West Lafayette, IN

saturdaytradition.com

Ohio State football: 6 reasons why Michigan State can't 'Purdue' the Buckeyes

Ohio State is a massive favorite this weekend at Michigan State. But the Buckeyes fan base can be forgiven if there’s just a tiny bit of fear of being “Purdued.”. How did Purdue become a verb? Well, 2018 is how. Ohio State, 7-0 and No. 2 in the nation, played a ho-hum road game against an unranked Purdue team … and got blasted, 49-20. It was Ohio State’s only loss of the year, but it was a bad enough loss to keep the Buckeyes out of the College Football Playoff.
COLUMBUS, OH
saturdaytradition.com

New NIL for Nebraska to be launched by help from former member of Husker athletic department

Nebraska athletes will be able to take part in a new NIL initiative that was created by a former Cornhusker. The former member of Nebraska’s athletic department was Matt Davison and he decided to join businessmen Tom Peed and Shawn Peed to start the 1890 Initiative. This NIL opportunity will allow Nebraska’s student-athletes to participate in networking with local businesses in Nebraska.
LINCOLN, NE
saturdaytradition.com

7 B1G programs crack AVCA volleyball Coaches Poll

B1G volleyball is as dominant as ever. The volleyball powerhouse listed 7 teams within the AVCA Coaches Poll top 25 this week, including 4 within the top 10. The inclusions can be found below:. No. 3: Nebraska. No. 5: Purdue. No. 6: Ohio State. No. 7: Wisconsin. No. 11: Minnesota.
MICHIGAN STATE
Sasquatch 107.7

Minnesota Needs To Move Halloween This Year

There's a national push underway to move the official date we celebrate Halloween each fall, and Minnesota should join the movement. Halloween has been celebrated for a looonnnggg time now on the last day of October, the 31st, which is the day before All Saints Day on November 1st. And dressing up in costumes became a thing on Halloween, this Newsweek story says, thanks to a custom that dates back several thousand years, to Celtic times.
MINNESOTA STATE
boreal.org

Climate change in Minnesota is clearly seen at night

As we approach the end of the growing season (for many that came last Tuesday night), it’s worth taking a step back and looking at all the ways to measure just how long the warm season was this year and the warming trend we're witnessing. We know temperatures are...
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

3D technology allows all to see Lake Superior's most notorious shipwreck

TWO HARBORS, Minn. – Lake Superior is home to more than 300 shipwrecks. Each one is a reminder of the lives lost in our efforts toward progress.  Vadnais Heights resident Stefan McDaniel is ready to head up north again to the great lake. It's where he's trying to go back in time, by going below the surface."Normally, when you think of like archeological artifacts such as a building from like 1850 or something like that, they're gone. They burned down, they got demolished and replaced with something else," McDaniel said. "These ships are a time capsule of that time period."And...
VADNAIS HEIGHTS, MN
Bring Me The News

What AccuWeather's 2022-23 winter forecast says about Minnesota

Only the cold-blooded personification of winter knows, but that doesn't stop meteorologists from attempting to decipher the signs and predict what's in the winter pipeline. The latest attempt comes from AccuWeather, which calls the winter 2022-23 forecast "one of the most complicated and dynamic in recent memory" due to the "triple dip" La Nina, a phenomenon that Bring Me The News meteorologist Sven Sundgaard detailed last month.
MINNESOTA STATE
MinnPost

Proposed railroad merger creates more harm than good for Minneapolis

Last year, Canadian Pacific (CP) and Kansas City Southern (KCS) filed a joint merger application with federal regulators to form one behemoth of a railroad valued at more than $31 billion. If granted, the merger would become the only single-line railroad directly linking Canada and Mexico and stretch through the entire central part of the U.S resulting in significantly more train traffic through Minnesota. Particularly, the impacts of this merger will further marginalize communities like the Webber-Camden neighborhood in north Minneapolis. This community is already impacted by long wait times for trains and the health risks that accompany the resulting pollution. With the increase in rail traffic, this merger will exacerbate the quality of life and safety issues associated with railroads that we know so well.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
WJON

Brief Blast of Cold Air Moving Into Minnesota

UNDATED (WJON News) -- You might need to turn the furnace on this week if you haven't done it already. Wednesday will be another warm one, but a strong cold front will move through Wednesday night and bring cooler temperatures across the region with breezy northwest winds on Thursday. The...
MINNESOTA STATE
knsiradio.com

Two New CWD Management Zones Declared In Minnesota

(KNSI) – The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources has announced two new chronic wasting disease management zones for the fall hunting season. Both are in the northern part of the state. Deer permit area 179 is now DPA 679, located in the Iron Range. DPA 261 is relabeled as 661 near the Grand Forks metro area.
MINNESOTA STATE
Mix 97-3

The Biggest Landowner in Minnesota Will Shock You

Read More: Who Owns The Most Land In South Dakota? Story Source: World Population Review Story Source: Stacker Website [carbongallery id="62b1e16becd83213cb8ac9e2"]. ">recent study, around 75 percent of the land in Minnesota is privately owned. Of course, the Federal Government owns places like the Superior National Forest and Voyagers National Park,...
Fox 59

New poll shows tight U.S. Senate race in Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS – A new poll released Sunday suggests a competitive U.S. Senate race in Indiana. A poll from Indy Politics and ARW Strategies shows incumbent Sen. Todd Young (R-Indiana) with 39% of the vote, leading his Democratic challenger, Mayor Tom McDermott of Hammond, by just two percentage points. Libertarian candidate James Sceniak is polling at 6%.
INDIANA STATE
fox9.com

Minnesota woman with home on Sanibel Island talks recovery efforts

(FOX 9) - Shelly Reiner bought a second home on Sanibel Island 30 years ago because of its simple lifestyle. So watching the scenes of devastation caused by Hurricane Ian from afar in Minnesota is tough to take. "It's very traumatic. It's upsetting. The beaches are changed, they're destroyed. The...
SANIBEL, FL

