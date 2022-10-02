ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Bieber tunes up for playoffs, Guardians top Royals 7-5

ABC News
ABC News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17w64r_0iJHh6Kb00

Shane Bieber allowed two runs over five innings in his final start before the postseason, Josh Naylor and rookie Will Brennan hit three-run homers and the Cleveland Guardians defeated the Kansas City Royals 7-5 on Sunday.

Bieber (13-8) is scheduled to start Game 1 of the wild-card series Friday for the AL Central champions. Cleveland is 90-69, has won 11 of 13 and is an MLB-best 22-5 since Sept. 5.

The right-hander gave up both runs — one unearned —in the fourth and scattered seven hits, struck out three, walked one and threw 80 pitches. Bieber finished the regular season with 198 strikeouts in 200 innings.

“Knew we were on a bit of a pitch count and want to go out there and compete,” he said. “We’re still trying to win ballgames and we want to win outright and finish the season on a high note. That’s what it came down to.”

Guardians manager Terry Francona thought it was a hard start for Bieber in terms of wanting to pitch well, but also knowing what's ahead.

“You want to get through and you want to feel good and you want to get people out,” Francona said. “All of a sudden, they’re starting to put balls in play and get some hits, and we don’t get a couple outs. But he knows Friday’s coming.”

Naylor and Brennan homered off Max Castillo (0-2) in Cleveland’s six-run second.

Naylor played first base and batted cleanup, one spot ahead of his brother Bo, who was the designated hitter. Bo Naylor, called up from the minors Saturday, struck out in all four at-bats.

“I know their parents are here,” Francona said. “We don’t make the lineup too often like that, but I thought maybe they’d get a kick out of that.”

Josh Naylor’s home run gave Cleveland a 7-0 lead. Brennan, another rookie, hit his first major-league homer earlier in the inning. He also tripled and scored to leadoff the game.

Kansas City cut the score to 7-5 in the eighth, but Trevor Stephan retired Edward Olivares with two on to end the inning. Emmanuel Clase pitched the ninth for his major-league leading 41st save.

“We had some really good at-bats, put us in a situation bring (Olivares) up there with a chance to take the lead,” Kansas City manager Mike Matheny said. “After being down as much as we were down to have that opportunity late in the game, it shows a lot of fight.”

Amed Rosario had a sacrifice fly in the first before Cleveland sent nine men to the plate in the second and scored six times with two outs.

Brennan is batting .355 in nine games since being called up from Triple-A Columbus on Sept. 21 and is playing his way on to the postseason roster.

“There’s a reason we called him up when we did,” Francona said. “We felt like he could help us moving forward when there’s only three weeks left in the season. That’s probably the biggest compliment we could give him.”

José Ramirez stole his 20th base of the season in the seventh, the fourth time in his career he has hit 20 home runs and stolen 20 bases in a season.

Castillo, acquired from Toronto for Whit Merrifield, allowed seven runs in five innings, but retired 10 in a row after Cleveland jumped ahead.

MJ Melendez and Vinnie Pasquantino each had three hits for the Royals.

TAKE A DAY

Royals catcher Salvador Perez wasn’t in the lineup after feeling soreness in his left thumb during Saturday’s game.

Perez tore the ulnar collateral ligament in the thumb in June, had surgery and returned in late July. Perez homered in the seventh inning Saturday and was removed from the game following the at-bat because of discomfort in the thumb.

Matheny said tests showed the area where the surgery was performed wasn’t affected and Perez is day-to-day over the final three games of the season.

“We’re fortunate everything looked good where the repair was,” Matheny said. “That didn’t seem to be an issue. It’s just sore.”

BUNDLE UP

The game-time temperature was 58 degrees, which felt much lower to fans thanks to a 22 mph wind blowing in from center field.

UP NEXT

The six-game series continues Monday night. RHP Zack Greinke (4-9, 3.78 ERA) is 1-0 in three starts against the Guardians this season, allowing two earned runs over 16 2/3 innings. RHP Triston McKenzie (11-11, 2.99 ERA) was 2-0 with a 2.14 ERA in five September starts.

———

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP—Sports

Comments / 0

Related
Cleveland.com

Guardians beat Royals, 5-3; Cal Quantrill extends winning streak to 11 games

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Even the state of limbo can’t stop the streak. The Guardians have been stuck in limbo since clinching the AL Central on Sept. 25 against Texas at Globe Life Field. Nine games to prepare for Friday and the start of their three-game wild card series, which will be against Tampa Bay after Seattle clinched the second wild card spot by beating Detroit in the first game of a doubleheader Tuesday night and the Rays lost a rain-shortened game against Boston.
CLEVELAND, OH
Doc's Sports Service

Kansas City Royals vs Cleveland Guardians Prediction, 10/3/2022 MLB Picks, Best Bets & Odds

Odds/Point Spread: Kansas City (+185) Cleveland (-215) The Cleveland Guardians (90-69) welcome the Kansas City Royals (64-95) at Kauffman Stadium on Monday. The moneyline on this contest has the Royals at +185 while the Guardians are priced at -215. The betting total comes in at 7. The expected starting pitchers will be Zack Greinke and Triston McKenzie.
KANSAS CITY, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Cleveland, MO
Local
Ohio Sports
City
Cleveland, OH
Kansas City, MO
Sports
Cleveland, OH
Sports
Local
Missouri Sports
City
Kansas City, MO
City
Toronto, OH
FOX Sports

Guardians bring 2-1 series lead over Royals into game 4

Kansas City Royals (64-94, fifth in the AL Central) vs. Cleveland Guardians (90-69, first in the AL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Royals: Zack Greinke (4-9, 3.98 ERA, 1.35 WHIP, 72 strikeouts); Guardians: Triston McKenzie (11-11, 2.99 ERA, .96 WHIP, 186 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Guardians -187, Royals +157; over/under is 7...
CLEVELAND, OH
FOX Sports

Twins take 4-game losing streak into matchup against the White Sox

Minnesota Twins (77-84, third in the AL Central) vs. Chicago White Sox (81-80, second in the AL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Twins: Louie Varland (0-2, 4.71 ERA, 1.33 WHIP, 16 strikeouts); White Sox: Davis Martin (3-5, 3.79 ERA, 1.18 WHIP, 47 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: White Sox -138, Twins +116; over/under...
CHICAGO, IL
FOX Sports

Twins play the White Sox looking to break road losing streak

Minnesota Twins (77-83, third in the AL Central) vs. Chicago White Sox (80-80, second in the AL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Twins: Josh Winder (4-5, 4.31 ERA, 1.25 WHIP, 45 strikeouts); White Sox: Lucas Giolito (10-9, 5.00 ERA, 1.47 WHIP, 173 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: White Sox -140, Twins +119; over/under...
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Amed Rosario
Person
Trevor Stephan
Person
Terry Francona
Person
Mike Matheny
Person
Zack Greinke
Person
Emmanuel Clase
Person
Bieber
Person
Shane Bieber
Person
Whit Merrifield
Person
Triston Mckenzie
numberfire.com

Guardians' Josh Naylor sitting versus Royals Monday

The Cleveland Guardians did not list Josh Naylor as a starter for Monday's game against the Kansas City Royals. Naylor will sit tonight's game out while Owen Miller starts at first base and hits sixth against the Royals. Naylor has enjoyed a breakout campaign this season, batting .254 with a...
CLEVELAND, OH
FOX Sports

Quantrill stays unbeaten at home, Guardians down Royals 5-3

CLEVELAND (AP) — Cal Quantrill finished the regular season unbeaten at home, improving to 14-0 in his career at Progressive Field after Owen Miller hit a two-run homer to send the Cleveland Guardians to a 5-3 win over the Kansas City Royals on Tuesday night. Quantrill (15-5) was in...
CLEVELAND, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Kansas City Royals
Royals Review

Ninth inning rally fizzles as Royals lose 5-3 to the Guardians

As the dates on our computers and phones changed from 2021 to 2022, we weren’t even sure that we’d have baseball this year thanks to a heated labor standoff between the owners and the player’s union. Thankfully, we got a full 162-game season that started a little late and resulted in tonight’s penultimate game of the year being played on October 4, a game in which the Cleveland Guardians handed the Kansas City Royals a 5-3 loss, the Royals’ 96th of the season.
KANSAS CITY, MO
FOX Sports

Guardians host the Royals for the season opener

PITCHING PROBABLES: Royals: Daniel Lynch (4-12, 4.90 ERA, 1.56 WHIP, 120 strikeouts); Guardians: Cal Quantrill (14-5, 3.42 ERA, 1.22 WHIP, 124 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Guardians -188, Royals +158; over/under is 7 1/2 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The Cleveland Guardians host the Kansas City Royals in the season opener. Cleveland went...
CLEVELAND, OH
ABC News

ABC News

853K+
Followers
182K+
Post
480M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy