ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

From inside the US's most secure prison, El Chapo is pointing fingers at what he says are the real powers in the drug trade

By Luis Chaparro
Business Insider
Business Insider
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WWWvB_0iJHfLzB00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bJgeL_0iJHfLzB00
Mexico's attorney general holds a photo of Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzmán at a news conference in Mexico City in July 2015.

REUTERS/Stringer

  • Three years after his conviction, Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzmán remains in the US's most secure prison.
  • The former Sinaloa cartel chief says high-level officials are the real powers in the drug trade.
  • Guzmán's lawyer said the kingpin believed putting away the cartels' "alleged leaders" didn't work.

CIUDAD JUÁREZ, México — Five years after being extradited to the US, the Mexican drug lord Joaquín "El Chapo" Guzmán is pointing fingers at what he says are the real powers behind the drug trade on both sides of the border.

Through his attorney, Mariel Colón, one of the few people allowed to have regular contact with him, Guzmán said that for the drug war to stop, authorities would have to go after "politicians on both sides of the border."

"For years, authorities have put away these alleged leaders, but it is not serving any purpose. But if you go after politicians that are allowing this to happen, it's a different thing," Colón told Insider. "That's what he has expressed before. That's what he thinks."

Guzmán is aware that he may be a political instrument for the US and Mexican governments, Colón said.

"Every new US president has his trophy. With Trump was Chapo. After him, Biden has his trophy as well," Colón added. "It's always been just politics."

In 2019, Guzmán, who is believed to be 65, was sentenced to life in prison on multiple drug-related charges. Since then, he has been held in solitary confinement at the Florence Administrative Maximum Facility, aka ADX Florence, a "supermax" facility in Colorado regarded as the US's most secure prison .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kLfjC_0iJHfLzB00
The Federal Correctional Complex, which includes the Florence Administrative Maximum Facility, in Florence, Colorado.

Thomson Reuters

Guzmán gets only one hour outside a day and is allowed 15 minutes of phone calls a month with three people vetted by the US government: his mother, one of his sisters, and his youngest child.

"Guzmán has been in complete isolation. He had no access to any recreational area or access to any other area around the prison other than his cell," Colón said.

In 2020, his legal team submitted an appeal complaining that he faced "inhumane conditions," which was dismissed by a federal judge. Guzmán's treatment, which his attorneys say is "torture" and the result of a "political vendetta," has not changed.

US authorities said the security measures were meant to prevent Guzmán from escaping or engaging in illegal activity, but even with Guzmán behind bars since his capture in January 2016, business has been booming for the Sinaloa cartel.

During the 2016 fiscal year, which ran from October 1, 2015, to September 30, 2016, more than 5,000 pounds of cocaine were seized by the US Border Patrol . That spiked to more than 9,000 pounds in 2017. After a decline in 2018, US Border Patrol seizures of cocaine rose to over 11,000 pounds in 2019 and to over 15,000 pounds in 2020.

Seizures of other drugs in the US also rose over that period — a trend that experts say shows the flaw of focusing on the capture of cartel leaders, as US and Mexican authorities have done for decades .

'The agents are bought'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3C7Y5U_0iJHfLzB00
Packets of cocaine seized from a ship at a Philadelphia port in June 2019.

AP Photo/Matt Rourke

Testimony from Guzmán's trial said several Mexican presidents, chiefs of police, and high-ranking military officers were involved in the drug trade.

Jesus "El Rey" Zambada — the youngest brother of Ismael "El Mayo" Zambada , believed to be the Sinaloa cartel's drug boss — alleged on the witness stand that "the real leaders" of the cartel were Mexican government officials and US law enforcement.

Zambada pointed to Genaro García Luna , who was Mexico's secretary of public security from 2006 to 2012. García Luna was arrested in the US in December 2019 and accused of taking bribes from the Sinaloa cartel.

García Luna has pleaded not guilty. His trial was supposed to start this month but was delayed until January at the request of his lawyers.

García Luna is accused of accepting millions of dollars to allow Guzmán to " operate with impunity in Mexico " for more than a decade, according to the US Justice Department. At the same time, García Luna is suspected to have made deals with high-ranking officials inside top US national security and law enforcement agencies.

In October 2020, Salvador Cienfuegos, Mexico's defense minister from 2012 to 2018, was arrested as he arrived in Los Angeles on a flight from Mexico City.

Cienfuegos also faced drug-related charges, said to be related to the investigation of the Sinaloa cartel and Guzmán's connections. He was accused of using his authority to protect a faction of the Sinaloa cartel, while ordering operations against its rivals.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HgKie_0iJHfLzB00
US Border Patrol agents near the US-Mexico border fence in Imperial Beach, California, in November.

FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images

Cienfuegos pleaded not guilty at his first hearing, and in a surprise move, US prosecutors dropped the charges against him after negotiations with the Mexican government. The ex-general was sent back to Mexico and released.

García Luna and Cienfuegos have not been convicted, but a cartel enforcer in the Mexican border city of Ciudad Juárez has said Guzmán's accusations are not far from reality.

In an October 2016 interview with the Mexican newspaper El Universal, a midlevel boss in La Línea, the armed wing of the Juárez cartel, said several US border agents were on their payroll .

"The agents are bought," the enforcer said at the time.

As of 2016, the Center for Investigative Reporting documented 153 cases of corruption investigations targeting US border officers, the majority of them members of US Customs and Border Protection.

Drug trafficking was the most common offense, followed by bribery and human smuggling, and the vast majority of the cases cited by the center involved agents with 10 or fewer years of service. Most of the incidents were in Texas, followed by California and Arizona.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Comments / 113

Randy Furr
2d ago

I've been saying for decades, that the corruption goes all the way to the top, there was never a true war on drugs, because many us politicians are in on the take.

Reply(7)
59
Edward Morrow
2d ago

I believe that he is telling the truth he is just a pawn they didn't need anymore the most corrupt people there are are in politics.

Reply
40
Shwirtyman
2d ago

if he talks too much he will suffer the same fate as Whitey Bulger + Jeffrey Epstein. They too were in "the most secure prison" in America. Killed by the American government.

Reply
16
Related
CBS DFW

Mexican drug lord — the "Boss of Bosses" — out of prison after 33 years

A veteran Mexican drug lord convicted of the murder of a U.S. undercover agent has been granted house arrest due to his deteriorating health, authorities said Tuesday. Miguel Angel Felix Gallardo was considered Mexico's most powerful drug trafficker when he was arrested for the murder of U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration agent Enrique "Kiki" Camarena in 1985.Known as the "Boss of Bosses" ("Jefe de jefes"), the 76-year-old founder of the Guadalajara cartel has been in prison since 1989 and is blind in one eye and deaf in one ear."He needs treatment that cannot be given in prison because he has many...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Vice

Fugitive in US Navy’s Largest Corruption Case Arrested While Trying to Get to Russia

In the 2000s, the shipping contractor known as “Fat Leonard” had wined and dined his way into classified information from hundreds of U.S. Navy officials. Now, weeks after pulling off a brazen escape that exposed an appallingly lax level of security at his home, where he was supposed to be under house arrest, the man behind the U.S. Navy’s largest-ever corruption scandal has been caught.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

ISIS fanatics are mauled to death and eaten by LIONS while hiding out during battle over gas reserves in Mozambique

Islamic State insurgents in Mozambique were mauled to death and eaten by wild lions during with pro-government forces over multi-billion dollar gas reserves. The ISIS-linked jihadists - labelled ISIS-Mozambique by the US - were attacked and killed by wild animals including lions and crocodiles as they hid from a military operation after attacking villages in Cabo Delgado province in north Mozambique.
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Colorado State
State
Arizona State
State
California State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jesus
Person
El Chapo
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drug Cartel#Sinaloa Cartel#Us Border Patrol#Drug Trafficking#Reuters#Ciudad Ju Rez#Mexican
Business Insider

Mar-a-Lago documents kept in Trump's home were so secret that even the highest-ranking national security officials in the Biden administration weren't allowed to look at them, report says

A new report describes the extremely sensitive nature of some documents seized from Mar-a-Lago. The documents held secrets about a foreign country's nuclear defenses, The Washington Post reported. Some top national security officials weren't allowed to look at the documents, The Post said. Documents recovered from former President Donald Trump's...
PALM BEACH, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Place
Mexico City
Vice

Mexico Wants the US to Hand Over El Chapo’s Godson for Killing of Legendary Journalist

SAN DIEGO — When 34-year-old Dámaso López-Serrano had his moment to speak in a United States courtroom last week, he swore he was a changed man. To hear López-Serrano tell it, he was no longer “Mini Lic,” the son of El Chapo’s former right-hand man in the Sinaloa Cartel, a notoriously petulant narco princeling who helped smuggle literal tons of cocaine, meth, and heroin across the border while plunging Mexico into a downward spiral of murder, corruption, and impunity.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Business Insider

Major air combat and special-ops drills show how the US and its partners are trying to lock down an important region amid tensions with Russia

The US and other militaries held major aviation and special-operations drills in Greece this spring. The exercises were held amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine, an attack that upended Europe's security. The drills show how the US and NATO are investing in access and influence in southeastern Europe. Tensions in Europe...
MILITARY
americanmilitarynews.com

China is building a robot army – here’s the video

The Chinese technology company Unitree Robotics is producing dozens of menacing four-legged robot dogs, according to a video showing the robots moving in unison. ALERT: China to launch space drone swarm attack satellite – it’s like something out of ‘Star Wars’. According to Unitree, the AI-powered robot...
CHINA
Business Insider

Business Insider

648K+
Followers
40K+
Post
339M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about business. A section of Insider.

 https://www.businessinsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy