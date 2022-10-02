The Big E’s record-breaking 2022 season comes to a close Sunday

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. ( WWLP ) – The curtain comes down later Sunday night on the well-attended 17 day, 2022 Big E season. But, to most fairgoers there’s something quite special about attending on this final day at the fair.

The chill in the air Sunday did nothing to discourage the final day fairgoers who would be added to the more than one and a half million visitors, highlighted by that record breaking crowd one week ago Saturday.

Markell Dennis made the trip with his family from Connecticut, realizing this was the final day. It was now or wait until next year. “We come every year, and we were trying to get out here earlier, so we figured we’d try to get the last day. We’re coming from Connecticut and we’re happy to be here, ” he explained.

“We’ve had it on our calendar for awhile, and we felt today would be a good day. Woke up this morning so we came out,” added Casey O’Connell.

The last day was the lucky day for one young fair goer, who might never have had the chance to take home this furry collectable any other day

Kern Kelley told 22News, “We saw the dart game, he saw it going by, he had to have it, on the second try.”

The 2022 edition of The Big E will soon be history, but the many hundreds of thousands of fairgoers will still be bursting with great memories of the fair, filled with the golden moments they spent as a family at the iconic fairgrounds of The Big E; “New England’s Great State Fair.”

