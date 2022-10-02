Read full article on original website
Commodities to be distributed Thursday
Thursday is the monthly commodity distribution, according to the Russell County Judge-Executive’s office. Judge-Executive Gary Robertson and the Russell County Fiscal Court in conjunction with the Feeding America, Kentucky’s Heartland program, will be giving out commodities at the Russell Springs City Park beginning at 11 a.m. until all commodities are given away.
Sharon Elizabeth McQueary, age 69, of Jabez
Sharon Elizabeth McQueary, age 69, of Jabez, died Monday at Cumberland Nursing and Rehab. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, October 8th at 10:00 a.m. eastern time at the Chapel of Lake Cumberland Funeral Home with burial in the Stacy Family Cemetery in Jabez. Friends may call for visitation...
Local gas prices back on the rise
Local gas prices are back on the rise. Just two weeks ago, gas prices in Russell County dipped below $3 per gallon, but as of Monday, the average price of gas in Russell County according to the AAA price tracker was $3.38. According to Gas Buddy, prices in Russell County...
Old Fonthill post office damaged in crash
An historic Russell County landmark was severely damaged earlier this week during a one-vehicle crash eight miles east of Russell Springs on KY 76, according to Russell County Sheriff Derek Polston. Poslton said that around 10:15 a.m. Tuesday, a 2021 Ford F-550 being driven by 37-year-old Melissa Thomas of Louisville...
KDPH reports 20 COVID cases in Russell County
According to data from the Kentucky Department for Public Health, the number of reported COVID cases in Russell County last week was 20, down from 24 the week prior. The department reported just shy of 4,000 cases across the commonwealth last week, as the positivity rate sat at just 7.7 percent, which was down from 9 percent the week prior.
Russell County now “abnormally dry”
After not being in a drought since late July, most of Russell County is now “abnormally dry,” according to the U.S. Drought Monitor and the National Weather Service. All of neighboring Adair, Casey, and Pulaski counties have “abnormally dry” drought conditions. The southeast tip of Russell...
UPDATE: Area ambulance services detail staging rates
In a follow up to a story we brought you last week on WJRS NEWS where we told you that the Russell County Ambulance Service is now reportedly charging a setup fee of approximately $850 and subsequent hourly charges to attend community and sporting events, among other events, WJRS NEWS contacted several other area ambulance services to see what their policy is regarding such services.
Laker band is Grand Champion at South Laurel Cardinal Classic
The Russell County High School Mighty Laker Band won Grand Champion of the South Laurel Cardinal Classic in London over the weekend, continuing a stretch of success over the past few weeks. The band also finished with a Distinguished rating in the competition. The accolades didn’t stop there, as the...
Ambulance involved in injury accident in Monticello
Over the weekend an ambulance was involved in injury accident in neighboring Wayne County, according to Z93 Radio in Monticello. At approximately 5:12 p.m. Saturday, October 1st, the Monticello-Wayne County 911 Dispatch Center began receiving calls reporting a collision with injuries involving a Wayne County EMS unit and a pickup truck at the intersection of North Main Street and the KY 90 bypass.
Late UK/Laurel County Great Lisa Collins to be Honored on December 10th
Once Valerie Still found out that former University of Kentucky teammate Lisa Collins had passed away at age 59, she knew she wanted to do something special for Collins’ legacy. Still is UK’s all-time leading scorer with 2,763 points points and was part of the UK Alumni Distinguished Hall...
Lady Laker Volleyball falls to Wayne County
The Russell County Lady Laker Volleyball team fell to Wayne County last night. Varsity fell 2-0, losing the first set 25-20 before losing the second set 25-17. Briley Murray led the Lady Lakers with 11 kills, followed by Kenzie Kelsey and Aysha Sutton with 5 each and Rachel Webb with 4.
KSP to have seven traffic safety checkpoints in Russell Co.
Kentucky State Police Post 15 will be conducting periodic traffic safety checkpoints in the Post 15 area, which includes Russell, Green, Taylor, Marion, Washington, Casey, Adair, Metcalfe, Monroe, Clinton, and Cumberland counties. Checkpoint locations in Russell County include the following: Old Rowena and State Park Road, KY 80 East and...
Russell County native Burton graduates from Academy of Police Supervision
Russell County native Evan Burton was among 24 law enforcement officers to graduate from the Kentucky Academy of Police Supervision last week. The academy is also known as the Sergeant’s Academy and is a three-week, 122-hour training program targeted for newly promoted sergeants or officers who are on their agency’s promotion list to become sergeants.
‘Horse lawsuit’ filed against Hale family, others dismissed
Allegations against Barren County Judge/Executive Micheal Hale (pictured here); Shani, his wife; and others, were dismissed in an order handed down by Barren Circuit Court Judge John T. Alexander on Friday, Sept. 30, 2022. The allegations were made by Greg and Brittany Turner and their business, BG Stables, and dealt with the seizure of a group of horses they previously owned.
Russell County, most of region in low level of COVID spread
Russell County continues to be “green” in the latest COVID community level map released by the state’s department for public health. In the Lake Cumberland District, Russell County is joined by Adair, Taylor, Pulaski, Clinton, Cumberland, Wayne, Green, and McCreary counties in the “green” category, indicating a low level of community spread.
Ky. couple arrested after human remains found during investigation into missing child
DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WFIE/WKYT) - Two people are facing charges after a missing person complaint turned into a death investigation. According to a press release, Daviess County deputies responded to a possible missing person complaint on Sept. 30. The caller told authorities that Jose Gomez-Alvarez and Cheyanne Porter care for several children, however, one girl hadn’t been with them for some time.
Registration underway for Cost Share program at extension office
A much-anticipated registration period for local farmers has opened up. Jonathan Oakes, the Russell County extension agent for agriculture and natural resources, talked with WJRS NEWS about the cost share program sign-ups and what it means to local agriculture producers…
Lady Laker Volleyball back at home tonight
The Russell County Lady Laker Volleyball team will be back at home tonight, hosting the Wayne County Lady Cardinals. The Lady Lakers hold a pair of wins over the Lady Cardinals, both of which came in the Rockcastle Invitational last month. The Lady Lakers enter at 26-5 headed into the...
Is This the Scariest Road in Kentucky? Are You Willing to Find Out?
I've heard the phrase "Washington slept here" my whole life. I don't know why, though. It means nothing other than the completion of the 1942 movie titled George Washington Slept Here. THE OTHER SLEEPY HOLLOW...AND IT'S JUST AS SCARY. In Kentucky, however, "Washington slept here" is an accurate description of...
Two were arrested in Martin County on meth charges
MARTIN CO. – On Saturday, October 1, at approximately 8:25 a.m. ISP Master Trooper Jarrod Lents was on patrol in Martin County when he stopped a speeding vehicle on US 231, near Inman Cemetery Road. Trooper Lents suspected criminal activity was occurring and found that the driver of the...
