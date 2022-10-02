Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden celebrates life of Jonah Holland

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- Among the flowers at Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden Sunday morning were cyclists, swimmers, garden staff, and others, brought together to celebrate the life of 49-year-old Carla "Jonah" Holland .

Holland was the Garden's Digital Content Manager for 14 years.

"Jonah will be dearly missed by our Garden family and the community," the botanical garden shared in an online post.

Holland was hit and killed by an intoxicated driver while cycling with her friend, Natalie Rainer, on Aug. 13 in Henrico County. The crash happened around 7:15 a.m. on Osborne Turnpike. Rainer also sustained injuries from the crash.

WTVR Jonah Holland

Joshua Silverman, a cyclist who has ridden hundreds of miles with Holland, said he was proud to see so many people from across the Richmond cycling community show their support for Holland and her family Sunday.

"She was a beautiful person," he said. "I love her smile. She couldn’t smile for a picture without tilting her head a little lopsided. That’s how she rode her bike, too. I always wondered how she kinda stayed up, but she was just a little off to one side... just a beautiful, beautiful person.”

WTVR

The garden is now making a commitment to plant flowers in her honor, allowing attendees to write messages on bulbs that will be planted in a special spot in memory of Holland. In the spring of 2023, Lewis Ginter will also offer a day of free admission in her memory.

A common theme among speakers Sunday morning: Holland fostered a large community of friends wherever she went and will be missed greatly by those in the greater Richmond area.

"Really taking the time to get to know each other, to know our strengths, to know our challenges, and to be there to support each other. I think that’s what Jonah was all about," Silverman said. "She loved her kids fiercely. We heard that today. And if you spent time with Jonah, she didn’t talk about herself, she talked about her children. And never bragging about herself as a parent, just being proud of what two great kids she has.”

Contributions to Jonah's family can be made by contacting jonahhollandlegacy@gmail.com.

WTVR