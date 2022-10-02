ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Summit County, OH

Frost advisory issued for almost all of Northeast Ohio

By Claire Geary
News 5 Cleveland WEWS
News 5 Cleveland WEWS
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0iCUGt_0iJHh2nh00

The changing of the seasons is truly upon us. A frost advisory has been issued from 3 a.m. to 9 a.m. Monday for multiple counties in Northeast Ohio, according to the National Weather Service.

The following counties are affected

  • Richland
  • Lorain
  • Stark
  • Huron
  • Summit
  • Medina
  • Ashtabula
  • Ashland
  • Holmes
  • Wayne

Temperatures are expected to fall into the mid-30s overnight, and frost is likely away from Lake Erie and outside of larger urban areas. This will likely be the coldest night in months, falling to 32 degrees in some places.

Plants can be harmed overnight, and owners are advised to protect their vegetation.

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here , and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.

Comments / 13

Honorable Dre
2d ago

why do we act surprised when it's time for the weather to change like it's been doing since we have been on this earth?

Reply
11
Related
27 First News

How cold must it get for a record low in October?

(WKBN) – We have had several chilly mornings since autumn officially began in late September. So far, October has featured more cool weather and some frost. Fall lovers have certainly been able to revel in the crisp mornings. The low temperature on both Monday, October 3, and Tuesday, October 4, fell to 36°. Even with the snap to fall weather, so far none of the days have featured any record cold. So, what does it take to set record low temperatures in October?
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Cleveland, OH
City
Wayne, OH
City
Lorain, OH
City
Ashtabula, OH
County
Stark County, OH
County
Summit County, OH
sciotopost.com

Frost Advisory Issued for Southern Ohio Tonight

OHIO – Temperatures in the low to mid-30s will result in frost formation overnight in the Southern Ohio areas. National Weather has issued the following advisory from midnight EDT /11 PM CDT/ tonight to 10 AM EDT /9 AM CDT/ Wednesday. Patchy Frost Possible Tonight...Temperatures are forecast to drop...
ENVIRONMENT
27 First News

Lake Erie’s water temperature – Why should you care?

(WKBN) -As the temperature turns colder this fall, you can expect the Great Lakes to continue to cool down, too. The water temperature on the lake is closely watched by meteorologists as it is used as a guide to figure out if the lake will be able to produce lake effect clouds and precipitation.
CLEVELAND, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Android Tv#Youtube Tv#Northeast Ohio#Urban Areas#Amazon Fire Tv#Hulu Live#Amazon Alexa
whbc.com

Happy Driving News: 2 Of 3 Ramps Reopening at Central Interchange

AKRON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The reopening of the I-77 Northbound ramp to I-76 East at the Central Interchange first thing Tuesday morning is a harbinger of good things to come. Somewhere in the vicinity of November 30, the all-important Northbound 77 to Westbound 76 ramp will...
AKRON, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple TV
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
ROKU
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
NWS
WFMJ.com

Ohio's newest getaway lodge starts taking reservations

Ohio has a new spot for weekend getaways about an hour southeast of Columbus. The new 81-room Hocking Hills State Park Lodge & Conference Center is taking reservations for as early as Sunday, October 8, 2022. Less than a five-hour drive from Youngstown, the lodge is located near some of...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
27 First News

Why last night’s sunset was special

(WKBN) – The autumn equinox was on September 22, which was the start of astronomical fall, but the days have been getting shorter since the summer solstice, which occurred on June 22. We reached another milestone last night as it was last sunset after 7 p.m. until March. Monday’s...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WPXI Pittsburgh

Lead weights and lie detectors: The scandal that rocked a Cleveland fishing tournament and became worldwide news

The walleye that swim in the cold, murky depths of Lake Erie are the waters' apex predator, a sleek torpedo of teeth that dine on shad, minnow and any other fish smaller than themselves. They do not, as far as marine science has determined, dine on lead pellets the size of golf balls or precisely-trimmed fillets of other walleye. So when Jason Fischer, director of the Lake Erie Walleye Trail tournament series, pulled handfuls of lead sinkers and fillets from the bellies of some prize-winning fish, he knew he had a hell of a problem in his hands.
CLEVELAND, OH
Travel Maven

This Scenic Train Ride is One of the Most Relaxing Ways to Enjoy Ohio

When it comes to seeing the outdoors, there is no shortage of options. From climbing up cliffs and hiking through forests to tubing down rivers and fishing in lakes, Ohio offers limitless ways to spend time enjoying nature. In this article, we'll talk about one of the most amazing ways to take in all the natural beauty the Buckeye State has to offer along the Cuyahoga Valley Scenic Railroad.
AKRON, OH
News 5 Cleveland WEWS

News 5 Cleveland WEWS

51K+
Followers
11K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Cleveland, Ohio news and weather from News 5 Cleveland WEWS, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.news5cleveland.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy