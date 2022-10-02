Effective: 2022-10-05 09:44:00 EDT Expires: 2022-10-06 00:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued late tonight at 1245 AM EDT. Target Area: Hardee The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Florida Myakka River At Myakka River State Park affecting Sarasota County. Peace River At Zolfo Springs at SR 17 affecting Hardee County. Peace River At Arcadia at SR 70 affecting DeSoto County. Peace River At Bartow affecting Polk County. Horse Creek Near Arcadia at SR 72 affecting DeSoto County. .Moderate to major river flooding continues in the wake of the heavy rainfall associated with former hurricane Ian. Dry conditions are expected for the next several days which will allow flood waters to gradually recede. For the Myakka...including Myakka River State Park...Major flooding is forecast. For the Peace...including Bartow, Zolfo Springs at SR 17, Arcadia at SR 70...Major flooding is forecast. For the Horse Creek...including Arcadia at SR 72...Moderate flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Moderate flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Peace River At Zolfo Springs at SR 17. * WHEN...Until further notice. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:30 AM EDT Wednesday the stage was 20.6 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 8:30 AM EDT Wednesday was 21.3 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall to 19.0 feet Saturday morning. - Flood stage is 16.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 20.5 feet on 09/16/2001. - https://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Fld Observed Forecasts (8 am EDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Thu Fri Sat Sun Mon Peace River Zolfo Springs at 16.0 20.6 Wed 8 am 20.1 19.6 19.0 18.5 18.0

