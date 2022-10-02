Read full article on original website
Silent and Live Auctions at this Hotel Help Charities for Children, Local and Footways-Related CausesMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®Walland, TN
3 Affordable Weekend Getaways in TennesseeAlina AndrasTennessee State
3 Great Pizza Places in TennesseeAlina AndrasTennessee State
2 Towns in Tennessee Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Live in the United StatesJoe MertensTennessee State
Unannounced Greyhound stop change leaves woman in the cold
A Knoxville woman was left frustrated and in the cold after the Greyhound bus line switched their drop-off and pick-up site without warning.
wvlt.tv
Knoxville woman charged with DUI with three kids in car
The star of the Thanksgiving feast may be hard to come by this year. Music icons from all over are reacting to the death of country music legend Loretta Lynn. Lynn passed away in her sleep at her Hurricane Mills, Tennessee home Tuesday. Greyhound establishes new Knoxville bus stop. Updated:...
Woman indicted on charges in 2021 fatal hit-and-run in Knoxville
A Lenoir City woman accused of leaving the scene of a deadly crash in September 2021 has been indicted by a grand jury on charges related to the case in Knox County.
Greyhound switches to new Knoxville drop-off, pickup point after months of complaints
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Greyhound has a new bus station in North Knoxville. This comes after months of safety complaints about the previous site on Cherry Street. Previously Greyhound used the Marathon gas station as a connection bus stop. On its website, the company now lists the Knoxville stop at "Top Market and Deli" at 1607 North Sixth Avenue, also known as the "6th Avenue Market and Deli." The location has gone by other names in the past, including "Bill's Market and Deli" and "Annus Market and Deli." It is only a mile away from the previous stop.
wvlt.tv
Homicide Rate Dropping
The Knoxville Police Department chief is making changes; over 20 officers were recently promoted, and the department’s structure has been reorganized, according to a release. Bear cub hit by car in Great Smoky Mountains National Park. Updated: 8 hours ago. A black bear cub was hit by a car...
wvlt.tv
Catch up quick
Two people were arrested Sunday after they followed a car on a Knoxville interstate and fired shots, hitting a passenger, an incident report states. Lynn performed at the theatre six times throughout her career. Your Thanksgiving turkey will cost more this year. Updated: 16 hours ago. The star of the...
wvlt.tv
KPD Officers Promoted
Bear cub hit by car in Great Smoky Mountains National Park. A black bear cub was hit by a car in the Great Smoky Mountains National Park Saturday, according to a post from nonprofit Appalachian Bear Rescue. Jacksboro loses police department. Updated: 12 hours ago. Jacksboro, Tennessee does not currently...
wvlt.tv
Celebrate 30 years of feeding Sevier County
SEVIERVILLE Tenn. (WVLT) - In honor of its 30th anniversary, Sevier County Food Ministries is hosting a celebration on Oct. 6 from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. The event will have free food, music, door prizes and more to celebrate three decades of feeding Sevier County. The celebration will be...
wvlt.tv
Dozens of road projects planned for Sevier County
SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - State tourism leaders said they’ve worked closely with the state transportation department to fix many of the road problems in Sevier County. One of the projects included funding an extension of Veterans Boulevard. The first extension would take it from Dolly Parton Parkway, over the river, and to Henderson Road. Right now, this portion is in the engineering phase.
WDEF
Meigs County recaptures escaped inmate
DECATUR, Tennessee (WDEF) – An inmate who escaped from the Meigs County jail over the weekend is back in custody. The Sheriff says Dustin Miller escaped while he was on recreation time at the jail on Sunday. He is not offering more details on the capture other than a...
bbbtv12.com
Clinton Driver charged in Roane accident last Thursday night near Oliver Springs
As we promised we have an update on last Thursday night’s single car accident which occurred on Mahoney Road near Oliver Springs. According to the Tennessee Highway Patrol report that we requested, a 2014 Nissan Maxima driven by 22-year-old Danni R Edwards from Clinton was traveling south on Mahoney Road near Johnson Road, when the vehicle attempted to negotiate a right curve but failed to maintain its lane of travel, exited the road, and struck a large ditch. According to the report Edwards was not injured, however was charged with reckless endangerment, and reckless driving. A passenger in the vehicle identified as 21-year-old Dana Smith from Oliver Springs was reported to be injured and transported to an area Hospital. She was not wearing a seatbelt. Blair Volunteer Fire department and Roane County Sheriff’s Department Personnel also assisted The THP at the scene.
Lenoir City woman indicted in motorcyclist's death on I-40
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A Lenoir City woman has been indicted in a September 2021 crash on Interstate 40 that killed a motorcyclist. Jessie R. Hodge, 31, faces counts of vehicular homicide, leaving the scene of an accident and following too closely. A Knox County grand jury indicted her last week.
wvlt.tv
Warming up before a cold front cools us off for the weekend
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The next couple of days are warmer before a cold front arrives by the end of the week bringing little rain and cooler temperatures for the weekend. Join us on the WVLT First Alert Weather app for iPhone or Android, so you can stay informed on the go and in between newscasts. We share custom videos, plus you can choose to get messages from us on the latest conditions and forecast.
wvlt.tv
Police: Two arrested for attempted murder after shooting at car on Knoxville interstate, hitting passenger
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Two people were arrested Sunday after they followed a car on a Knoxville interstate and fired shots, hitting a passenger, an incident report states. Claudia Ruiz and Malik Brown were reportedly at the Waffle House on Papermill Drive when they got into a fight with a Knox County Sheriff’s deputy, who kicked them out of the business. Ruiz and Brown then reportedly left in a red Dodge.
wvlt.tv
Bruce Street Brewfest comes to Sevierville this weekend
SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - If you are looking for a place to watch the game this weekend and catch a brew, Sevierville says to head downtown. Bruce Street Brewfest is this weekend and along with dozens of craft beers you can also watch the game on a big screen projector.
wvlt.tv
Knoxville police chief promotes 20 officers, reorganizes department’s structure
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Knoxville Police Department chief is making changes; over 20 officers were recently promoted, and the department’s structure has been reorganized, according to a release. Chief of Police Paul Noel announced the promotions as well as the reorganization during a ceremony held at the Civic...
Interchange project underway for I-75 and Emory Road
An upcoming interchange project in Knoxville will allow two directions of traffic to cross the road by using a Diverging Diamond Interchange.
wvlt.tv
Repeat child molester convicted
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A man who was already registered as a sex offender was convicted for a second time, according to spokesperson with the Office of the District Attorney General Sean McDermott. Bryan Anthony Capps, 36, was convicted of sexual battery by an authority figure, sexual battery and violation...
wvlt.tv
Roane Co. Silver Alert cancelled, man found safe
Sevierville Police Department detectives are searching for an additional suspect believed to be involved in the shooting. Your headlines from 10/3 in 8 minutes or less. Featuring: Silver alert for missing man, shooting suspect wanted, Knoxville marine released from Venezuelan jail. Silver Alert issued for missing Roane Co. man. Updated:...
wvlt.tv
Silver Alert issued for missing Roane Co. man
Earl Eugene Foster was last seen on Oct. 1, but his debit card was used in North Carolina, Tennessee Bureau of Investigation officials said. Your headlines from 10/3 in 8 minutes or less. Featuring: Silver alert for missing man, shooting suspect wanted, Knoxville marine released from Venezuelan jail. One injured,...
