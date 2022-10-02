Read full article on original website
bigeasymagazine.com
Willie Mae’s Scotch House Brings Their Famous Fried Chicken To Los Angeles
Willie Mae’s, originally just a bar, was founded in 1957 by Willie Mae Seaton; the now-famous restaurant wasn’t added to the business until the 70s. The institution thrived, and, in 2005, Seaton was honored with a James Beard Award for “America’s Classic Restaurant for the Southern Region.”
‘The Black Version’ You Need to See
The Black Version,” a Los Angeles-based group of writers, actors and producers, has a huge fan base in the DMV and it’s easy to understand why. As improvisational performers, the […] The post ‘The Black Version’ You Need to See appeared first on The Washington Informer.
knock-la.com
Infamous Right-Wing Agitators Earned $30 an Hour Canvassing for Rick Caruso
On September 26, 2022, right-wing demonstrator Shiva Bagheri livestreamed via Instagram an event atop the Grove. The event was for members of mayoral candidate Rick Caruso’s campaign team. In the video, Bagheri discussed working as a canvasser for the campaign with fellow right-wing agitators Paul Onaga and Ashley Jeffery. All three have been accused of participating in violent acts at protests, and are associated with pro-Trump rallies in Beverly Hills that occasionally devolved into violence. Bagheri also ran for Beverly Hills City Council in 2022, receiving less than 3% of the vote.
18 Things to do in October in Los Angeles
It's officially Fall, and although it might be warmer in the West, this list of the best things to do in Los Angeles in October will have you breaking out the cozy sweaters and crunching through invisible piles of golden leaves.
Nick The Greek Opening in Long Beach and Huntington Beach
The company is planning to open 24 new locations in Northern California
The Five Best Places to Buy Steaks in Los Angeles, Regardless of Your Address
Whether you're celebrating a special occasion or just want that extra touch, these are the best places to buy steaks in greater LA. Where to buy the best steaks in Los AngelesCredit: Marconda's Meats.
4 Los Angeles Museums to Visit This Month for Free
Let's be honest: there are times when Angelenos wonder why they chose to live in this busy city. But with its exciting nightlife, beautiful places to explore outside, and, of course, its amazing art and culture scene, we are happy to give up a good chunk of our earnings to stay here for another month.
SFGate
PBS' 'Making Black America' details thriving while excluded
LOS ANGELES (AP) — America slammed the door in the face of Black progress time after time, and time after time African Americans responded by thriving in a society of their own making. When Black doctors were excluded from the American Medical Association, they formed the National Medical Association...
Black Tech Pioneer Edward Chow, Who Overcame Racism To Build One of the Largest Data Computing Firms in L.A. Dies at 83
Edward Chow, an Army veteran and Black-owned tech founder who started his company in Los Angeles during the 1960s, died at 83. The Kansas City Star reports Chow passed away last month of lung cancer and is survived by his wife, Maggie Robinson, and four children, two brothers, two sisters, and a host of other relatives and friends.
thecorsaironline.com
'Viva Mexico!' Chanted Throughout Los Angeles
Chants of “Viva Mexico” filled the air during the East L.A. Mexican Independence Day Parade on Sunday, Sept. 18. The annual event was organized by the Council of Mexican Federations in North America (COFEM) and the Comité Mexicano Cívico Patriótico (CMCP). The parade began at 10 a.m. and traveled west down Cesar Chavez Avenue from Mednik Avenue to Gage Ave. Guest appearances were made by former Dodgers pitcher Fernando Valenzuela, city council member Kevin De León, as well as L.A. mayoral candidates, Karen Bass and Rick Caruso.
‘Ya No Somos Criminales:’ Six L.A. Street Food Vendors Reflect on What It Means to Finally Be Given a Chance to Sell Legally
“Selling food on the street will no longer be a crime!” yelled street vendor Mario Ramos at last Friday’s celebration at Mariachi Plaza, where street vendors from Los Angeles and across Southern California came together to celebrate the signing of SB972. A law that will modernize the CA...
uscannenbergmedia.com
Rick Caruso: Parents left confused after soccer club meeting turns out to be a mayor promotion event
A Los Angeles youth soccer club held a meeting that turned out to be Rick Caruso promotion event. Parents were confused, and you might be, too. An honest mistake or a deceitful plan? Who knows? Tyler Pak and Matthew Tsai have the story. On Monday, Los Angeles Unified Futbol Academy...
2023 Rose Parade Royal Court announced
The seven members of the Tournament of Roses 2023 Royal Court were named in Pasadena Monday. The Royal Court was chosen from a group of 28 finalists who were announced in September. Members of the 2023 Royal Court will each receive a $7,500 educational scholarship to serve as ambassadors of the Tournament of Roses, the […]
foxla.com
Bad Bunny honors Kobe and Gigi Bryant during Los Angeles concert
INGLEWOOD, Calif. - Vanessa Bryant was in attendance as Bad Bunny honored Kobe and Gigi Bryant during his sold-out concert at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood on Saturday night. Vanessa Bryant said the Puerto Rican reggaetón superstar invited her to the show and she was welcome to bring whomever she wanted.
musicfestnews.com
Roger Waters: ‘This is Not a Drill’ in Los Angeles
Roger Waters: ‘This is Not a Drill’ in Los Angeles. This was definitely not a drill, but Roger Waters’ Los Angeles stop at Crypto.com Arena was certainly one of the more brilliant concert experiences in recent memory. Originally scheduled during peak pandemic times in 2020, there’s been no shortage of world-going-to-hell material to further infuse the proceedings of Waters’ current tour, and he lets us know it. Presented “in the round” with an end-to-end stage split by a short side-to-side axis, the show (September 28, the second of two nights here) was an immersive musical, visual, political, and personal journey. Waters and his band played to, and for, everyone.
Karen Bass' lead over Rick Caruso shrinks as LA mayoral election campaign enters final weeks: Poll
A new poll shows the gap between the two candidates for Los Angeles mayor is shrinking.
californiaexaminer.net
A CEO Of Election Software Is Arrested On Suspicion Of Theft
Los Angeles County said on Tuesday that they had arrested the chief executive of an elections technology business that has been the center of attention of election doubters in connection with an investigation into the probable theft of personal information regarding poll workers. The Los Angeles County District Attorney, George...
Two Californian Cities Make the Top 10 Most Rat-Infested List
According to the results of a July survey, the City of Angels continues to hold the position of having the second-highest rat infestation in the United States.On Orkin's yearly list of the "Top 50 Rattiest Cities," Los Angeles again finished in second place, behind only Chicago.
Regal Closes 12 U.S. Cinemas As Parent Cineworld Grapples With Bankruptcy
No surprise here, but we hear Regal has shuttered 12 of its 542 multiplexes as parent company Cineworld remains in Chapter 11 bankruptcy. Those 12 include Anaheim Hills 14, Calabasas Stadium 6, Westpark 8 in the Los Angeles market; Crow Canyon Stadium 6 in the San Francisco area, the Broadway Faire in Fresno, CA; Richland Crossing Stadium in the Philly area, Parkway Plaza Stadium 12 in the Seattle-Tacoma market, Greenville Grande Stadium in North Carolina, Middleburg Town Square Stadium 16 in Cleveland-Akron, Sherwood Stadium 10 in Portland, OR, Colonnade Stadium 14 in Las Vegas, and the Amarillo Star Stadium 14...
foxla.com
Venice residents, businesses fed up with homeless problem: 'It's disgusting'
LOS ANGELES - Residents and business owners in Los Angeles' Venice neighborhood say they are fed up and tired of the homeless crisis plaguing the city. Several homeless people have been blamed for robberies, violent encounters and even a fire that destroyed multiple homes. Security cameras caught a violent encounter...
