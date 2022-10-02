ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New England Sports Card Show draws hundreds of collectors

By Sy Becker
 3 days ago

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Since the pandemic kept people at home looking for things to do with their time, there’s been a renewed interest in collecting sports cards.

That resurgence helping fill the Mass Mutual Center’s exhibition hall in downtown Springfield, with many hundreds of collectors at the New England Sports Card Show, seeing what vendors had to offer.

Thanks to the internet, these collectors know the value of what they were looking for.

Julie Devlin, a vendor at the card show, told 22News, “There are several places you can go online to check out to see what cards are selling for.”

22News would learn that Springfield is fast becoming a hub for sports card collecting.

“It’s going to be a well known show, and we’ve been approved to come back by MGM and the Hall of Fame for four big dates next year,” said John Deloras, the director of the event. “We’re looking forward to expanding it here.”

A projection that apparently bodes well for sports card collectors throughout western Massachusetts.

