Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Chipotle's Monumental 'Tortilla Robot' Will Make Your Order NowLet's Eat LACalifornia State
Where are Epic Buffalo Wings Right Now In LA?Let's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
Two Californian Cities Make the Top 10 Most Rat-Infested ListYour California GuideLos Angeles, CA
Chicken Fast Food Chain Starbird is Opening Newest Restaurant in Los Angeles County This MonthLet's Eat LAHermosa Beach, CA
Doria Ragland: All you need to know about Meghan Markle's momCheryl E PrestonLos Angeles, CA
Related
ESPN
Anderson Silva is not just another MMA fighter taking on Jake Paul in boxing
Followers of MMA need no introduction to Anderson Silva. But for those combat sports fans who follow just boxing as well as those social media mavens drawn to boxing merely by the presence of YouTube personality Jake Paul, there is much to know about Silva, who will face Paul in a boxing ring on Oct. 29 in Phoenix.
Sporting News
Anderson Silva net worth: purse history, career earnings for former MMA champion
One of the greatest mixed martial artists of all time, Anderson Silva has left behind a legacy that can never be forgotten. “The Spider” made his MMA debut in in 1997 and joined the UFC in 2006. A former Cage Rage middleweight champion, Silva won the UFC middleweight title in 2006 and held onto it until 2012. During that period of time he defended the belt ten times.
MMAmania.com
WRONG! Doctors horrified by ‘violent’ attempts to fix Aaron Pico’s dislocated shoulder at Bellator 286
Featherweight phenom Aaron Pico suffered a dislocated shoulder in the opening round of his Jeremy Kennedy fight, losing by way of medical TKO at the Bellator 286 MMA event last weekend in Long Beach, Calif., snapping a six-fight win streak in the process. Coach Brandon Gibson tried to keep Pico...
Aspen Ladd issues statement after signing on with PFL: “I look forward to testing myself against the best women’s featherweights in the world”
Aspen Ladd has issued a statement after signing on with PFL. Ladd, 27, was recently released from the UFC roster after a seven-fight run with the promotion. The Californian had her struggles making weight as a UFC bantamweight and had lost her 2 most recent fights against Raquel Pennington (14-8 MMA) in April of this year, and Norma Dumont (8-2 MMA) in October of last year.
IN THIS ARTICLE
MMAmania.com
Stipe Miocic adds ‘business owner’ to resume with new Ohio pizza partnership
Firefighter, former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Heavyweight champion, and now local business owner, Stipe Miocic, seemingly can’t help but juggle as many occupations as possible. Indeed, Miocic has partnered with the Cleveland, Ohio-based Romeo’s Pizza restaurant as a part-owner. Romeo’s has more than 60 locations and will see Miocic...
CBS Sports
UFC news, rumors: Henry Cejudo says it's time for Alexander Volkanovski vs. Patricio Pitbull super fight
Henry Cejudo says it's time for a featherweight super fight. Alexander Volkanovski and Patricio Pitbull continue to clear out their divisions and have cemented themselves as the pound-for-pound bests in their respective promotions. In the aftermath of Bellator 286, Cejudo says it's time for UFC president Dana White and Bellator president Scott Coker to link up.
MMAmania.com
Midnight Mania! Tito Ortiz predicts ‘rude awakening’ for Jake Paul in Anderson Silva boxing match
Jake Paul has very carefully and successfully managed his professional boxing career. He rose through the ranks in a unique fashion, moving from fellow social media stars to professional athletes to actual MMA fighters. Even the MMA fighters were carefully selected, as Paul took out both Ben Askren and Tyron Woodley — a pair of wrestlers closer to the end of their athletic careers than the start.
MMAmania.com
Midnight Mania! Bo Nickal talks UFC debut, ‘If I’m on the prelims, I’ll retire’
It takes a lifetime of hard work and wrestling accomplishment to become an overnight sensation, but Bo Nickal is taking the MMA world by storm. Two effortless finish wins on “Contenders Series” have fans very excited about the Middleweight’s championship potential, but some have cautioned that too quick a rise could backfire.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
MMAmania.com
Four-division boxing champ Adrien Broner calls out Nate Diaz: ‘Let’s get it!’
While Nate Diaz certainly has the attention of the freak show faction in boxing, he now has an offer to fight from a legit name in Adrien Broner. While Broner’s best days are behind him, he has amassed a 34-4-1 professional boxing record over 14 years and has held multiple championship belts in four different weight classes. Given this would be Diaz’s first official foray into boxing, Broner’s recent 1-2-1 record over the past five years could be seen as a plus. He also weighed in at 146 pounds for his last fight, giving the 170-pound Nate a significant size advantage.
MMAmania.com
Knockout! Watch 49ers mascot step to Nate Diaz, get floored with a single punch
Pour one out for Sourdough Sam. The San Francisco 49ers mascot was laid out by former UFC welterweight Nate Diaz, who clobbered Clementine’s successor with a single blow. Diaz also walked away with Sam’s championship title, which is far more glamorous than Jorge Masvidal’s “BMF” belt.
Bellator’s Scott Coker provides update on Fedor Emelianenko retirement fight, reveals hope for Ryan Bader rematch: “He wants a revenge fight”
Bellator president Scott Coker has revealed who Fedor Emelianenko could fight next. ‘The Last Emperor’ has been out of action since his knockout victory over Tim Johnson in October 2021. The bout moved Emelianenko to a two-fight winning streak, as he had previously finished Quinton ‘Rampage’ Jackson in Japan in December 2019.
MMAmania.com
Daniel Cormier kicks off WWE career by cutting boring ‘Fight Pit’ promo over Zoom
Former UFC two-division champion Daniel Cormier will serve as the special guest referee at the upcoming WWE “Extreme Rules” pay-per-view (PPV) event this weekend in Philadelphia, Pa., because the promotion needs someone to “lay down the law” when Matt Riddle battles Seth Rollins in a special “Fight Pit” match.
MMA Fighting
Tito Ortiz reveals why he withdrew from infamous boxing match against Dana White: ‘I was making zero off of it’
Tito Ortiz has finally given his side of the story on his infamous boxing match with Dana White. Back in 2007, White and Ortiz were set to face each other in a much ballyhooed exhibition boxing match, as part of their ongoing feud with one another. However, the bout was cancelled when Ortiz failed to show up for weigh-ins. Several years later, White gave an interview where he put Ortiz’s no-show down to being afraid, saying he used to regularly outbox Ortiz when they trained together many years ago. But speaking on Paddy Pimblett’s Chattin Pony Podcast recently (h/t Bloody Elbow), Ortiz gave his side of the story.
Watch MMA fighters fall through the cage mid-match (Video)
Watch as two MMA fighters fall through the cage door in the middle of their bout. In mixed-martial arts, there is an expectation that fighters will encounter a certain level of pain. However, normally that comes at the hands of their opponent, not the cage and venue itself. For two...
Boxing Insider
Rey Vargas-O’Shaquie Foster Super Featherweight Title Fight Ordered By WBC
The red hot Shakur Stevenson raised a few eyebrows some weeks back when he lost his WBC super featherweight title on the scales before squaring off with Robson Conceicao. Underdog Conceicao could have picked up the title himself had he ended up beating Stevenson, but that didn’t happen, as Stevenson easily dominated the fight. With Stevenson subsequently declaring that he’s moving up to lightweight, the WBC had to set up a match for it’s super featherweight belt.
MMAmania.com
Sean O’Malley declares Conor McGregor the G.O.A.T. and ‘there’s not even anyone that close’
There’s no denying Conor McGregor’s impact on mixed martial arts (MMA). Bursting onto the scene in April 2013, “The Notorious” ignited an Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) run that got off to the races unlike any other before it. McGregor’s rise to superstardom inspired several of today’s up-and-coming talents. Amongst the current crop doing work in their division is “Suga” Sean O’Malley, who feels McGregor’s importance can’t be understated.
MMAmania.com
UFC Vegas 61 results: Matches to make for ‘Dern vs. Yan’ main card winners
UFC Vegas 61 went down last night (Sat., Oct. 1, 2022) from inside UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada, featuring a headlining bout that saw Yan Xiaonan defeat Mackenzie Dern via majority decision (highlights). In the co-headlining act, Randy Brown edged out Francisco Trinaldo after 15 minutes of back-and-forth action.
MMAmania.com
UFC veterans suspended for massive weight gains ahead of Bellator 286
California State Athletic Commission (CSAC) is continuing its efforts to prevent massive weight cuts and subsequent weight gains for all mixed martial arts (MMA) fighters competing in “The Golden State,” recently suspending a pair of fighters who competed at Bellator 286 last Sat. (Oct. 1, 2022) in Long Beach.
MMAmania.com
Bo Nickal believes he and Khamzat Chimaev are ‘on different levels’ — ‘Bro, you can’t even beat the scale’
Bo Nickal feels he’s for Khazmat Chimaev right away. The newest member of Ultimate Fighting Championship’s (UFC) roster hasn’t even fought for five minutes in his mixed martial arts (MMA) career as a whole. After Nickal made his initial callout of Chimaev following his contract-winning performance last week (Sept. 27, 2022), Chimaev hit the upstart with a, “Who’s that guy?”
mmanews.com
Another UFC Legend Offers To Help Cormier In WWE
UFC legend Daniel Cormier has been offered a helping hand in his new WWE venture by another former simultaneous two-division champion. The worlds of MMA and professional wrestling have always been somewhat intertwined despite offering vastly different products. That link has seen a number of athletes cross the border, with the likes of Brock Lesnar and CM Punk swapping the squared circle for the Octagon, and Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler substituting fighting for performance.
Comments / 0