showed it against Carolina.

“I mean, you don’t want to be in that situation," he said. "But the way that the coaches reacted in drawing it up, it felt like you're back as a little kid in the backyard playing football.”

Jones had scored on runs of 21 and 8 yards in the first half and Graham Gano kicked field goals of 44 and 43 yards for New York.

Michael Badgley kicked four field goals for the Bears (2-2) while filling in for Cairo Santos, who missed the game for personal reasons.

“When the other team scores touchdowns and we kick field goals, typically that’s not good,” Bears coach Matt Eberflus said. “We’ve got to make sure we handle that in terms of our scoring efficiency on offense in the red zone. Turn some of those threes into sevens. That’s going to be big going forward.”

Jones and backup Tyrod Taylor were injured in a roughly 10-minute span in the second half. Jones (8 of 13 for 71 yards and 68 yards rushing) was hurt when he was sacked by Jaquan Brisker late the third quarter. Taylor sustained a concussion after scrambling for a first down with 8:35 to go.

“Obviously, you want to play and you want to be out there with your teammates at the end of the game where we’re fighting and trying to win,” Jones said. “I thought guys stepped up and played great to finish off the game.”

Jones finished the series that Gano ended with a 44-yarder for a 17-12 lead, and Barkley ran the direct-snap offense that Gano finished with his 43-yarder with 5:34 to go. Jones was on the field and lined up as a receiver on those plays and he took the snaps on some of the final series for handoffs.

Chicago had a chance late, but Velus Jones Jr. fumbled a punt at his own 35 and Gary Brightwell recovered with 2:13 to play. The Bears got the ball back at their own 27 with 17 seconds to play, but the game ended with a final play that included about 10 laterals.

Justin Fields was 10 of 21 for 163 yards, ran for 52 yards and was sacked five times. Khalil Herbert had 77 yards rushing as the Bears lost to the Giants for the first time in four games.

Coming off an excellent game against the Cowboys, Jones scored on runs of 21 and 8 yards to give the Giants a 14-6 halftime lead. The TDs were the team's first in the opening 30 minutes this season.

Badgley hit three field goals as the Bears failed to maximize on two red-zone opportunities.

STEPPING IN

With Santos out, Badgley was signed to the to the practice squad and then promoted to the active roster. Badgley hit from 29, 22, 40 and 35 yards.

Santos had made all four of his field goals attempts this season, including a winning 30-yarder against Houston last Sunday.

Badgley made 18 of 22 field goal attempts in 13 games with the Colts and Titans last season.

INJURIES

Bears: LG Cody Whitehair left in the first half with a knee injury.

Giants: Besides the quarterbacks, S Julian Love (concussion), OT Evan Neal (neck), DT Henry Mondeaux (ankle), WR Kenny Golladay (knee) and CB Aaron Robinson left the game. Daboll had no injury updates after the game. Jones said he hopes to play next week.

UP NEXT

Bears: Face the Vikings in Minnesota in their second straight road game.

Giants: Cross the Atlantic Ocean to face the Packers in London.

———

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP—NFL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NJ.com

Giants have huge injury mess to sort out | 10 players, including both QBs, hurt vs. Bears: Here’s the breakdown

The Giants experienced the thrill of victory and the agony of the injury report on Sunday afternoon at MetLife Stadium. While winning for the third time in four games by beating the Chicago Bears, 20-12, the Giants had 10 players sidelined at one time or another. Of most concern will be the team’s quarterback situation as the Giants prepare for Sunday’s game against the Green Bay Packers in London — which means any players the Giants add this week will need an up-to-date passport.
NFL
Daily Mail

Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel address outside noise while confirming Tua Tagovailoa will remain around the team while in concussion protocol

Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel confirmed on Wednesday that Tua Tagovailoa would still be around the team while he remains in concussion protocol - 'as long as it doesn't adversely affect him.'. McDaniel also addressed some of the noise surrounding the situation, saying that it hasn't affected him. The...
NFL
Oklahoma Daily

Sooners in NFL: Kyler Murray scores 3 touchdowns in victory, Jalen Hurts leads Eagles to 4-0 record in Week 4

Thirty-one former Sooners participated in Week 4 NFL action. Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray defeated former Sooners teammate and fellow Heisman Trophy winner Baker Mayfield and the Carolina Panthers while Jalen Hurts continued to shine leading the Philadelphia Eagles to a 4-0 record. Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon and...
NORMAN, OK
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chicago, IL
Football
San Francisco, CA
Football
City
Chicago, IL
State
Minnesota State
Local
Illinois Sports
Local
Illinois Football
City
San Francisco, CA
Local
California Football
Chicago, IL
Sports
San Francisco, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
ESPN

San Francisco 49ers lose second starting left tackle in two weeks, with Colton McKivitz to miss two months with MCL sprain in knee

SANTA CLARA, Calif. -- For the second week in a row, the San Francisco 49ers have lost their starting left tackle to injury for an extended period. A little more than a week after star left tackle Trent Williams suffered a high right ankle sprain in a Sept. 25 loss to the Denver Broncos, Colton McKivitz departed Monday night's win against the Los Angeles Rams with a knee injury.
NFL
The Associated Press

Wilson's solid performance in clutch a great sign for Jets

There were moments in the first three quarters Sunday when Zach Wilson showed flashes of the playmaker the New York Jets thought they were getting when they drafted him No. 2 overall last year. There were other times when the second-year quarterback — making his season debut after being sidelined by a knee injury — still very much appeared to be a work in progress. And then came the fourth quarter. Wilson was masterful in the clutch, leading the Jets to a 24-20 comeback victory over the Steelers in Pittsburgh.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bears#Titans#American Football#New York Giants
theScore

Mets welcome Padres, Phillies will visit Cardinals in NL playoffs

The National League playoff matchups are set after the Philadelphia Phillies lost to the Houston Astros and the San Diego Padres beat the San Francisco Giants on Tuesday. The 6-seed Phillies will head to Missouri to face off against the NL Central champion St. Louis Cardinals starting Friday. Philadelphia is in the postseason for the first time since 2011.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
ABC News

ABC News

853K+
Followers
182K+
Post
480M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy