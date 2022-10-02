Read full article on original website
Related
news3lv.com
Las Vegas police foundation now selling 2023 K-9 calendars
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — You can now show your support for the beloved four-legged heroes of Southern Nevada. The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Foundation says 2023 calendars featuring the department's K-9s are now available. For the first time, the calendar features handlers along with their furry partners in...
news3lv.com
New app hopes to help quickly locate missing children and adults
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — It's been 20 years since Elizabeth Smart was the focus of a desperate search after being abducted from her bedroom as a child and held captive by a man and his wife for nine months before police in Utah rescued her. She's now one of...
news3lv.com
Neon Feast's Al Mancini looks at dining news on Las Vegas Strip, around valley
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Whether it's on the Las Vegas Strip or in the suburbs, Neon Feast has you covered on your next dining experience. Al Mancini, founder of Neon Feast, joined us to talk about some culinary news, including a big anniversary and where you can celebrate Oktoberfest and PRIDE Month.
news3lv.com
Up to the challenge: Krystal becomes a Guest Service Ambassador
Las Vegas (KSNV) — News 3 is up to the challenge!. This week, our own Krystal Allan visited Virgin Hotels Las Vegas to learn a little about being a guest service ambassador. Have an idea for a job you'd like to see News 3 take on next?. Email your...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
news3lv.com
Age of Chivalry Renaissance Festival
Las Vegas (KSNV) — It's time to show your true knighthood at the 28th annual Age of Chivalry Renaissance Festival. Joining us now with everything you need to know before you converse with royalty this weekend, Tipsy McCracken.
news3lv.com
Chasing Dreams and Smiles
Las Vegas (KSNV) — The basics of love. It's how a new boutique in the valley is hoping to change some narratives. Joining us now with more is Lonnie Southall, owner of Dreams and Smiles.
news3lv.com
City of Las Vegas completes Arts District's California Avenue project
Las Vegas (KSNV) — A remodeling project at the Arts District is now complete and ready for visitors. The City of Las Vegas announced Wednesday that its ongoing California Avenue project is now finished. The project is just one of several 'complete street' projects that will take place across...
news3lv.com
Wine and food tasting extravaganza
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Wine *and* food tasting. And it's all for a good cause. Joining us now with more on the upcoming Nathan Adelson Hospice extravaganza is Laura Coleman.
RELATED PEOPLE
news3lv.com
Asian Night Market returns to Las Vegas
Las Vegas (KSNV) — The Asian Night Market is coming back to Las Vegas this weekend. Joining us now with more from the Asian Community Development Council is Chloe Hsia and from GYU Plus, Izzy Cabrera, and Luis DeSantos.
news3lv.com
Celebrate the holidays at Allegiant Stadium with all-new holiday experience
Las Vegas (KSNV) — With the holidays coming up, Allegiant Stadium is providing the community with a new way to celebrate this Christmas season. On Thursday, December 8th, and Friday, December 9th, the venue will transform itself into an unforgettable holiday atmosphere featuring live entertainment, festive décor, and Las Vegas Raiders experiences available to six corporate groups per evening.
news3lv.com
Some Las Vegas residents to see hike in water bill
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The top water users in Las Vegas are getting a price hike. On Tuesday, the Las Vegas Valley Water District approved a rate increase for the top ten percent of single-family water consumers. If you're in that group, you'll pay an additional $9 for every...
news3lv.com
Crash between semi-truck, van shuts down NB U.S. 95 east of downtown Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A crash between a semi-truck and a van has shut down a portion of northbound U.S. 95 Monday afternoon. Nevada State Police, Highway Patrol says the collision was reported at Charleston Boulevard, east of downtown Las Vegas. No serious injuries were reported and nobody was...
IN THIS ARTICLE
news3lv.com
Registration now open for Nevada SPCA's 2nd annual 'Neon Dog Walk' fundraiser
Las Vegas (KSNV) — A fun and interactive fundraiser to help shelter pets is now open for registration for its second annual event. The Nevada SPCA’s 2nd Annual Neon Dog Walk will take place Saturday, October 22, from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m at Sunset Park. Participants and...
news3lv.com
Over 20 companies hiring during Boulevard Mall, Goodwill hiring event
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Multiple companies across Las Vegas are looking to fill open positions during an upcoming job fair. The event will be held on Wednesday, October 5, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at The Boulevard Mall Atrium, at 3528 S Maryland Pkwy. The mall will be...
news3lv.com
Where to adopt pets in Southern Nevada
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Looking to add a new furry family member to your crew?. Check out a list of locations that are currently holding open animal adoptions for Southern Nevada residents. NEVADA SPCA. The Nevada SPCA is currently holding walk-in pet adoptions Monday through Saturday. Adoption fees range...
news3lv.com
Trustees vote 4-3 to extend contract for Las Vegas public schools superintendent
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Trustees for the Clark County School District narrowly voted to extend the contract for Superintendent Jesus Jara through 2026. The Board of Trustees voted 4-3 in favor of the extension, which also gives Jara a new salary of $395,000 per year, an annual increase of $75,000.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
news3lv.com
El Dorado Cantina celebrates National Taco Day
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Taco Tuesday will have a special meaning this week. Why is that, you might ask?. National Taco Day is celebrated on Oct. 4. If you need somewhere to celebrate, El Dorado Cantina will have $5 street tacos in all their valley locations and $10 shots of Don Julio 1942.
news3lv.com
Henderson Silver Knights begin training camp at Lifeguard Arena
Las Vegas (KSNV) — The Henderson Silver Knights are getting back in action for their upcoming season. The team opened up their training camp over at Lifeguard Arena right off of Water Street. Head coach for the Silver Knights, Manny Viveros, is back and healthy from his cancer treatment.
news3lv.com
Construction crews to top off new Durango Resort in southwest Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Construction crews at Durango Casino & Resort are set to top off the 15-story, 318-foot tower with the final beam and pour the last floor of the hotel October 7. Leaders from Station Casinos and William A. Richardson Builders alongside, Clark County Commissioner Justin Jones...
Comments / 0