‘The Winchesters’ Stars Tease the ‘Supernatural’ Love Story of the Spinoff

Supernatural fans can now rejoice. We know you’ve been missing TV’s longest-running fantasy series, but good news: There’s plenty of monster hunting, road tripping, rock ’n’ roll, sarcastic quips, and guest stars from the mothership ahead as the cult horror show prepares to welcome a new prequel, The Winchesters, to the massively beloved SPN universe.
Emily Watson & Shirley Henderson Cast in ‘Dune’ Prequel at HBO Max

HBO Max‘s upcoming Dune prequel series, Dune: The Sisterhood, has found its lead stars, as Emily Watson (Chernobyl) and Shirley Henderson (Happy Valley) have been cast in the highly anticipated sci-fi drama. According to Variety, Watson and Henderson will play sisters Valya Harkonnen and Tula Harkonnen, who have risen...
