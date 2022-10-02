ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Contreras gets ovations, Stroman goes 6, Cubs beat Reds 8-1

By ANDREW SELIGMAN
San Diego Union-Tribune
San Diego Union-Tribune
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Z2X8C_0iJHgWPj00

Willson Contreras got several standing ovations in what could be his final home game at Wrigley Field, Marcus Stroman threw six scoreless innings and the surging Chicago Cubs won their seventh straight, beating the Cincinnati Reds 8-1 on Sunday.

Nelson Velázquez drove in four runs, helping Chicago match its best run since a seven-game streak late last year. The Cubs, aided by three walks and a hit batter, knocked out a Chase Anderson in a five-run first and cruised to their 11th win in 12 games in their home finale.

“It means a lot to me,” said Contreras, whose contract is expiring. “That's why I wanted to come back and play this whole week, because I don't know what the future holds. I don't know if it's going to be my last game with the Cubs or not. ... If I had to redo it, I would do it again because I play (for) one of the best fanbases in baseball and they make this place special.”

The Reds have dropped six straight and 19 of 23. They’ll need to sweep a three-game series against the Cubs in Cincinnati to avoid the franchise’s second 100-loss season.

Stroman (6-7) gave up five hits, struck out seven and walked two. The right-hander was 3-0 in his final four starts.

Velázquez capped a five-run first with a two-run double against Fernando Cruz and drove in two more with a triple off the right-field wall in the seventh. Seiya Suzuki had two hits and two RBIs.

CHEERS FOR CONTRERAS

Contreras was cheered loudly when he came to the plate in the first, then was hit by a pitch and scored. He got another big ovation when he batted in the eighth and was showered with more cheers from the crowd of 30,029 when he trotted toward the dugout after being lifted for a pinch runner following a walk.

After the game, the Cubs gathered along the third-base line, clapping in unison as “Go Cubs, Go” blasted through the ballpark. Contreras, his mitt on his left hand, was the last one remaining on the field, waving to the crowd and pounding his chest. He wandered near the plate and hugged family members.

“Wrigley Field is just nothing but special,” he said. “Since the moment I got here, I knew that this could have been my home for my whole career. I got to a moment in my career that’s like a dream come true. I earned my spot in free agency, and I’m looking forward to it.”

Contreras will travel with the team to Cincinnati but wasn’t sure he’ll play in that series, saying it’s manager David Ross’ call.

The past few months have felt like a long goodbye for Contreras. The three-time All-Star who helped Chicago win a drought-busting World Series championship in 2016 looked like he might get traded prior to the Aug. 2 deadline. No deal materialized.

“It was nice for him to get some love,” Ross said. “He's got a lot of moments of love this year. It looked like he was taking those in, and those are special, special things that you don't ever forget as a player.”

Stroman, finishing his first season in Chicago, had good things to say about Contreras.

“Fire. Grit. Tenacity. Passion,” he said. “And he's your backstop, so that's what you want out of that position.”

ANDERSON STRUGGLES

Anderson (2-4) lasted just seven batters and got one out. The right-hander was tagged for five runs, walked three and gave up two hits. His ERA jumped from 4.70 to 6.56 in seven starts and eight appearances.

Jonathan India singled in a run in the seventh.

ATTENDANCE

The Cubs' season attendance was 2,616,780. They drew 3,094,865 in 2019, the final year before COVID-19 restrictions.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Cubs: Ross said LHP Justin Steele's (low back strain) bullpen session on Saturday went “phenomenal” and he won't pitch again this season. Steele, sidelined since Aug. 26, is 4-7 with a 3.18 ERA in 24 starts.

UP NEXT

Cubs RHP Hayden Wesneski (3-1, 2.33 ERA) opposes Hunter Greene (4-13, 4.66). Wesneski will make his fourth start and sixth appearance since having his contract selected from Triple-A Iowa. Greene has a 1.06 ERA in his past three starts.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
dodgerblue.com

Joey Gallo Named To Dodgers Postseason Roster For 2022 NLDS

Manager Dave Roberts confirmed what appeared a likely outcome when he revealed Joey Gallo will be included on the Los Angeles Dodgers postseason roster for the 2022 National League Division Series. The Dodgers postseason roster does not need to be made official until the morning of Game 1 of the...
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
Local
Ohio Sports
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Illinois Sports
Cincinnati, OH
Sports
Chicago, IL
Sports
City
Cincinnati, OH
The Spun

Bears Suffer Brutal Injury Loss Following Giants Loss

The Chicago Bears lost their top offensive line during yesterday's 20-12 loss to the New York Giants. Guard Cody Whitehair left the game with a knee injury and is now set to miss "some time" according to Bears head coach Matt Eberflus. "He has a knee injury. We're not sure...
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Marcus Stroman
Person
Chase Anderson
Person
Willson Contreras
Person
Seiya Suzuki
Yardbarker

White Sox fans unhappy with Rick Hahn’s latest comments

Rick Hahn spoke about the Sox plans for the 2023 off-season on Monday. During Tony La Russa’s retirement press conference, White Sox general manager Rick Hahn spoke at length about the team’s disappointing season. While many fans had been waiting to hear from the Sox front office, Hahn...
CHICAGO, IL
FOX Sports

Los Angeles Dodgers host the Colorado Rockies Tuesday

Colorado Rockies (67-93, fifth in the NL West) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (110-50, first in the NL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Rockies: Ryan Feltner (3-9, 6.01 ERA, 1.43 WHIP, 80 strikeouts); Dodgers: Julio Urias (17-7, 2.17 ERA, .96 WHIP, 162 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dodgers -373, Rockies +293; over/under is 7...
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Cincinnati Reds
NBC Sports Chicago

Cubs, Sox broadcasters up for 2023 broadcasting award

Cubs radio broadcaster, Pat Hughes, and White Sox television broadcaster, Steve Stone, are finalists for this year's Ford C. Frick award for MLB's best broadcaster. Hughes has been calling games for 40 years. He's been the Cubs' radio voice for the past 27 years. He's earned the Wisconsin Sportscaster of the Year Award three times and the Illinois Sportscaster of the Year Award nine times.
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Chicago Cubs
MLB Teams
Cincinnati Reds
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
MLB
numberfire.com

Andrew Vaughn absent Monday for White Sox

Chicago White Sox first baseman/left fielder Andrew Vaughn is not in the starting lineup for Monday's series opener against right-hander Bailey Ober and the Minnesota Twins. The White sox are giving Vaughn the day off amid a slump at the plate. Jose Abreu is covering first base and Mark Payton is handling left field. Eloy Jimenez is replacing Vaughn in the lineup to be the designated hitter and cleanup man.
CHICAGO, IL
San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego, CA
59K+
Followers
95K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

The San Diego Union-Tribune is San Diego’s largest media company and its oldest business, dating back to the founding of the Union in 1868.

 https://www.sandiegouniontribune.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy