saturdaytradition.com
Ohio State football: 6 reasons why Michigan State can't 'Purdue' the Buckeyes
Ohio State is a massive favorite this weekend at Michigan State. But the Buckeyes fan base can be forgiven if there’s just a tiny bit of fear of being “Purdued.”. How did Purdue become a verb? Well, 2018 is how. Ohio State, 7-0 and No. 2 in the nation, played a ho-hum road game against an unranked Purdue team … and got blasted, 49-20. It was Ohio State’s only loss of the year, but it was a bad enough loss to keep the Buckeyes out of the College Football Playoff.
saturdaytradition.com
Fans, media are connecting one name to Wisconsin's head coaching job opening up
After the news of Paul Chryst’s firing at Wisconsin broke, people already started naming people to become his replacement. One name stood out on social media among fans and media members alike. Kansas’ Lance Leipold was one of the most talked about people for the job opening. Leipold is...
saturdaytradition.com
New NIL for Nebraska to be launched by help from former member of Husker athletic department
Nebraska athletes will be able to take part in a new NIL initiative that was created by a former Cornhusker. The former member of Nebraska’s athletic department was Matt Davison and he decided to join businessmen Tom Peed and Shawn Peed to start the 1890 Initiative. This NIL opportunity will allow Nebraska’s student-athletes to participate in networking with local businesses in Nebraska.
saturdaytradition.com
7 B1G programs crack AVCA volleyball Coaches Poll
B1G volleyball is as dominant as ever. The volleyball powerhouse listed 7 teams within the AVCA Coaches Poll top 25 this week, including 4 within the top 10. The inclusions can be found below:. No. 3: Nebraska. No. 5: Purdue. No. 6: Ohio State. No. 7: Wisconsin. No. 11: Minnesota.
saturdaytradition.com
Kirk Herbstreit has 3 B1G stars in top performing players list following Week 5 action
Kirk Herbstreit was impressed with a number of B1G players in Week 5. He chose the three that stood out to him. Nebraska’s Trey Palmer, Ohio State’s Miyan Williams, and Michigan’s Mike Morris all made his list. Palmer helped Nebraska got Mickey Joseph his first win as...
Minnesota Needs To Move Halloween This Year
There's a national push underway to move the official date we celebrate Halloween each fall, and Minnesota should join the movement. Halloween has been celebrated for a looonnnggg time now on the last day of October, the 31st, which is the day before All Saints Day on November 1st. And dressing up in costumes became a thing on Halloween, this Newsweek story says, thanks to a custom that dates back several thousand years, to Celtic times.
boreal.org
Climate change in Minnesota is clearly seen at night
As we approach the end of the growing season (for many that came last Tuesday night), it’s worth taking a step back and looking at all the ways to measure just how long the warm season was this year and the warming trend we're witnessing. We know temperatures are...
Very warm for October before abrupt change in Minnesota
Sven Sundgaard's in with the latest Minnesota weather forecast, which will include an abrupt temperature change Wednesday to Thursday and then a shot at the first frost in the Twin Cities on Saturday morning.
3D technology allows all to see Lake Superior's most notorious shipwreck
TWO HARBORS, Minn. – Lake Superior is home to more than 300 shipwrecks. Each one is a reminder of the lives lost in our efforts toward progress. Vadnais Heights resident Stefan McDaniel is ready to head up north again to the great lake. It's where he's trying to go back in time, by going below the surface."Normally, when you think of like archeological artifacts such as a building from like 1850 or something like that, they're gone. They burned down, they got demolished and replaced with something else," McDaniel said. "These ships are a time capsule of that time period."And...
What AccuWeather's 2022-23 winter forecast says about Minnesota
Only the cold-blooded personification of winter knows, but that doesn't stop meteorologists from attempting to decipher the signs and predict what's in the winter pipeline. The latest attempt comes from AccuWeather, which calls the winter 2022-23 forecast "one of the most complicated and dynamic in recent memory" due to the "triple dip" La Nina, a phenomenon that Bring Me The News meteorologist Sven Sundgaard detailed last month.
Proposed railroad merger creates more harm than good for Minneapolis
Last year, Canadian Pacific (CP) and Kansas City Southern (KCS) filed a joint merger application with federal regulators to form one behemoth of a railroad valued at more than $31 billion. If granted, the merger would become the only single-line railroad directly linking Canada and Mexico and stretch through the entire central part of the U.S resulting in significantly more train traffic through Minnesota. Particularly, the impacts of this merger will further marginalize communities like the Webber-Camden neighborhood in north Minneapolis. This community is already impacted by long wait times for trains and the health risks that accompany the resulting pollution. With the increase in rail traffic, this merger will exacerbate the quality of life and safety issues associated with railroads that we know so well.
Brief Blast of Cold Air Moving Into Minnesota
UNDATED (WJON News) -- You might need to turn the furnace on this week if you haven't done it already. Wednesday will be another warm one, but a strong cold front will move through Wednesday night and bring cooler temperatures across the region with breezy northwest winds on Thursday. The...
knsiradio.com
Two New CWD Management Zones Declared In Minnesota
(KNSI) – The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources has announced two new chronic wasting disease management zones for the fall hunting season. Both are in the northern part of the state. Deer permit area 179 is now DPA 679, located in the Iron Range. DPA 261 is relabeled as 661 near the Grand Forks metro area.
This Small Minnesota Town Is Considered The Worst In The Entire State
There are some great places to live in the Land of 10,000 Lakes. However, there is one small town that is considered the worst small town in the entire state of Minnesota. Hopefully, this small town isn't your hometown, because no one wants to be number one on a list of the worst small towns in the entire state.
The Biggest Landowner in Minnesota Will Shock You
Read More: Who Owns The Most Land In South Dakota? Story Source: World Population Review Story Source: Stacker Website [carbongallery id="62b1e16becd83213cb8ac9e2"]. ">recent study, around 75 percent of the land in Minnesota is privately owned. Of course, the Federal Government owns places like the Superior National Forest and Voyagers National Park,...
Fox 59
New poll shows tight U.S. Senate race in Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS – A new poll released Sunday suggests a competitive U.S. Senate race in Indiana. A poll from Indy Politics and ARW Strategies shows incumbent Sen. Todd Young (R-Indiana) with 39% of the vote, leading his Democratic challenger, Mayor Tom McDermott of Hammond, by just two percentage points. Libertarian candidate James Sceniak is polling at 6%.
Why Minnesotans should get the bivalent COVID-19 vaccine booster
MINNEAPOLIS — While the COVID-19 pandemic has receded into the background of some peoples' minds, the coronavirus continues to claim the lives of hundreds of Americans each day. With the latest COVID-19 vaccine booster, people can lower their chances of getting seriously ill from the coronavirus and their chances...
fox9.com
Minnesota woman with home on Sanibel Island talks recovery efforts
(FOX 9) - Shelly Reiner bought a second home on Sanibel Island 30 years ago because of its simple lifestyle. So watching the scenes of devastation caused by Hurricane Ian from afar in Minnesota is tough to take. "It's very traumatic. It's upsetting. The beaches are changed, they're destroyed. The...
Popular Vacation Destination For Minnesotans Destroyed By Hurricane Ian
Hurricane Ian made landfall in Florida last Wednesday. At that time, the hurricane was a Category 4 storm with sustained winds of nearly 150 mph. The powerful storm is gone now, but the destruction left behind will take months, if not longer, to clean up. People from all over the...
Study Reveals Average Salary of Minnesota Nurses
If you listen to my radio show you’ve probably heard me shout out all of the nurses in Rochester on more than one occasion. I think they do so much work that they don’t get credit for and deserve all of the love, recognition, and compensation they get.
