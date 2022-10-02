ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Khloe Kardashian Sharpens Up in Heeled Catsuit and Windbreaker at Balenciaga’s Spring 2023 Show

By Aaron Royce
 3 days ago
Khloe Kardashian took a page from Kim Kardashian’s fashion playbook — with her own comfy spin — at Balenciaga’s Spring 2023 show.

The “Kardashians” star arrived for the occasion in Villepinte during Paris Fashion Week. Posing with sister Kylie Jenner, Kardashian wore a black nylon Balenciaga windbreaker over a slim-fitting black catsuit. The simple layered outfit mimicked Kardashian’s sister Kim’s penchant for the bodycon silhouette this year, particularly legging-like pant-boots and catsuits by Demna, albeit with a sporty twist. Adding to Kardashian’s outfit’s slick nature were angular black sunglasses — the same style Kim wore to the 2021 People’s Choice Awards — a black Hourglass top-handle handbag and gold “B”-shaped drop earrings, all by Balenciaga.

When it came to footwear, Kardashian opted to slip into the controversial style known as “boot pants.” Also called “pantaboots,” the style often involves pointed-toe boots with stretchy pant or legging-like uppers, complete with stiletto heels for a slick height boost. The style often serves to create a streamlined and elongated silhouette; in Kardashian’s case, it crafted a head-to-toe monochrome look from the footwear also being attached to the rest of her outfit.

However, this wasn’t Kardashian’s only bold fashion moment while in Paris. Following the show, the Good American founder posed in her hotel on Instagram in sunglasses, a pink robe and hair towel with a glass of champagne — a look she christened “giving Kris Jenner energy” in the caption.

Paris Fashion Week takes place from Sept. 26-Oct. 4, providing the finale to the Spring 2023 fashion season after New York, London and Milan. The 10-day-long event features runway shows and presentations from numerous luxury brands, including Dior, Valentino , Givenchy, Schiaparelli, Louis Vuitton and Chanel. The occasion also serves as a platform for independent brands as well, including Calvin Luo, Vaquera, Undercover and Koche. The event will notably host the first Issey Miyake fashion show since the late designer’s passing in August.

PHOTOS: Discover Balenciaga’s Spring 2023 collection at Paris Fashion Week in the gallery.

Comments / 33

SteelerFan
2d ago

Why does her left leg look soooo long and deformed? Photoshop? Sometimes I think they do that on purpose for the publicity. I can’t be the only one that noticed that.

Reply(3)
6
Debbb
2d ago

I have more worries in my life rather than making myself look younger and so different. Their kids learning nothing

Reply(2)
4
