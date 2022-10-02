ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

Where LSU ranks in FPI and SP+ following the win at Auburn

By Will Rosenblatt
 3 days ago
LSU is now 4-1 on the year following the comeback win at Auburn.

It was the Tigers’ fourth consecutive win and good enough to earn the 25th spot in the AP Poll. Where do the computers slate Brian Kelly’s group?

ESPN’s FPI ranks LSU eighth, down one spot from last week. FPI ranks LSU 27th in offensive efficiency and 10th in defensive efficiency. In Bill Connelly’s SP+, LSU ranks 19th, down seven spots from last week.

The Tigers’ offense ranks 30th, while the defense sits at 13th.

The top-10 Tennessee Volunteers come to town next week in what will be a matchup between ranked opponents. The Vols are expected to open as a slight favorite, but these ratings suggest that the Tigers are well-equipped to match up against them.

