Long Beach, CA

Sporting News

Anderson Silva net worth: purse history, career earnings for former MMA champion

One of the greatest mixed martial artists of all time, Anderson Silva has left behind a legacy that can never be forgotten. “The Spider” made his MMA debut in in 1997 and joined the UFC in 2006. A former Cage Rage middleweight champion, Silva won the UFC middleweight title in 2006 and held onto it until 2012. During that period of time he defended the belt ten times.
bjpenndotcom

Aspen Ladd issues statement after signing on with PFL: “I look forward to testing myself against the best women’s featherweights in the world”

Aspen Ladd has issued a statement after signing on with PFL. Ladd, 27, was recently released from the UFC roster after a seven-fight run with the promotion. The Californian had her struggles making weight as a UFC bantamweight and had lost her 2 most recent fights against Raquel Pennington (14-8 MMA) in April of this year, and Norma Dumont (8-2 MMA) in October of last year.
MMAmania.com

Stipe Miocic adds ‘business owner’ to resume with new Ohio pizza partnership

Firefighter, former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Heavyweight champion, and now local business owner, Stipe Miocic, seemingly can’t help but juggle as many occupations as possible. Indeed, Miocic has partnered with the Cleveland, Ohio-based Romeo’s Pizza restaurant as a part-owner. Romeo’s has more than 60 locations and will see Miocic...
CBS Sports

UFC news, rumors: Henry Cejudo says it's time for Alexander Volkanovski vs. Patricio Pitbull super fight

Henry Cejudo says it's time for a featherweight super fight. Alexander Volkanovski and Patricio Pitbull continue to clear out their divisions and have cemented themselves as the pound-for-pound bests in their respective promotions. In the aftermath of Bellator 286, Cejudo says it's time for UFC president Dana White and Bellator president Scott Coker to link up.
MMAmania.com

Midnight Mania! Tito Ortiz predicts ‘rude awakening’ for Jake Paul in Anderson Silva boxing match

Jake Paul has very carefully and successfully managed his professional boxing career. He rose through the ranks in a unique fashion, moving from fellow social media stars to professional athletes to actual MMA fighters. Even the MMA fighters were carefully selected, as Paul took out both Ben Askren and Tyron Woodley — a pair of wrestlers closer to the end of their athletic careers than the start.
MMAmania.com

Four-division boxing champ Adrien Broner calls out Nate Diaz: ‘Let’s get it!’

While Nate Diaz certainly has the attention of the freak show faction in boxing, he now has an offer to fight from a legit name in Adrien Broner. While Broner’s best days are behind him, he has amassed a 34-4-1 professional boxing record over 14 years and has held multiple championship belts in four different weight classes. Given this would be Diaz’s first official foray into boxing, Broner’s recent 1-2-1 record over the past five years could be seen as a plus. He also weighed in at 146 pounds for his last fight, giving the 170-pound Nate a significant size advantage.
bjpenndotcom

Bellator’s Scott Coker provides update on Fedor Emelianenko retirement fight, reveals hope for Ryan Bader rematch: “He wants a revenge fight”

Bellator president Scott Coker has revealed who Fedor Emelianenko could fight next. ‘The Last Emperor’ has been out of action since his knockout victory over Tim Johnson in October 2021. The bout moved Emelianenko to a two-fight winning streak, as he had previously finished Quinton ‘Rampage’ Jackson in Japan in December 2019.
MMA Fighting

Tito Ortiz reveals why he withdrew from infamous boxing match against Dana White: ‘I was making zero off of it’

Tito Ortiz has finally given his side of the story on his infamous boxing match with Dana White. Back in 2007, White and Ortiz were set to face each other in a much ballyhooed exhibition boxing match, as part of their ongoing feud with one another. However, the bout was cancelled when Ortiz failed to show up for weigh-ins. Several years later, White gave an interview where he put Ortiz’s no-show down to being afraid, saying he used to regularly outbox Ortiz when they trained together many years ago. But speaking on Paddy Pimblett’s Chattin Pony Podcast recently (h/t Bloody Elbow), Ortiz gave his side of the story.
FanSided

Watch MMA fighters fall through the cage mid-match (Video)

Watch as two MMA fighters fall through the cage door in the middle of their bout. In mixed-martial arts, there is an expectation that fighters will encounter a certain level of pain. However, normally that comes at the hands of their opponent, not the cage and venue itself. For two...
Boxing Insider

Rey Vargas-O’Shaquie Foster Super Featherweight Title Fight Ordered By WBC

The red hot Shakur Stevenson raised a few eyebrows some weeks back when he lost his WBC super featherweight title on the scales before squaring off with Robson Conceicao. Underdog Conceicao could have picked up the title himself had he ended up beating Stevenson, but that didn’t happen, as Stevenson easily dominated the fight. With Stevenson subsequently declaring that he’s moving up to lightweight, the WBC had to set up a match for it’s super featherweight belt.
MMAmania.com

Sean O’Malley declares Conor McGregor the G.O.A.T. and ‘there’s not even anyone that close’

There’s no denying Conor McGregor’s impact on mixed martial arts (MMA). Bursting onto the scene in April 2013, “The Notorious” ignited an Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) run that got off to the races unlike any other before it. McGregor’s rise to superstardom inspired several of today’s up-and-coming talents. Amongst the current crop doing work in their division is “Suga” Sean O’Malley, who feels McGregor’s importance can’t be understated.
MMAmania.com

UFC veterans suspended for massive weight gains ahead of Bellator 286

California State Athletic Commission (CSAC) is continuing its efforts to prevent massive weight cuts and subsequent weight gains for all mixed martial arts (MMA) fighters competing in “The Golden State,” recently suspending a pair of fighters who competed at Bellator 286 last Sat. (Oct. 1, 2022) in Long Beach.
MMAmania.com

Bo Nickal believes he and Khamzat Chimaev are ‘on different levels’ — ‘Bro, you can’t even beat the scale’

Bo Nickal feels he’s for Khazmat Chimaev right away. The newest member of Ultimate Fighting Championship’s (UFC) roster hasn’t even fought for five minutes in his mixed martial arts (MMA) career as a whole. After Nickal made his initial callout of Chimaev following his contract-winning performance last week (Sept. 27, 2022), Chimaev hit the upstart with a, “Who’s that guy?”
mmanews.com

Another UFC Legend Offers To Help Cormier In WWE

UFC legend Daniel Cormier has been offered a helping hand in his new WWE venture by another former simultaneous two-division champion. The worlds of MMA and professional wrestling have always been somewhat intertwined despite offering vastly different products. That link has seen a number of athletes cross the border, with the likes of Brock Lesnar and CM Punk swapping the squared circle for the Octagon, and Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler substituting fighting for performance.
