Albany Herald
‘The Winchesters’ Stars Tease the ‘Supernatural’ Love Story of the Spinoff
Supernatural fans can now rejoice. We know you’ve been missing TV’s longest-running fantasy series, but good news: There’s plenty of monster hunting, road tripping, rock ’n’ roll, sarcastic quips, and guest stars from the mothership ahead as the cult horror show prepares to welcome a new prequel, The Winchesters, to the massively beloved SPN universe.
Emily Watson & Shirley Henderson Cast in ‘Dune’ Prequel at HBO Max
HBO Max‘s upcoming Dune prequel series, Dune: The Sisterhood, has found its lead stars, as Emily Watson (Chernobyl) and Shirley Henderson (Happy Valley) have been cast in the highly anticipated sci-fi drama. According to Variety, Watson and Henderson will play sisters Valya Harkonnen and Tula Harkonnen, who have risen...
‘Kung Fu’: Olivia Liang Teases a ‘Darker Nicky’ for Season 3
The hit CW series Kung Fu is set to return for its third season tonight, Wednesday, October 5, and the show’s star Olivia Liang is teasing that things are about to get a lot darker for her character. Season 3 is expected to up the stakes like never before,...
Hilary Swank is pregnant and expecting twins
Actress Hilary Swank is going to be a mom -- of two!. The Oscar winner, 48, announced the happy news Wednesday on "Good Morning America."
