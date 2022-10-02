ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

click orlando

St. Johns River still rising after reaching record flood stage

ORLANDO, Fla. – Nearly 10 days after historic rainfall from Hurricane Ian, parts of the St. Johns River still haven’t crested. Along larger bodies of water, the crest, or highest point the river rise peaks, is delayed from the heaviest rain. In the case of the St. Johns River, tidal influences also impact water levels.
DELAND, FL
click orlando

‘The hurricane came and destroyed it:’ Orlo Vista residents salvage what they can after Ian’s flooding

ORLANDO, Fla. – Saturday morning, Orange County Commissioner Victoria Siplin and other volunteers from community organizations — including Winter Park NJROTC — took part in a cleanup in a number of local neighborhoods, including the Orlo Vista community. This, after floodwaters invaded homes there as a result of Hurricane Ian.
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
click orlando

FEMA Disaster Recovery Center set to open for Orange County residents

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A FEMA Disaster Recovery Center is scheduled to open on Sunday, Oct. 9 at Barnett Park in Orange County, according to officials. The DRC will be open daily for Orange County residents from 9 a.m. to 6.p.m. at the park located at 4801 West Colonial Drive in Orlando. County officials said the gates to the park will open at 7 a.m.
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
click orlando

Osceola County considers seizing senior community after flood from Ian

KISSIMMEE, Fla. – The Good Samaritan Society in Kissimmee Village was still taped off on Friday because of the amount of standing water after Hurricane Ian. Osceola County manager, Don Fisher, said the senior living community is in a floodway and that they’ve seen three major floods since 2006. The community was built on the banks of Shingle Creek.
OSCEOLA COUNTY, FL
click orlando

Cleanup begins for flooded Orange County communities

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Contractors and crews are cleaning up debris in Orange County communities as officials start the process of recovering from Hurricane Ian. “We are ready, and we will be working with FEMA and with our engineers to look at what we can do to mitigate some of that impact,” Ralphetta Akerm-Mcclary, the Fiscal and Operational Support Division manager of Orange County Public Works, said.
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
click orlando

🦒'They’re all safe:’ Flooding causes substantial impact for Central Florida Zoo

SANFORD, Fla. – The Central Florida Zoo and Botanical Gardens in Sanford remains closed more than a week after Hurricane Ian made landfall in Central Florida. The animals were not harmed and the zoo sustained minimal damage, officials said. The issue is the flooding outside the zoo making it nearly impossible for guests to safely drive up to the entrance.
SANFORD, FL
click orlando

Rising floodwaters force more roads to close in Brevard County

MIMS, Fla. – Brevard County emergency workers shut down more roads on Wednesday as rising floodwaters made for dangerous driving conditions. County spokesman Don Walker said Paces Landing Road was shut down at Arch Road, while Hatbill Road was closed at Gun Club Road. [TRENDING: NASA, SpaceX launch Crew-5...
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
hometownnewsvolusia.com

Trapped in their own garage in New Smyrna Beach

Among the many stories of sacrifice, bravery and people helping people that have come from Tropical Storm Ian, none may be more dramatic than what happened to Kathy Blackman and her husband, John Foderaro. By 5:30 a.m. Thursday, the morning Hurricane Ian hit Volusia County, the New Smyrna Beach residents'...
NEW SMYRNA BEACH, FL

