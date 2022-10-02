ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

actionnews5.com

SMU transfer ready to lead Tiger basketball, with help

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Southern Methodist University transfer is relishing his role as PG-1 in head coach Penny Hardaway’s rotation. Was there ever any doubt?. Kendric Davis is the reigning American Athletic Conference Player of the Year. Some UofM fans have been open in their questioning of whether...
actionnews5.com

Memphis rapper ‘GloRilla’ wins BET award

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis rapper Gloria Woods also known as “GloRilla” won an award at the 2022 Black Entertainment Television Awards Show. She is best known for her song “F.N.F. (Let’s Go)” and won Best Breakthrough Artist at the awards show. Woods attended Frayser’s...
WATN Local Memphis

Former Cordova High baseball booster club president indicted for theft

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A former president for the Cordova High School baseball team booster club has been indicted on charges of stealing money from the club. The Tennessee Comptroller’s Office said Tarus Anderson served as president of the Cordova Homerun Booster Club from Aug. 1, 2019 to Aug. 1, 2020. During that time, the comptroller said Anderson “misappropriated at least $6,815 from the club for her own benefit.”
whitestationscroll.net

When in Memphis: transfer students at White Station

It is a July day at the Memphis International Airport and Diogo Trindade’s plane has landed after 12 hours and 30 minutes of travel. As he is waiting for his bag, he hears the parents of Dakota Carter (11), who he will live with for the next year, calling his name. This was the beginning of his year-long adventure as an exchange student.
TechCrunch

Why a Memphis VC is betting $52M on startups selling to complex orgs

The Memphis, Tennessee-based firm was started in 2020 by Ben Walker, Ryan Clinton and Andrew McMahon — three individuals who each know a thing or two about complicated entities that need better tech solutions from their time working in government orgs. Walker and Clinton met at West Point before being deployed to Iraq together, while McMahon’s background includes time spent with the General Services Administration.
wvlt.tv

Here’s a breakdown of the ‘Move Over Law’ in Tennessee

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WVLT) - In light of recent accidents resulting in the injury and deaths of responders on the road, here is what the “Move Over Law” means for drivers across Tennessee. Frustration is growing among the ranks in the first responder community after two Memphis paramedics were...
actionnews5.com

Shooting on Greenlaw Avenue

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A shooting on Greenlaw Avenue near North 2nd Street leaves one injured. At 8:21 p.m., officers responded to a shooting on Greenlaw Avenue. Once officers arrived on the scene, they found one male victim that had been shot. He was transported to Regional One hospital in...
E! News

Inside the Disturbing Aftermath of the Eliza Fletcher Murder Case

Watch: Heiress Eliza Fletcher Confirmed Dead After Kidnapping. Eliza Fletcher went out for a pre-dawn run on Sept. 2, part of the Memphis kindergarten teacher's usual routine. When she hadn't come home by 7:45 a.m., her husband called police to report her missing. Officers scoured the area around the University...
WREG

Crashes on Austin Peay, Covington Pike kill two

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two people were killed in two separate crashes in Raleigh just hours apart Thursday morning. At 3:21 a.m., police say a tractor-trailer crash closed Austin Peay Highway at Joslyn Street. One person was killed at the scene. At 6:30, police say a pedestrian was hit and killed on New Covington Pike at […]
WREG

Hurricane Ian hits home of former Memphian

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A former Memphian now living in Florida has been directly impacted by Hurricane Ian. Hurricane Ian made landfall Wednesday as a Category-4 storm with 150-mile-per-hour winds. Though Hurricane Ian has slowed, at least two million households and businesses were without power at the height of the storm. Former Memphian Connie Adam and her […]
actionnews5.com

Memphis mayor appoints COO Doug McGowen as new MLGW president

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - As Memphis Light, Gas and Water undergoes decision-making on its energy source and current CEO and President J.T. Young plans to resign in the coming days, Mayor Jim Strickland has plans for the future. Strickland recommended the appointment of Memphis Chief Operating Officer Doug McGowen as...
actionnews5.com

MPD reports deadly accident near South Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Two people are dead and another is injured after a car crash on Norris Road near South Memphis, according to Memphis Police Department. Crash reports show the accident happened Monday night around 9:30 p.m. on Norris Road near I-240. One victim died on the scene. The...
