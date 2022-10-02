Read full article on original website
The Batavian
Photos: Ascension Parish Okotoberfest
Ascension Parish hosted its first Oktoberfest on Saturday in the parking lot of Sacred Heart on South Swan Street in Batavia. There was beer, wurst, giant pretzels, and traditional German music performed by The German American Musicians. There was also a basket raffle and pull tabs. The event was a...
The Batavian
Expanded offerings at Blue Pearl in Batavia
Denise Glidden, Karen Reisdorf, Paula Bianchi, Lisa Ingalsbe and Michelle Woodward celebrate the expanded offerings Saturday at Blue Pearl Yoga on East Main Street in Batavia with an open house to introduce new bellydancing classes, sound baths and performances from GO Art! Photo submitted from Genesee County Chamber of Commerce.
New Country Bar in Hamburg, New York Takes Over Popular Location
The popular restaurant that sits at the corner of Armor Duells Road and Abbott Road was up for sale and the asking price was $900,000. It was known as the Armor Inn that hosted country nights for years, but it is about to begin a brand new chapter. The Rush...
WIVB
Ellicottville Fall Festival previewed on News 4 at 4
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The popular Ellicottville Fall Festival returns this weekend. The village is set to transform into a walkable arts and crafts show and more. Brian McFadden, the executive director of the Ellicottville Chamber of Commerce, joined News 4 at 4 on Tuesday to preview the event.
Longtime Movie Theater in Western New York Closes Its Doors
Movie theaters have been part of the fabric of pop culture for many decades. Here in Western New York, there have been many movie theaters which have been part of our childhood. Some movie theaters have come and went, like the Buffalo Drive-In in Cheektowaga and the University 8 theater...
Church's Texas Chicken franchise eyes WNY for first New York locations
NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — Church’s Texas Chicken, a Southern fast casual chain, is looking at sites in Niagara Falls and Buffalo for its first location in New York state. That’s according to Muhammad Shoaib, a franchise operator with several Papa John’s sites in the region. Shoaib just opened his first Church’s site in Niagara Falls, Ontario, with a second opening in St. Catharines, Ontario, coming up.
This Is The Best Cinnamon Roll In Western New York
This is your sign to treat yourself to one of Western New York’s favorite sweets. There’s nothing like locally baked goods at one of our favorite bakeries, and while they all taste homemade with love, there are some bakeries that are known for one sweet treat over the others.
Expanded hours, new traffic pattern as Fall Fest returns to Como Lake Park
Fall Fest is returning to Erie County’s Como Lake Park Saturday, October 15 with expanded hours and a new traffic pattern that will streamline entry and exit for visitors
Absolute Best Places For Cookies in Western New York
People in Buffalo are OBSESSED WITH cookies right now. I said this earlier this morning on Clay and Company. Anyone who is not in on this hype of delicious warm (or chilled) cookies, does not get it. But, once you take a step into Crumbl on Niagara Falls Boulevard and order, you will get it. Where is the best place for cookies for your next party in Western New York?
'Bridge' to the former Batavia Club is in the cards
A tradition that started at the former Batavia Club at 201 East Main St. more than 80 years ago continues with longtime Batavia entrepreneur Ben Mancuso Jr. – who is 89 years young today – leading the way.
One Of World’s Best Places To Travel Is 2 Hours From Buffalo, New York
There are so many places to go this year, but this is one place you have to see during the fall. Fall foliage is expected to peak this weekend across New York State, and many people are flocking to national and state parks to get their seasonal dose of the fall season.
Rescue made at Erie Basin Marina Tuesday night
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A boat rescue was made at the Erie Basin Marina on Tuesday night, according to the US Coast Guard. A distress call was made from the waters just before 8:20 p.m. Tuesday, as a boat had gone into shallow waters and landed in a rocky area. Lake Erie Towing and law […]
Extremely Popular Cookie Place Coming to Transit Road
Look what is coming to Transit Road! If you have never been to Crumbl Cookie, you are missing out. There is a brand new location that is going to be opening up in the Clarence / Amherst area soon!. Crumbl Cookies New Location. 5205 Transit Rd, Buffalo, NY 14221. Crumbl...
It’s Raining Money for Cash For Life Winner in Upstate New York
Forget men! It's raining money in New York. Someone in Upstate New York just won $1,000 a week for life. If you're a Cash for Life lottery player, you'd better check your ticket. There's a winner that's not from New York City for a change. The winning Cash for Life...
Southern Fast Food Restaurant is Finally Coming to New York State
When you travel to different regions of the United States, you get a taste of different cultures and cuisine that you don't normally find where you live. Here in New York State, we have the standard chain food fare. You have plenty of McDonald's, Burger King, Wendy's and Taco Bell;...
Services to area youth discussed at Systems of Care Summit
Traci Russo, a juvenile case supervisor with the county's Probation Department, speaks about options for helping troubled youths during the Systems of Care Summit at Terry Hills on Tuesday morning. The event was hosted by Genesee County Mental Health.
5 Criminally Underrated Burger Restaurants in Buffalo
What's the number one food in Buffalo and Western New York? It's without a doubt chicken wings. Wings, beef on weck, sponge candy and stuff like that is what we're known for. Western New York is also a great place for an outstanding fish fry, especially around lent, and so is bar food.
The Batavian
Matthew D. Yoder
- Matthew D. Yoder, 25, of Batavia, passed away on Saturday, October 1, 2022 at his home while under the care of HomeCare & Hospice. Matt was born on May 29, 1997 in Batavia, a son of David S. Yoder and Kathleen Yunker Yoder of Batavia. Matt was a graduate...
Buffalo Area Pizza Spot Named One Of Best In America And World
A pizzeria in Western New York has been named one of the best in America and the world. 50 Top Pizza publishes a guide to the best pizzerias and a spot in Kenmore has made it into the guide. Jay's expressed its gratitude on Instagram, writing,. What an honor it...
