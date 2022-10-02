ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Zulgad: Vikings prove again that their imperfections no longer spell doom

By Judd Zulgad
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41hMVs_0iJHfhD300

The Vikings lost three of their first four games last season with all the defeats coming by one score. That set the tone for a year in which the Vikings finished a game under .500 because they went 6-8 in an NFL-record tying 14 one-score games. A common lament was that with a few breaks the Vikings could have been a playoff team, instead of a franchise that fired its general manager and head coach.

This attempt to put a positive spin on things was silly. The Vikings were historically bad in the final four minutes before halftime or the end of games, surrendering touchdowns on 32.4 percent of opponent drives in that time, according to Sharp Football Analysis. That didn’t just put the Vikings at the bottom of the NFL for the season, it placed them 686 out of 686 teams since at least 2000.

That’s an impressive amount of ineptitude.

Evidently it walked out the door along with former coach Mike Zimmer. The Vikings’ 28-25 victory over New Orleans on Sunday in London gave them a 3-1 record and a second consecutive victory that won’t earn them style points but is exactly the type of win the Vikings were incapable of capturing for much of 2021.

“We’re just happy to be in a position to finish games now versus getting back on the plane with an L,” veteran cornerback Patrick Peterson said. “I’m just extremely proud of the guys, how they continue to fight, continue to lean on one another and never flinch. That’s what it’s all about. Guys are sticking together for four quarters until the end.”

A week ago, the Vikings rallied for a four-point victory over the Lions on K.J. Osborn’s 28-yard touchdown reception with 45 seconds remaining. Minnesota led for much of Sunday’s game before falling behind by three points in the fourth quarter.

The Vikings rallied to take a 28-25 lead on Greg Joseph’s fifth field goal of the day with 29 seconds left and then held on as Saints kicker Wil Lutz had his 61-yard attempt hit the left upright and then the crossbar before bouncing out as time expired. Lutz had made a 60-yarder on the Saints’ previous possession, so there was definitely some luck involved for the Vikings.

But where the Vikings frequently dropped close games in a joyless 2021, new coach Kevin O’Connell has worked to make sure his team is paying more attention to the details. Where Zimmer would lose patience with quarterback Kirk Cousins or his kicker after a miss, O’Connell has brought a very different approach.

Joseph was having a fantastic day against the Saints until he missed a point after attempt in the fourth quarter. That kept the Vikings lead at three and the Saints tied the score on Lutz’s 60-yard kick. Zimmer would have had steam coming from his ears. O’Connell told Joseph that he was going to make another field goal to win it and was proven right.

“I just think this group is a connected team that loves playing with each other and, when they need to, these guys can collectively come together,” O’Connell said. “We rely a lot on our leadership, we rely a lot on guys to make plays in big moments. But there’s never any ounce of flinch, even when things don’t go well for us because the expectation is a high standard here.”

And that means being able to win close and often ugly games. The Vikings’ last two victories have qualified in both categories, but, as Adam Thielen said in his postgame comments, it’s much easier to go through mistakes in a film session that follows a victory.

The Vikings will have plenty to clean up as they prepare to face the Chicago Bears on Sunday at U.S. Bank Stadium. The offense far too often stalled in the red zone, going 2-for-5 and requiring Joseph to have a big day. The defense continues to struggle to get pressure on the quarterback, in this case the not exactly mobile Andy Dalton, and has given up more than 100 yards on the ground in each game.

So why have the Vikings been able to overcome their faults in close games this season?

“Just attention to details,” Peterson said. “A lot of the guys that are on this defense right now were here last year. We obviously know that was unacceptable. That was a point of emphasis coming into this season and it’s showing. We take pride in that position now because looking at the stat last year they say that we could have been like 14-3 or something, if we were able to keep teams out of the end zone (after the) 2-minute warning and at the end of the game.

“That’s just one of the things that coming into the season being a very, very situationally smart football team and understanding what teams want to do in certain situations and just keeping our foot on the gas. On both sides of the ball.”

Cousins has led the Vikings on late-game scoring drives the past two weeks. Minnesota took over at its own 18-yard line with 1 minute, 45 seconds left in the fourth quarter Sunday and the score tied. Cousins found wide receiver Justin Jefferson on a near perfectly thrown 39-yard pass to the Saints’ 29 on the second play of the drive, setting up what proved to be the winning field goal.

Does he do that a year ago? Perhaps, but it was O’Connell who dialed up the perfect play on what had been an imperfect day. That’s called creating your own luck and serves as an important win for a team that seems to be far tougher mentally that it was the past two years.

“When we’re able to make these plays late in games to go execute again, to do whatever we had to do to win the football game, I think it continues to give you confidence moving forward as a team,” O’Connell said, “that you can win when maybe you leave some plays out there, or defensively we could be a little bit better. But ultimately what I’m going to continue to challenge the group is just understanding that our consistency of being the best possible football team as we progress is going to be key for our season because we can definitely get a lot better.”

Judd Zulgad is co-host of the Purple Daily Podcast and Mackey & Judd podcast at www.skornorth.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
VikingsTerritory

Vikings Aren’t Shooting Themselves in Foot

The Minnesota Vikings have three wins in four games to start 2022, and they’re doing so primarily because of minimized mistakes. Through Week 4, the Vikings are the league’s least-penalized team, only tabulating 95 yards of penalties on 16 flags. For the first seven years of the Vikings...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Minnesota Football
State
Minnesota State
Minneapolis, MN
Sports
City
Minneapolis, MN
Local
Minnesota Sports
Minneapolis, MN
Football
City
London Township, MN
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Tom Brady had a very simple - and accurate! - message for Patrick Mahomes in postgame handshake

This is the online version of our daily newsletter, The Morning Win. Subscribe to get irreverent and incisive sports stories, delivered to your mailbox every morning. Patrick Mahomes went into Tampa Bay on Sunday night and did just about everything he wanted to do against Tom Brady and the Bucs as his three touchdown passes led the Chiefs to an easy 41-31 win over the team that beat them on the very same field a few years ago in Super Bowl 57.
KANSAS CITY, MO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Zimmer
Yardbarker

Three Takeaways From the Saints 28-25 Loss to the Vikings

The New Orleans Saints (1-3) fell to the Vikings (3-1), 28-25, in London and have now last three straight games after winning the opener in Atlanta. The Saints had an opportunity to send the game into overtime on a 61-yard field goal attempt by Wil Lutz. Lutz’s kick would double doink and as a result the Saints would end up falling short.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Imperfect#American Football#Sharp Football Analysis
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

NFL Power Rankings entering Week 5

Cha-cha-cha-changes (Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports) Another week, another series of exciting and surprising NFL results. The Power Rankings carousel shuffle is never ending, with more movement as we now head toward Week 5...32. Houston Texans (0-3-1, lost to Los Angeles Chargers) (Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports) There will be those who would like to believe the Texans showed a lot by rallying against the Chargers. Don't be fooled; they are winless after four games and that Los Angeles team was depleted. Houston has a problem— actually many problems. Next: at Jacksonville Jaguars31. Washington Commanders (1-3, lost to Dallas Cowboys) (Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports) This...
NFL
Yardbarker

Will the Vikings win the NFC North?

Minnesota holds on to an important victory against the Saints on Sunday morning, keeping them in first place and undefeated in the NFC North. The Packers are also three and one, with a few shaky wins and a loss to Minnesota. The Bears fell to the Giants in MetLife and drop to five hundred. The Lions lose another heartbreaking game, scoring 45 points and slide to one and three with a handful of injuries to deal with.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Minnesota Vikings
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Herald & Review

Jim Souhan: Vikings are 3-1, but where's Kevin O'Connell's wizardry?

There is an old saying in the music business: you spend your whole life preparing to make your first album, and six months preparing to make your second. Kevin O'Connell spent six months preparing for his first game as an NFL head coach. He spent a handful of days preparing for each of the next three. The results are telling.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Behind Enemy Lines: 5 questions with Broncos Wire

The Indianapolis Colts (1-2-1) are set to visit the Denver Broncos (2-2) at Empower Field at Mile High on Thursday night for a Week 5 matchup. Before the Colts get into their first prime-time game of the season against a conference opponent, we caught up with Broncos Wire managing editor Jon Heath, who gave us the latest scoop on Indy’s opponent in Week 5.
DENVER, CO
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

158K+
Followers
209K+
Post
61M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy