Photos: Ascension Parish Okotoberfest

Ascension Parish hosted its first Oktoberfest on Saturday in the parking lot of Sacred Heart on South Swan Street in Batavia. There was beer, wurst, giant pretzels, and traditional German music performed by The German American Musicians. There was also a basket raffle and pull tabs. The event was a...
Expanded offerings at Blue Pearl in Batavia

Denise Glidden, Karen Reisdorf, Paula Bianchi, Lisa Ingalsbe and Michelle Woodward celebrate the expanded offerings Saturday at Blue Pearl Yoga on East Main Street in Batavia with an open house to introduce new bellydancing classes, sound baths and performances from GO Art! Photo submitted from Genesee County Chamber of Commerce.
Ellicottville Fall Festival previewed on News 4 at 4

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The popular Ellicottville Fall Festival returns this weekend. The village is set to transform into a walkable arts and crafts show and more. Brian McFadden, the executive director of the Ellicottville Chamber of Commerce, joined News 4 at 4 on Tuesday to preview the event.
Church's Texas Chicken franchise eyes WNY for first New York locations

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — Church’s Texas Chicken, a Southern fast casual chain, is looking at sites in Niagara Falls and Buffalo for its first location in New York state. That’s according to Muhammad Shoaib, a franchise operator with several Papa John’s sites in the region. Shoaib just opened his first Church’s site in Niagara Falls, Ontario, with a second opening in St. Catharines, Ontario, coming up.
This Is The Best Cinnamon Roll In Western New York

This is your sign to treat yourself to one of Western New York’s favorite sweets. There’s nothing like locally baked goods at one of our favorite bakeries, and while they all taste homemade with love, there are some bakeries that are known for one sweet treat over the others.
Absolute Best Places For Cookies in Western New York

People in Buffalo are OBSESSED WITH cookies right now. I said this earlier this morning on Clay and Company. Anyone who is not in on this hype of delicious warm (or chilled) cookies, does not get it. But, once you take a step into Crumbl on Niagara Falls Boulevard and order, you will get it. Where is the best place for cookies for your next party in Western New York?
Rescue made at Erie Basin Marina Tuesday night

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A boat rescue was made at the Erie Basin Marina on Tuesday night, according to the US Coast Guard. A distress call was made from the waters just before 8:20 p.m. Tuesday, as a boat had gone into shallow waters and landed in a rocky area. Lake Erie Towing and law […]
Matthew D. Yoder

- Matthew D. Yoder, 25, of Batavia, passed away on Saturday, October 1, 2022 at his home while under the care of HomeCare & Hospice. Matt was born on May 29, 1997 in Batavia, a son of David S. Yoder and Kathleen Yunker Yoder of Batavia. Matt was a graduate...
