Ronkonkoma Catalytic Converter Crooks Caught on CameraTimothy BolgerRonkonkoma, NY
Vanished In Connecticut. What Happened To These Missing People?The Vivid Faces of the Vanished
Mother Searching For Her Missing Daughter After Her Boyfriend Told Her A Stranger Picked The Toddler UpThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedBridgeport, CT
A Connecticut Father Disappeared In 2016 And His Son Was Brutally Murdered Months Later Still Searching For His DadThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedBridgeport, CT
Cops Release Pics of Elwood Bank RobberTimothy BolgerSuffolk County, NY
Police: Email scam costs Garden City man down payment meant for his first home
Eager homebuyers are becoming the latest victims of email scams. It cost one Garden City man a down payment meant for his first home.
Massapequa Park homeowners say repair to broken pipe has been ongoing for 5 years
Massapequa Park residents say they are frustrated with a broken sewer pipe that has been taking over five years to repair.
Police: Adult intentionally hits teen with car in Mastic Beach
The teen was taken to the hospital for treatment of injuries not considered life-threatening.
‘Right now, it’s nails and holes.’ Brooklyn residents, elected officials call for changes to Coney Island Boardwalk
Brooklyn residents and elected officials are calling for the Coney Island Boardwalk to receive much-needed renovations.
Parents alerted to new kidnapping scam in Bay Shore
According to district officials, the scam begins with parents receiving a phone call from someone who claims their child has been kidnapped.
Police: Backpack containing $100K stolen in Concourse Village robbery
A backpack containing $100,000 was stolen during a robbery in Concourse Village.
Mount Vernon mail carrier indicted, accused of stealing $78K in checks
The Westchester County district attorney has announced the indictment of a Mount Vernon mail carrier accused of stealing more than $78,000 in checks.
Concerned residents want changes to make Flanders Road safer
They say they are seeing a recent increase in car crashes and DWIs on Flanders Road.
ALERT CENTER: Crews on scene of Bay Shore house fire
News 12 has been told someone called to report a fire in the basement of the home.
Police: Motorcycle rider hurt in Lynbrook accident
Police said a motorcycle rider was sent to the hospital after an accident in Lynbrook Saturday afternoon.
NYPD: Man wanted for groping woman in the Bronx
Police say a man is wanted for a forcible touching incident last month in the Bronx.
New Rochelle park renamed in honor of 5-year-old who died of sickle cell disease
The renovated park and playground at the Heritage Homes on Brook Street in New Rochelle have been renamed for Ryan August Sinkfield.
NYPD: Arrest made in fatal Morris Height subway stabbing
Police arrested and charged 27-year-old Saquan Lemons with the murder of 38-year-old Charles Moore.
Fairfield man critically injured by Bridgeport hit-in-run driver pleads for suspect to come forward
A Fairfield man who suffered critical injuries in a Bridgeport hit-and-run is pleading for the driver to surrender to police.
Police: Jersey City fugitive arrested after applying for sheriff's office job
Police arrested a Jersey City fugitive after she made herself easy to find.
Police: 1 person injured in shooting on Bee-Line 4 bus near South Broadway and Ludlow
Police say a man was shot on the northbound Bee-Line 4 bus around 5 p.m. Friday near South Broadway and Ludlow.
Police: Man stabbed multiple times in unprovoked attack at subway station
Police are searching for a suspect connected to the unprovoked stabbing of a man at the 176th Street subway station.
Police: 42-year-old woman stabbed to death inside her N. Bellmore home
Police say a woman was stabbed to death inside her own home in North Bellmore. Police say the stabbing happened around 11:40 p.m. Thursday on South Bismark Avenue. Detectives say multiple 911 calls were received regarding a domestic incident that occurred at the home. Upon arrival, officers located the body...
Police urge against vigilantism in wake of Newark prep school guidance counselor case
Police say the case started with an online message between former counselor Didier Jean-Baptiste and someone he believed to be a 14-year-old boy.
Bridgeport PD: Man killed, 2 wounded in early morning shooting
A 29-year-old man from Bridgeport was found fatally shot and two others were wounded early Saturday morning near an intersection in the city, Bridgeport police said.
