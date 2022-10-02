ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

news3lv.com

Las Vegas police foundation now selling 2023 K-9 calendars

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — You can now show your support for the beloved four-legged heroes of Southern Nevada. The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Foundation says 2023 calendars featuring the department's K-9s are now available. For the first time, the calendar features handlers along with their furry partners in...
news3lv.com

Age of Chivalry Renaissance Festival

Las Vegas (KSNV) — It's time to show your true knighthood at the 28th annual Age of Chivalry Renaissance Festival. Joining us now with everything you need to know before you converse with royalty this weekend, Tipsy McCracken.
news3lv.com

Chasing Dreams and Smiles

Las Vegas (KSNV) — The basics of love. It's how a new boutique in the valley is hoping to change some narratives. Joining us now with more is Lonnie Southall, owner of Dreams and Smiles.
news3lv.com

City of Las Vegas completes Arts District's California Avenue project

Las Vegas (KSNV) — A remodeling project at the Arts District is now complete and ready for visitors. The City of Las Vegas announced Wednesday that its ongoing California Avenue project is now finished. The project is just one of several 'complete street' projects that will take place across...
news3lv.com

Wine and food tasting extravaganza

Las Vegas (KSNV) — Wine *and* food tasting. And it's all for a good cause. Joining us now with more on the upcoming Nathan Adelson Hospice extravaganza is Laura Coleman.
Harry Reid
news3lv.com

Asian Night Market returns to Las Vegas

Las Vegas (KSNV) — The Asian Night Market is coming back to Las Vegas this weekend. Joining us now with more from the Asian Community Development Council is Chloe Hsia and from GYU Plus, Izzy Cabrera, and Luis DeSantos.
news3lv.com

Celebrate the holidays at Allegiant Stadium with all-new holiday experience

Las Vegas (KSNV) — With the holidays coming up, Allegiant Stadium is providing the community with a new way to celebrate this Christmas season. On Thursday, December 8th, and Friday, December 9th, the venue will transform itself into an unforgettable holiday atmosphere featuring live entertainment, festive décor, and Las Vegas Raiders experiences available to six corporate groups per evening.
news3lv.com

Some Las Vegas residents to see hike in water bill

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The top water users in Las Vegas are getting a price hike. On Tuesday, the Las Vegas Valley Water District approved a rate increase for the top ten percent of single-family water consumers. If you're in that group, you'll pay an additional $9 for every...
news3lv.com

Where to adopt pets in Southern Nevada

Las Vegas (KSNV) — Looking to add a new furry family member to your crew?. Check out a list of locations that are currently holding open animal adoptions for Southern Nevada residents. NEVADA SPCA. The Nevada SPCA is currently holding walk-in pet adoptions Monday through Saturday. Adoption fees range...
news3lv.com

El Dorado Cantina celebrates National Taco Day

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Taco Tuesday will have a special meaning this week. Why is that, you might ask?. National Taco Day is celebrated on Oct. 4. If you need somewhere to celebrate, El Dorado Cantina will have $5 street tacos in all their valley locations and $10 shots of Don Julio 1942.
news3lv.com

Henderson Silver Knights begin training camp at Lifeguard Arena

Las Vegas (KSNV) — The Henderson Silver Knights are getting back in action for their upcoming season. The team opened up their training camp over at Lifeguard Arena right off of Water Street. Head coach for the Silver Knights, Manny Viveros, is back and healthy from his cancer treatment.
news3lv.com

Construction crews to top off new Durango Resort in southwest Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Construction crews at Durango Casino & Resort are set to top off the 15-story, 318-foot tower with the final beam and pour the last floor of the hotel October 7. Leaders from Station Casinos and William A. Richardson Builders alongside, Clark County Commissioner Justin Jones...
LAS VEGAS, NV

