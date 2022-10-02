Frost advisory issued for almost all of Northeast Ohio

The changing of the seasons is truly upon us. A frost advisory has been issued from 3 a.m. to 9 a.m. Monday for multiple counties in Northeast Ohio, according to the National Weather Service.

The following counties are affected



Richland

Lorain

Stark

Huron

Summit

Medina

Ashtabula

Ashland

Holmes

Wayne

Temperatures are expected to fall into the mid-30s overnight, and frost is likely away from Lake Erie and outside of larger urban areas. This will likely be the coldest night in months, falling to 32 degrees in some places.

Plants can be harmed overnight, and owners are advised to protect their vegetation.

