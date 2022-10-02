ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Infamous Right-Wing Agitators Earned $30 an Hour Canvassing for Rick Caruso

On September 26, 2022, right-wing demonstrator Shiva Bagheri livestreamed via Instagram an event atop the Grove. The event was for members of mayoral candidate Rick Caruso’s campaign team. In the video, Bagheri discussed working as a canvasser for the campaign with fellow right-wing agitators Paul Onaga and Ashley Jeffery. All three have been accused of participating in violent acts at protests, and are associated with pro-Trump rallies in Beverly Hills that occasionally devolved into violence. Bagheri also ran for Beverly Hills City Council in 2022, receiving less than 3% of the vote.
SFGate

PBS' 'Making Black America' details thriving while excluded

LOS ANGELES (AP) — America slammed the door in the face of Black progress time after time, and time after time African Americans responded by thriving in a society of their own making. When Black doctors were excluded from the American Medical Association, they formed the National Medical Association...
Black Enterprise

Black Tech Pioneer Edward Chow, Who Overcame Racism To Build One of the Largest Data Computing Firms in L.A. Dies at 83

Edward Chow, an Army veteran and Black-owned tech founder who started his company in Los Angeles during the 1960s, died at 83. The Kansas City Star reports Chow passed away last month of lung cancer and is survived by his wife, Maggie Robinson, and four children, two brothers, two sisters, and a host of other relatives and friends.
thecorsaironline.com

'Viva Mexico!' Chanted Throughout Los Angeles

Chants of “Viva Mexico” filled the air during the East L.A. Mexican Independence Day Parade on Sunday, Sept. 18. The annual event was organized by the Council of Mexican Federations in North America (COFEM) and the Comité Mexicano Cívico Patriótico (CMCP). The parade began at 10 a.m. and traveled west down Cesar Chavez Avenue from Mednik Avenue to Gage Ave. Guest appearances were made by former Dodgers pitcher Fernando Valenzuela, city council member Kevin De León, as well as L.A. mayoral candidates, Karen Bass and Rick Caruso.
KTLA

2023 Rose Parade Royal Court announced

The seven members of the Tournament of Roses 2023 Royal Court were named in Pasadena Monday. The Royal Court was chosen from a group of 28 finalists who were announced in September. Members of the 2023 Royal Court will each receive a $7,500 educational scholarship to serve as ambassadors of the Tournament of Roses, the […]
foxla.com

Bad Bunny honors Kobe and Gigi Bryant during Los Angeles concert

INGLEWOOD, Calif. - Vanessa Bryant was in attendance as Bad Bunny honored Kobe and Gigi Bryant during his sold-out concert at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood on Saturday night. Vanessa Bryant said the Puerto Rican reggaetón superstar invited her to the show and she was welcome to bring whomever she wanted.
musicfestnews.com

Roger Waters: ‘This is Not a Drill’ in Los Angeles

Roger Waters: ‘This is Not a Drill’ in Los Angeles. This was definitely not a drill, but Roger Waters’ Los Angeles stop at Crypto.com Arena was certainly one of the more brilliant concert experiences in recent memory. Originally scheduled during peak pandemic times in 2020, there’s been no shortage of world-going-to-hell material to further infuse the proceedings of Waters’ current tour, and he lets us know it. Presented “in the round” with an end-to-end stage split by a short side-to-side axis, the show (September 28, the second of two nights here) was an immersive musical, visual, political, and personal journey. Waters and his band played to, and for, everyone.
californiaexaminer.net

A CEO Of Election Software Is Arrested On Suspicion Of Theft

Los Angeles County said on Tuesday that they had arrested the chief executive of an elections technology business that has been the center of attention of election doubters in connection with an investigation into the probable theft of personal information regarding poll workers. The Los Angeles County District Attorney, George...
Deadline

Regal Closes 12 U.S. Cinemas As Parent Cineworld Grapples With Bankruptcy

No surprise here, but we hear Regal has shuttered 12 of its 542 multiplexes as parent company Cineworld remains in Chapter 11 bankruptcy. Those 12 include Anaheim Hills 14, Calabasas Stadium 6, Westpark 8 in the Los Angeles market; Crow Canyon Stadium 6 in the San Francisco area, the Broadway Faire in Fresno, CA; Richland Crossing Stadium in the Philly area, Parkway Plaza Stadium 12 in the Seattle-Tacoma market, Greenville Grande Stadium in North Carolina, Middleburg Town Square Stadium 16 in Cleveland-Akron, Sherwood Stadium 10 in Portland, OR, Colonnade Stadium 14 in Las Vegas, and the Amarillo Star Stadium 14...
