WESH
Part of Lake Jesup shore disappears as homes flood after Hurricane Ian
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — For many right now, boats are more about basic transportation than recreation. Many near Lake Jesup are navigating water to get home. "Last night, it wasn't that bad, you can see where it's creeping up. Yesterday, it was right there where the weeds stop. That's where it was yesterday and now it's up to here, trying to join that canal,” Don Kinch said.
Floodwaters continue to rise, inching into homes in St. Cloud
ST. CLOUD, Fla. — Floodwaters are continuing to rise in Osceola County as water from Orange and Seminole counties flow south following Hurricane Ian. The flow of Central Florida’s complex connected waterway system is contributing to evacuations and additional floods. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<
fox35orlando.com
Florida flooding: Sanford businesses worried as floodwaters rise in Lake Monroe
Seminole Blvd. runs alongside Lake Monroe from Interstate 4 to Downtown Sanford. Next to the boulevard is the Sanford River Walk. Both the roadway and the popular biking and jogging path are underwater.
‘Absolutely disgusting’: Deltona residents puzzled by standing water outside flood zones
DELTONA, Fla. — Residents in one Deltona neighborhood are still dealing with flooding from Hurricane Ian days after the storm. Neighbors along Sunday Drive say the standing water there is starting to cause problems. They say it’s blocking off access to the entrance to the street, and starting to smell bad.
Bay News 9
SR 46 remains closed between Brevard, Volusia and Seminole counties due to flooding
ORLANDO, Fla. — State Road 46 between Brevard, Volusia and Seminole counties remains closed due to major flooding. SR 46 between Brevard, Volusia and Seminole counties remain closed due to floods. FHP is advising motorists to take SR 50 as an alternate route. There is no timeline for when...
Detour set up around part of State Road 46 due to flooding
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Flooding from Hurricane Ian has impacted State Road 46, a major roadway for residents in Brevard, Volusia and Seminole counties. Florida Highway Patrol was forced to close the roadway between Hatbill Road in Mims and Jungle Road in Geneva. A detour has been set up...
click orlando
Osceola County sheriff assesses flood damage in Good Samaritan Village in Kissimmee
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. – Osceola County Sheriff Marcos Lopez and Attorney General Ashley Moody visited Good Samaritan Village in Kissimmee to assess flood damage in the area caused by Hurricane Ian. “Today, we were focused on the situation, the physical remnants of the aftermath of Hurricane Ian,” Moody said....
WESH
Sanford assisted living home residents evacuated
SANFORD, Fla. — The Marina Isle Waterfront Assisted Living facility in Sanford sits high, but as precaution, Seminole County emergency management officials notified the director to evacuate because of potential swelling of Lake Monroe and Florida Power & Light issues. "We are not in fear of any water penetrating...
SEE: Receding floodwaters in Orlo Vista reveal a dinosaur-like fish trapped in a fence
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Channel 9 photographer Ulen Hodges captured an interesting photograph Tuesday while covering flooding in Orange County’s Orlo Vista neighborhood. The community, which sits south of West Colonial Drive between North Hiawassee and North Kirkman roads, has enduring ongoing flooding. Neighbors have begun to assess...
click orlando
Crash causes major traffic jam on SR-528 in Orange County
ORLANDO, Fla. – A crash Wednesday morning in Orange County is causing a major traffic jam. The wreck happened on westbound State Road 528 near Narcoosee Road, not far from Orlando International Airport. [TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]. Details about the crash have not been released. S.R. 528...
fox35orlando.com
Florida flooding: 'Never in my mind would I have imagined it would be this bad'
Unprecedented flooding has destroyed homes across Central Florida, the result of heavy rain dropped by Ian. In Seminole County, residents along the St. Johns River are wading through waist-high water inside their homes to collect belongings. In Osceola County, as the water recedes, residents are concerned about health issues related to the record floodwaters.
WESH
Sheriff: Kissimmee neighborhood worst hit in county by Hurricane Ian
KISSIMMEE, Fla. — Angel Irizarry just moved into the Good Samaritan Village neighborhood in June. Osceola County Sheriff Marcos Lopez said it was the worst hit area in the county. He issued a mandatory evacuation notice, which was when Irizarry and his wife packed up and found shelter in their car.
fox35orlando.com
Rising St. Johns River now just feet away from Sanford businesses
SANFORD, Fla. - Seminole Blvd. runs alongside Lake Monroe from Interstate 4 to Downtown Sanford. Next to the boulevard is the Sanford River Walk. Both the roadway and the popular biking and jogging path are underwater. Lake Monroe is just one of the many lakes that make up the St....
positivelyosceola.com
Osceola Council on Aging Closes Special Needs Shelter, Returns to Normal Service for the Osceola Community
The Osceola Council on Aging opened its doors as an Emergency Special Needs Shelter on Tuesday, September 27th at 2:00 pm in anticipation of Hurricane Ian passing through Central Florida. While in operation, the Council on Aging provided shelter for over 100 Osceola County special needs residents. The massive amount...
UPDATE: Westbound lanes of SR 528 reopen in Orange County
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — All westbound lanes of SR-528 have reopened after a crash Wednesday morning. Traffic is moving again on westbound SR-528 after a crash Wednesday morning. Original report:. A crash has the westbound lanes of State Road 528 blocked Wednesday morning. The crash happened on 528 at...
Flooding still a problem in many areas around Orlando
Many areas near Orlando are still recovering from Hurricane Ian. Hurricane Ian caused widespread flooding throughout the Orlando area with high water wreaking havoc from St. Cloud to Sanford. Seminole County residents are still seeing the aftermath of the high rainfall as flooding continues to increase in areas near the St. Johns River, Lake Monroe, and Lake Harney. According to WESH, the water in Downtown Sanford Riverwalk is still rising.
WESH
Water continues to creep higher in Seminole County neighborhoods
Fla. — Boats are the only way for people in some Seminole County neighborhoods to get to and from their homes. The water is still too deep, and they worry it will get deeper. North Jungle Road at Crossover Lane in Geneva is the one spot of dry...
positivelyosceola.com
Toho Water Authority begins management of utility in St. Cloud
As of Saturday, Oct. 1, Toho Water Authority (Toho), the largest provider of water, wastewater and reclaimed water services in Osceola County, and the City of St. Cloud Environmental Utilities Department united and began operations as one utility serving customers throughout the region, including Osceola County, the Cities of St. Cloud and Kissimmee and portions of Polk and Orange counties.
mynews13.com
East Orange County residents deal with aftermath of unexpected flooding
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla — For many in Central Florida, their lives changed overnight due to Hurricane Ian. Where floodwaters have receded, some are now facing the damage left behind. What You Need To Know. Despite not being in a flood zone, Hurricane Ian caused unexpected floods in East Orange...
positivelyosceola.com
Osceola County, St. Cloud to reopen sandbag distribution sites Sunday at 8am
To assist residents who are still experiencing flooding, Osceola County and St. Cloud are reopening their sandbag distributions sites on Sunday across from Osceola Heritage Park in Kissimmee on Shakerag Rd from 8am-6pm and at the St. Cloud Center on 17th Street from 8am-7pm. Please bring your own shovel as both sites are self-serve distribution.
