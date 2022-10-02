Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Major wholesale grocery store chain opening another new store location in Tennessee this weekKristen WaltersMemphis, TN
3 Great Burger Places in MississippiAlina AndrasMississippi State
Popular Memphis rapper 'Lotta Cash Desto' shot and killed in triple shooting in Houstonhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
2022 NBA Draft Review: Memphis GrizzliesAdrian HolmanMemphis, TN
Tennessee Man Loses $80,000 USD in Cryptocurrency Investment Scam, Wiping out his Entire Life SavingsZack LoveMemphis, TN
Related
actionnews5.com
SMU transfer ready to lead Tiger basketball, with help
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Southern Methodist University transfer is relishing his role as PG-1 in head coach Penny Hardaway’s rotation. Was there ever any doubt?. Kendric Davis is the reigning American Athletic Conference Player of the Year. Some UofM fans have been open in their questioning of whether...
Yardbarker
Watch: Ja Morant MIC'D UP At Memphis Training Camp | #Shorts
Never miss a moment with the latest news, trending stories and highlights to bring you closer to your favorite players and teams. Download now ➡ https://app.link.nba.com/APP22.
actionnews5.com
Memphis rapper ‘GloRilla’ wins BET award
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis rapper Gloria Woods also known as “GloRilla” won an award at the 2022 Black Entertainment Television Awards Show. She is best known for her song “F.N.F. (Let’s Go)” and won Best Breakthrough Artist at the awards show. Woods attended Frayser’s...
Former Cordova High baseball booster club president indicted for theft
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A former president for the Cordova High School baseball team booster club has been indicted on charges of stealing money from the club. The Tennessee Comptroller’s Office said Tarus Anderson served as president of the Cordova Homerun Booster Club from Aug. 1, 2019 to Aug. 1, 2020. During that time, the comptroller said Anderson “misappropriated at least $6,815 from the club for her own benefit.”
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Memphis man creates city's first fashion association, hoping to make Memphis a go-to city for fashion
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Fashion Industry Association is the first fashion organization of this sort in the area that focuses on building connections and mentoring up-and-coming artists in the fashion industry. We spoke with the president of the association, James Davis, about why this is a big deal...
whitestationscroll.net
When in Memphis: transfer students at White Station
It is a July day at the Memphis International Airport and Diogo Trindade’s plane has landed after 12 hours and 30 minutes of travel. As he is waiting for his bag, he hears the parents of Dakota Carter (11), who he will live with for the next year, calling his name. This was the beginning of his year-long adventure as an exchange student.
localmemphis.com
Honorees break ground on new Rhythm & Blues Hall of Fame as 11th class is inducted
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The National Rhythm & Blues Hall of Fame (NRBHOF) held a groundbreaking and induction ceremony Friday on the site of the future facility in Marks, Mississippi. Eddie Floyd, Carla Thomas, Bobby Rush, and Johnnie Walker were on hand for their induction into the 11th class of...
TechCrunch
Why a Memphis VC is betting $52M on startups selling to complex orgs
The Memphis, Tennessee-based firm was started in 2020 by Ben Walker, Ryan Clinton and Andrew McMahon — three individuals who each know a thing or two about complicated entities that need better tech solutions from their time working in government orgs. Walker and Clinton met at West Point before being deployed to Iraq together, while McMahon’s background includes time spent with the General Services Administration.
IN THIS ARTICLE
localmemphis.com
New after-school trade program coming to Memphis
"Keys To Life" aims to introduce manual skills to 10th through 12th graders. The program is set to start the second week in November.
wvlt.tv
Here’s a breakdown of the ‘Move Over Law’ in Tennessee
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WVLT) - In light of recent accidents resulting in the injury and deaths of responders on the road, here is what the “Move Over Law” means for drivers across Tennessee. Frustration is growing among the ranks in the first responder community after two Memphis paramedics were...
actionnews5.com
Shooting on Greenlaw Avenue
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A shooting on Greenlaw Avenue near North 2nd Street leaves one injured. At 8:21 p.m., officers responded to a shooting on Greenlaw Avenue. Once officers arrived on the scene, they found one male victim that had been shot. He was transported to Regional One hospital in...
Inside the Disturbing Aftermath of the Eliza Fletcher Murder Case
Watch: Heiress Eliza Fletcher Confirmed Dead After Kidnapping. Eliza Fletcher went out for a pre-dawn run on Sept. 2, part of the Memphis kindergarten teacher's usual routine. When she hadn't come home by 7:45 a.m., her husband called police to report her missing. Officers scoured the area around the University...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Crashes on Austin Peay, Covington Pike kill two
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two people were killed in two separate crashes in Raleigh just hours apart Thursday morning. At 3:21 a.m., police say a tractor-trailer crash closed Austin Peay Highway at Joslyn Street. One person was killed at the scene. At 6:30, police say a pedestrian was hit and killed on New Covington Pike at […]
This Is The Best Bakery In Tennessee
Mashed found the best bakeries across the country, including this favorite in Tennessee.
Hurricane Ian hits home of former Memphian
MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A former Memphian now living in Florida has been directly impacted by Hurricane Ian. Hurricane Ian made landfall Wednesday as a Category-4 storm with 150-mile-per-hour winds. Though Hurricane Ian has slowed, at least two million households and businesses were without power at the height of the storm. Former Memphian Connie Adam and her […]
localmemphis.com
Crash involving 'multiple tractor trailers' blocks eastbound I-40 in St. Francis County, Arkansas
MEMPHIS, Tenn — I-40 eastbound in St. Francis County, Arkansas was blocked after a fiery crash involving “multiple tractor trailers,” according to the Arkansas Department of Transportation. As of 3:21 p.m., ARDOT cameras showed traffic slowly moving in both directions on I-40. The crash was reported before...
Leftover emergency rent assistance available in Shelby County
SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn — Emergency rental assistance is bringing financial relief to the doorsteps of those struggling most to get through the pandemic. While Tennessee received an allocation of money for emergency rental assistance (ERA), Shelby County and the city of Memphis received a different set of allocated money for their emergency rental assistance.
actionnews5.com
Memphis mayor appoints COO Doug McGowen as new MLGW president
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - As Memphis Light, Gas and Water undergoes decision-making on its energy source and current CEO and President J.T. Young plans to resign in the coming days, Mayor Jim Strickland has plans for the future. Strickland recommended the appointment of Memphis Chief Operating Officer Doug McGowen as...
actionnews5.com
Breakdown: What is a “marine heat wave” and why are they on the rise?
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - You’ve likely experienced — or at least heard of — a heat wave: a prolonged periods when temperatures are unusually high. But in recent years, marine scientists have been turning their sights on another kind of heat wave — one that occurs in the ocean.
actionnews5.com
MPD reports deadly accident near South Memphis
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Two people are dead and another is injured after a car crash on Norris Road near South Memphis, according to Memphis Police Department. Crash reports show the accident happened Monday night around 9:30 p.m. on Norris Road near I-240. One victim died on the scene. The...
Comments / 0